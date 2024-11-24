Northeastern Women and Boston College Men Dominate Opening Days of Terrier Invite

2024 Terrier Invitational

November 22-24, 2024

Hosted by Boston University

Boston University Fitness and Recreation Center, Boston, MA

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2024 Terrier Invitational”

Through the first two days of the 2024 Terrier Invitational at BU, the Northeastern women and Boston College men have been dominant on the points table. The Northeastern women currently have 1026 points, nearly 400 points ahead of second place, while the BC men also lead the meet by about 400 points with a total of 1219.

Team Scores Through Day 2 – Women

Northeastern University – 1026 Boston University – 766.5 UMASS – 751.5 Boston College – 725 Fairfield University – 593 Bryant – 35

Team Scores Through Day 2 – Men

Boston College – 1219.5 Boston University – 880.5 Fairfield University – 644 UMASS – 594 NJIT – 536 Bryant – 47

Boston University – Recap

Day 1 – Men

BOSTON – Led by impressive performances from freshman Charles Schreiner and sophomore Jonny Farber , the Boston University men’s swimming & diving team stands in second place after day one of the 18th annual Terrier Invite.

BU totaled 357.5 points on Friday and stands in second place among seven teams for the three-day meet.

Making his Terrier Invite debut, Schreiner had the best time in the 500-yard freestyle prelims at 4:28.98 and then took off more than two seconds in the finals, finishing runner-up and moving into fourth all-time at BU with a time of 4:26.68.

In the final race of the night, Farber led off the 400-yard medley relay with a 48.91, moving him up three spots on BU’s 100 back list to No. 2 all-time.

Another freshman made a strong impression in the 500 freestyle as Giovanni Sullo placed fourth with a time of 4:30.48, just shy of the program’s top 10.

Sophomore Evan Liu took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.12) and freshman Abraham Lee was BU’s top finisher in the 50 free, coming in eighth (21.02).

Day two of the Terrier Invite begins with prelims at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 23).

Day 1 – Women

BOSTON – The Boston University women’s swimming & diving team sits in second place after day one of the 18th annual Terrier Invite, which opened on Friday at FitRec Competition Pool.

BU has totaled 361 points thus far and enters Saturday 106 points behind first-place Northeastern and 11 points ahead of third-place Boston College. Seven teams are competing in the three-day meet.

Junior Haley Newman had the team’s best performance of the night with third-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:04.02.

Freshman Katie Pestrichelli was the team’s top performer in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing fifth in a time of 4:58.77.

In the 50-yard freestyle, junior Janhvi Choudhary turned in a personal-best 23.90 to place fifth.

Day two of the Terrier Invite begins with prelims at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 23).

Day 2 – Men

BOSTON – The Boston University men’s swimming & diving team took three of the top five spots in the 100-yard backstroke to help it remain in second place on day two of the 18th annual Terrier Invite on Saturday at FitRec Competition Pool.

BU sits in second place with 880.5 points, well clear of third-place Fairfield (644). Boston College holds the lead with 1219.5 points.

From lane 8, sophomore Jonny Farber won the 100 backstroke in a time of 49.29. Freshman Abraham Lee took fourth in 49.79 seconds, which was just shy of BU’s top-10 list because senior Keegan Duffy , who took fifth (49.95) jumped up to a tie for sixth in program history after turning in a 49.41 in the prelims.

The first relay of the finals was the 200-yard medley relay and the Terriers finished runner-up as Lee, senior Andy Carlson , sophomore David Kohan and junior Ben Cho posted a time of 1:29.83. Kohan later had a team-best sixth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (49.60) while Carlson led BU with a fifth-place effort in the 100-yard breaststroke (55.94).

Freshman Charlie Nenchev placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:40.37 while classmate Giovanni Sullo was the team’s best finisher in the 400-yard individual medley, taking seventh in a time of 4:00.17.

In the 3-meter dive, sophomore Zein Mahana turned in an eighth-place performance with a score of 243.65.

