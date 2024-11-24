Gal Cohen Groumi Lowers Michigan 100 free record at Georgia Tech Invite Day 3 Prelims

Georgia Tech Invite

November 22-24

Where: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center

Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims 10 am EST/ Finals 5:00 EST

Participating Teams: Auburn, Emory, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan

Live Results: “2024 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational” on Meet Mobile

Day 1 | Results | Prelims Recap | Finals Recap

Day 2 | Results Finals Recap

The final preliminary session of the 2024 Georgia Tech invite has concluded. Michigan leads the team race for men and women, and they’re celebrating a new record after this morning.

Gal Cohen Groumi unleashed a 41.98 to earn top seed for tonight. Not only is this a personal best for the senior by over half a second, but it also breaks River Wright’s 42.06 team record from 2021.

Michigan boasted sprint power on the women’s side this morning as well. The Wolverines account for five of the eight finalists in the event tonight, including all top three in the middle lanes. Sophomore Stephanie Balduccini led the way with a 47.73.

While Michigan dominated the 100 free, Florida State made waves in the 200 breaststroke. Seminole junior Maddie Huggins earned the fastest time of the morning by almost four seconds, clocking a 2:08.71.

Her sophomore teammate Tommaso Baravelli put up an equally dominant morning swim on the men’s side. Baravelli put up a new best time of 1:53.09, beating runner-up and fellow Seminole Lleyton Arnold by three seconds.

Seminole freshmen secured the other two other #1 seeds for the final night: Michel Arkhangelsky in the 200 back (1:41.21) and Logan Robinson in the 200 fly (1:42.41).

Michigan’s Hannah Bellard, the 500 free and 400 IM champion of the meet, captured the top seed in the 200 fly (1:57.35). The 200 back heats were won comfortably by Georgia Tech’s Phoebe Wright (1:55.50).