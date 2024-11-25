2024 Georgia Tech Invite Day 3: Michigan Freshman Rebecca Diaconescu Pops 15:56 1650 Free

Georgia Tech Invite

November 22-24

Where: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center

Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims 10 am EST/ Finals 5:00 EST

Participating Teams: Auburn, Emory, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan

Live Results: “2024 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational” on Meet Mobile

Day 1 | Prelims Recap | Finals Recap

Day 2 | Finals Recap

COMPLETE RESULTS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

WOMEN

Michigan – 1475 Auburn – 1374.5 Florida State – 1000.5 Georgia Tech – 958.5 Emory – 73

MEN

Michigan – 1418 Florida State – 1252 Auburn – 1245 Georgia Tech – 1004 Emory – 3

The 2024 Georgia Tech Invite concluded last night in Atlanta, seeing the Michigan Wolverines come out on top in both men’s and women’s team scoring.

Michigan freshmen made a statement in the mile tonight. Rebecca Diaconescu ripped a 15:56.12 to win the women’s 1650 free, taking 8 seconds off her career best of 16:04.73. On top of the career best, and her first time under 16:00 in the event, Diaconescu’s performance makes her 7th in the NCAA this season. Additionally, fellow Michigan freshman Marian Ploeger came in 2nd with a career best of 16:11.54. Sophomore teammate Madison Smith rounded out the top 3 with a 16:22.60, touching just off her personal best of 16:21.60. In an encouraging sign for Auburn, freshman Julia Strojnowska clocked a 16:28.60.

Following the performance by the Wolverine women, Michigan freshman Jon Jontvedt won the men’s 1650 free in 14:48.20, which is a career best for him as well. Like Diaconescu, that performance puts Jontvedt 7th in the NCAA this season. Michigan junior Joshua Brown had a strong swim as well, taking 2nd in 14:53.71.

Auburn’s Nate Stoffle put up a great performance in the men’s 200 back, swimming a 1:39.36. That swim comes in just off Stoffle’s career best of 1:39.01, which he swam last November. Georgia Tech’s Berke Saka clocked a 1:40.07 for 2nd, touching just off his career best of 1:40.02, which has stood since November of 2022. Florida State freshman Michel Arkhangelsky made a splash as well, finishing 3rd in 1:40.45.

Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini had yet another phenomenal swim on the weekend, winning the women’s 100 free in 47.33. The swim comes in a touch off Balduccini’s personal best of 47.04, however, it stands as the 5th-fastest time in the NCAA this season. The Wolverines went 1-2-3 in the event, as Lindsay Flynn finished 2nd in 47.97, while Claire Newman was 3rd with a 48.03.

Michigan made it a sweep of the 100 free on the night, as Gal Groumi won the men’s 100 free in 41.75. That’s a career best for Groumi, blowing away his previous mark of 42.52. He also broke the Michigan program record in the event.

Florida State freshman Logan Robinson had a statement swim of his own in the men’s 200 fly, winning the race in 1:41.04. The swim marked a big career best for Robinson, taking down his previous mark of 1:42.41, which he swam in prelims. Michigan sophomore Colin Geer had a nice swim as well, taking 2nd in 1:41.43, which is just off his career best of 1:41.23.

Michigan sophomore Hannah Bellard won the women’s 200 fly in 1:53.45, touching 1st by well over 2 seconds. Bellard has been as fast as 1:53.20 in her career.

Auburn’s Ellie Waldrep won the women’s 200 back in 1:55.17, touching out Michigan’s Lily Cleason (1:55.35).

The women’s 200 breast saw Florida State’s Maddy Huggins win in 2:09.30 after swimming a 2:08.71 in prelims. Huggins has already been faster than that mark this season, having gone 2:07.98 in a dual meet with Georgia Tech last month. That time also stands as her career best in the event.

FSU swept the 200 breast, as Tommaso Baravelli won the men’s race in 1:54.23. Like Huggins, his finals time came off his prelims performance of 1:53.09.

The 400 free relay concluded the night, and the meet. Michigan won the women’s relay decisively, seeing Balduccini (47.78), Newman (48.63), Brady Kendall (47.47), and Flynn (47.21) teamed up for a 3:11.09. The Wolverines touched 1st by well over 4 seconds.

Florida State then went on to win the men’s 400 free relay, swimming a 2:49.33. Sam Bork (42.54), Mason Herbet (42.08), Max Wilson (41.78), and Yordan Yanchev (42.93) combined to get the job done.