The night ended with the 800-yard freestyle relay, where BU took third in a time of 6:43.81 with a team of freshman Charles Schreiner , Nenchev, Farber and senior Pier Bressan .

The third and final day of the Terrier Invite will take place on Sunday (Nov. 24) with prelims starting at 10 a.m. and finals getting underway at 5 p.m.

Day 2 – Women

BOSTON – Highlighted by junior Haley Newman’s win in the 400-yard individual medley, the Boston University women’s swimming & diving team remained in second place after the second day of competition at the 18th annual Terrier Invite on Saturday at FitRec Competition Pool.

The Terriers will enter the final day of the meet in second place with 766.5, 15 points ahead of third-place UMass and 41.5 points clear of fourth-place Boston College. Northeastern holds the lead with 1026 points.

Newman took the lead in the backstroke leg of the medley and gained nearly four seconds on runner-up Maria Grisheva of Massachusetts during the freestyle portion to win by 4.32 seconds.

Freshman Abby Han posted a season-best 56.11 in the 100-yard backstroke finals, pushing her all the way to fifth on BU’s all-time list. She ended up taking seventh in the final with a time of 56.76.

Senior diver Sophia Souza had her second runner-up finish of the meet, landing just under four points short of the leader in the 1-meter dive with a score of 271.35.

Sophomore Milena Busma was the team’s top finisher in the 100-yard butterfly, taking fifth in a time of 55.92.

Junior Stella Langenbach turned in a 1:53.99 in the 200-yard freestyle prelims and took eighth in the final (1:55.17) with freshman Katie Pestrichelli being the team’s top finisher in sixth (1:54.01).

The Terriers’ top performer in the 100-yard breaststroke was senior Stephanie Liu , who placed 10th in a time of 1:07.07.

The 800-yard freestyle relay of Newman, senior Sasha Ramey , Langenbach and Pestrichelli wrapped up the night with a third-place finish (7:34.85).

The third and final day of the Terrier Invite will take place on Sunday (Nov. 24) with prelims starting at 10 a.m. and finals getting underway at 5 p.m.

Fairfield University – Recap

Day 1

BOSTON, Mass. – The Fairfield University swimming and diving teams completed their first day of competition at the Terrier Classic with the men holding down third place and the women securing fifth place in the team standings.

The two teams scored well in the 200 free relay with the women touching the wall in 1:36.14 for seventh place behind the efforts of Olivia Thompson , Lauren Patalano , Erini Pappas , and Abbie Digregorio. The men’s foursome included Alex Sirkowa, Chris Dauser, Cormac Rouse, and Nicholas Besgen who combined for a fifth place swim with a time of 1:23.08.

The women secured points in the 500 free after Erin Hoyland took third place in the A final, completing the distance in 4:56.76. Olivia Glaser had the same placement in the B final, clocking in at 5:08.02. On the men’s side, Joseph Stewart (4:31.0) and Tim Regan (4:32.50) collected fifth and seventh place in the A final.

Pappas returned from her relay performance by taking fourth place in the A final of the 200 IM, gaining a time of 2:05.08. The men secured two more top eight finishes in the same event as Jack Behm recorded seventh place in 1:51.58 and Ed Hunt gathered eighth place in 1:52.22.

Thompson highlighted the Stags’ performance in the 50 free, earning sixth place in the A final with a time of 24.03

The divers also competed this evening with the Stags picking up points in the women’s 3-meter and the men’s 1-meter. Lillian Tonole finished 15th overall with 206.85 points while Andrew Cataldo earned sixth overall by netting 267.05 points.

The 400 medley relay ended the first night of competition with the women taking fifth in 3:46.48 and the men securing second in 3:18.74. Pappas, Tone Sandsjo e, Lara Kisakol , and Thompson represented the women’s relay. Max McMillan, Enrique Garcia, Dauser, and Stewart comprised the men’s entry.

The second day of the Terrier Invitational begins with preliminaries at 10 am followed by finals at 6 pm. The events will include the 200 medley relay, the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, women’s 1-meter dive, men’s 3-meter dive, and the 800 free relays.

Day 2

BOSTON, Mass. – The Fairfield University swimming and diving teams finished up day two of the Terrier Invitational hosted by Boston University. The men’s team ended the evening in third in the team standings with 644 points while the women’s team stood fifth with 593 points.

The 200 medley relay opened Saturday’s action with the women placing third and seventh in the event. Erini Pappas , Tone Sandsjo e, Lara Kisakol , and Olivia Thompson combined for third with a time of 1:43.38 while Holly Rahurahu , Alison Sposili , Lauren Patalano , and Sydney Scalise clocked in at 1:45.72. The men took fifth place in the A final by completing the event in 1:35.16 behind the efforts of Max McMillan, Enrique Garcia, Chris Dauser, and Cormac Rouse).

The Stags placed a pair in the 400 IM on both the men’s and women’s sides. Erin Hoyland took fourth with a time of 4:28.80 followed by Callie Gray’s seventh place swim in 4:29.73. Ed Hunt (3:54.97) and Jack Behm (3:58.12) ended the event in third and fifth respectively.

In the 100 butterly, Pappas was the team’s top finisher with her 7th placement based on her time of 56.31. Chris Dauser tied for fourth place after he took the course in 49.53.

The men’s team swept the top three spots in the 200 free led by Aidan Schnapf’s top time of 1:39.25. Tim Regan followed with his second-place time of 1:39.36 while Joseph Stewart garnered third after finishing in 1:39.53. Sydney Scalise was the women’s top finisher in the event, taking third in the B final based on her time of 1:55.99.

Tone Sandsjo e picked up another first-place finish for the Stags, touching the wall with the best time in the 100 breast in 1:02.08. Alison Sposili also finished well with her sixth-place swim of 1:04.96. Enrique Garcia secured fourth place in the event by posting a time of 55.69.

In the 100 back, Pappas took third place by completing the event in 56.00 while Max McMillan garnered seventh place after completing the course in 50.08.

The 800 free relay ended the evening with the women taking fifth (7:37.52) behind the efforts of Hoyland, Pappas, Rahurahu, and Scalise and the men securing first (6:37.94) with Stewart, Schnapf, Hunt, and Regan comprising the winning foursome.

The final day of the Terrier Invitational is Sunday beginning with the preliminaries at 10 am. The finals are scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

NJIT – Recap

Day 1

BOSTON – The NJIT swimming and diving team sits in fourth place with 246 points after the first day of the BU Terrier Invitational on Friday at the FitRec Competition Pool.

Seventeen Highlanders advanced to Friday’s finals against Boston, Boston College, Fairfield, and UMass.

Matthew Piacentini , Tanish Chhabra , Aidan Blackmon , and Zac Kuzak finished second in the 200 free relay, posting a time of 1:22.48, which ranks third in the America East.

Ilias El Fallaki recorded a personal-best 500 free time of 4:28.24, which ranks first in the America East. Adam Mekrami (4:31.95) and Keegan Wooding (4:35.76) also posted personal-best times in the event.

Borys Endle posted a personal-best 200 IM time of 1:52.64, the fastest in the America East. Pawel Drzymala , RJ Farina , Sam Lorenc , and Sam Deemer also recorded personal-best times in the 200 IM.

Chhabra finished second in the A final in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.53, the fastest in the America East. Mizell McEachin swam a personal-best 50 free time of 22.05.

NEXT UP

The second day of the BU Terrier Invitational will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the finals will start at 6:00 p.m.

Day 2

BOSTON – Borys Endle broke the school record in the 400 IM with a time of 3:59.25 on Saturday, the second day of the BU Terrier Invitational at the FitRec Competition Pool. His 400 IM time is the fastest in the America East.

The Highlanders had 31 entries in Saturday’s finals, but NJIT is in fifth place with 536 points after the second day of competition.

Aidan Blackmon , RJ Farina , Sam Deemer , and Tanish Chhabra finished fourth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:30.69, which ranks second in the America East.

Deemer recorded a 100 back time of 50.50 to win the B final, ranking fifth in the America East.

Ilias El Fallaki , Zac Kuzak , Vincent Coppola , and Adam Mekrami finished fourth in the 800 free relay with a time of 6:43.83, the fastest in the America East.

NEXT UP

The Highlanders will compete in the final day of the BU Terrier Invitational with prelims at 10:00 a.m. and finals at 5:00 p.m.

Northeastern – Recap

Day 1

BOSTON, Mass. — The Northeastern Huskies swim and dive team (3-1) completed the first day of events at the Terrier Invitational hosted by Boston University at the BU FitRec Competition Pool Friday evening. Senior Erin Murphy continued to display her talents on the diving board, earning first place in the 3M Dive, while sophomore May Bradburn collected an individual and two team wins to help build a comfortable cushion after day one.

The Huskies accumulated 467 points, enough for first place out of six competing teams. They hold a 106-point advantage over second-place Boston University (361).

Murphy collected the first individual win of the weekend for Northeastern, scoring a 282.40 in the 3-meter dive. It is the fourth time she has championed the event this season. Freshman Madeleine Wong also impressed, reaching the final in her first showing at the Terrier Invitational. She finished in sixth, posting a score of 224.70.

Back in the lanes, The Huskies A-Team, including graduate student Caroline Mahoney, junior Kotoko Blair, sophomore Mary Nordmann, and Bradburn won the 200 Free Relay, touching the wall at 1:32.41 to kick off the finals.

Graduate student Emily Gjertsen finished second in the 500 Yard Free, swimming a time of 4:53.03, beating her best time this season by 10 seconds. Sophomore Bella Busconi also swam well in the A-Final, earning sixth with a time of 5:01.70.

Senior captain Hannah Seward took second place in the A-Final of the 200 IM, touching the wall at 2:04.29, her fastest attempt this season. Senior Stella Urness came in sixth of the A-Final at 2:06.40

The Huskies showed their speed in the 50 Free, sweeping the top four places in the event. Bradburn picked up her first individual win of the invite, touching the wall at 22.92. Mahoney finished .37 seconds behind to take second, while Nordmann (23.49) and Blair (23.57) grabbed third and fourth, respectively.

Northeastern concluded the first day of competition with another team victory, this time in the 400 Yard Medley Relay. Led by junior Anna Verlander, junior Elisabeth Bendall, Bradburn, and Mahoney, the A-Team finished first with a time of 3:42.75 and extended the Huskies’ lead to over 100 points.

The Huskies prepare for day two of the Terrier Invitational, as they will compete in the 200 Medley Relay, 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 1M Dive, and 800 Free Relay. Preliminary races start at 10 a.m., and the finals begin at 6 p.m. All races are streaming on ESPN+.

Day 2

BOSTON, Mass. — Senior Erin Murphy, sophomore May Bradburn , and the Northeastern women’s swim and dive team led the way, picking up more wins on the second day of the Terrier Invitational at the FitRec Competition Pool Saturday evening.

At the end of the second day of competition, Northeastern maintained its lead over Boston University, Boston College, UMass, Fairfield, and Bryant, increasing its point total to 1,026, 259.5 points ahead of second-place Boston University (766.5).

Murphy completed the weekend sweep for the second straight year at the Terrier Invitational, scoring a 272.30 to win the 1M Dive. She edged out second place by 2.95 points with the help of her final dive of the event.

The swimming finals started with another Northeastern victory, as the A-Team of freshman Delaney Alonso , junior Elisabeth Bendall , Bradburn, and graduate student Caroline Mahoney touched the at 1:41.76 to get things rolling.

, junior , Bradburn, and graduate student touched the at 1:41.76 to get things rolling. Senior captain Devon Muldoon claimed fifth in the 400 IM with a time of 4:29.03, while senior Francesca Acriniegas followed close behind, setting a 4:29.81 mark to finish eighth.

claimed fifth in the 400 IM with a time of 4:29.03, while senior followed close behind, setting a 4:29.81 mark to finish eighth. The Huskies added to their win total with Bradburn and senior captain Hannah Seward sweeping the top two spots in the 100 Fly A Final. Bradburn earned her third individual victory of the weekend by touching the wall at 53.63, edging Seward (53.77) by .14 seconds. Sophomore Mary Nordmann recorded a win in the B Final, setting a time of 56.67.

sweeping the top two spots in the 100 Fly A Final. Bradburn earned her third individual victory of the weekend by touching the wall at 53.63, edging Seward (53.77) by .14 seconds. Sophomore recorded a win in the B Final, setting a time of 56.67. Graduate student Emily Gjertsen was the top finisher for Northeastern in the 200 Free, earning second at 1:50.98, while senior Emily Cooley took fifth with a 1:53.95 mark.

was the top finisher for Northeastern in the 200 Free, earning second at 1:50.98, while senior took fifth with a 1:53.95 mark. Bendall (1:04.30) and senior Stella Urness (1:04.69) earned fourth and fifth in the A Final of the 100 Breast, respectively. Sophomore Joyce Wu also celebrated her 20th birthday with a win in the B Final of the 100 Breast, touching the wall at 1:05.10 and setting the seventh-fastest time of any swimmer in the event.

(1:04.69) earned fourth and fifth in the A Final of the 100 Breast, respectively. Sophomore also celebrated her 20th birthday with a win in the B Final of the 100 Breast, touching the wall at 1:05.10 and setting the seventh-fastest time of any swimmer in the event. Senior Kate Cosgrove claimed second in the A Final of the 100 Back, finishing at 55.99. Junior Teagan Osga recorded a time of 56.59 to win the 100 Back B Final.

claimed second in the A Final of the 100 Back, finishing at 55.99. Junior recorded a time of 56.59 to win the 100 Back B Final. Northeastern closed out the second day of competition with its second team win, as the A-Team of Seward, Cooley, Gjertsen, and Bradburn finished first in the 800 Free with a 7:26.72, only five seconds short of the pool record.

The Northeastern swim and dive team closes the Terrier Invitational with six swimming events on Sunday. Preliminary races begin at 10 a.m. and the finals start at 5 p.m. All races will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Bryant University – Recap (Diving only)

Women

OSTON, MA — The Bryant University women’s diving team competed in the 18th annual Boston Terrier invitational this weekend, at the FitRec Competition pool in Boston Massachusetts. The women’s team brought six divers to compete in a pool of 27, and Boston welcomed, along with Bryant, Fairfield, Boston College, Northeastern, and UMass.



This marks the first dive-only meet for the Bulldogs this season.



Notes and Notables:

Megan Beasley showed out for Bryant’s diving squad placing sixth overall in the three-meter dive prelims with a dive of 242.70 landing her a spot in the final where she placed eighth with a dive of 216.15.

Molly Gordon placed 19th overall in the three-meter dive with a dive score of 191.20.

Sydney Barnett followed behind Gordon with a score of 189.45 with Tran finalizing the three consecutive placements for Bryant with a score of 187.15.

Lucy Silverstein competed in the preliminaries, placing 26th with a score of 132.90 in the women’s three-meter dive.

Emily Richardson secured a 167.10, placing 25th overall.

Next Up:

Bryant’s women’s diving squad hits the road to compete in the US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Men

BOSTON, MA — The Bryant University men’s diving team competed in the 18th annual Boston Terrier invitational this weekend, at the FitRec Competition pool in Boston Massachusetts. The men’s team brought two divers, record breaker Buonocore and freshman Andrew Peterson, to compete in a pool of 15. Boston welcomed, along with Bryant, Fairfield, Boston College, Northeastern, and UMass.



This marks Bryant’s first dive-only meet on the season.



Notes and Notables:

Christopher Buonocore secured third place in the prelims with an impressive dive of 300.10, marking his fourth 300+ dive score of the season.

Andrew Peterson delivered a strong performance with a dive score of 231.60.

Next Up:

Bryant’s men’s diving squad hits the road to compete in the US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina.