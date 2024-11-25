Moesha Johnson and Florian Wellbrock Win Final Stop On Open Water World Cup

Moesha Johnson and Florian Wellbrock claimed wins in the women’s and men’s 10K events at the last stop on the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Neom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Ana Marcela Cunha and Marc-Antoine Olivier were confirmed as the winners of the overall Open Water World Cup.

Germany’s Leah Boy had a slim chance at catching Cunha in the overall rankings in Neom. Boy came into the final stop of the tour trailing Cunha by 402 points, meaning her only chance at the overall victory would’ve been to win the race with Cunha finishing no better than eighth.

Boy jumped on the race from the first lap, starting the opening lap fast with her teammate Jeannette Spiwoks.

Lia Pou and Ginevra Taddeucci traded the lead through the first laps of the race, but the race got a shakeup on the fourth lap as the field splintered into three groups. Johnson, the reigning Olympic silver medallist, to caught on the wrong side of the split, slipping from 3rd at the halfway mark to 22nd at the end of the fourth lap.

“Lap four was not fun, I came through probably last,” Johnson told World Aquatics. “On the back straight I picked a straight line and all of a sudden, the pack was gone and I was like, ‘ah well, here we go.’”

Her chosen line propelled her into an almost 18-second lead with one lap to go, with Taddeucci and Cunha trailing. Johnson extended her lead on the final lap, winning the race by 31.3 seconds.”

“The course looked quite smooth, but there are waves and a bit of a swell which knocked us about a little bit in that last straight when I was on my own and I was struggling to get my arms over, but I was happy with the outcome, obviously,” Johnson said.

Behind Johnson, Boy took second place, while Taddeucci won bronze. Cunha finished seventh, tallying enough points to secure her overall series victory.

The final stop of the Open Water Swimming World Cup was Wellbrock’s return to open water swimming since his eighth-place finish at the 2024 Olympics. He was well-positioned throughout the entire race, leading out the front of the field in the opening stages.

Olivier was well-placed as well, and though he was unable to match the impressive closing speed of World junior champion Sacha Velly, he was able to hold off charges from Dario Verani and Marcello Guidi and clinch the overall series win by touching in third.

Wellbrock won by four seconds ahead of Velly, with Olivier rounding out the podium.

“I love to compete at the front of the pack and use my speed from the pool and with the flat water, although it was a bit choppy at the end, it worked so good and I think it’s the perfect tactic for today,” Wellbrock told World Aquatics. “It was so important to race here especially after my disappointing Olympics and for sure I’m really excited to race in short course in December.”

Overall Series Rankings

Women

Overall Rank Country Name Total Points Event 1

EGY Event 2

ITA Event 3

POR Event 4

HKG Event 5

KSA Overall Prize Money 1 BRA Ana Marcela

CUNHA 2750 500 800 700 350 400 59600 2 GER Lea

BOY 2648 450 98 800 600 700 45200 3 ITA Ginevra

TADDEUCCI 2200 550 350 – 700 600 32850 4 HUN Bettina

FABIAN 2150 700 450 500 – 500 27200 5 BRA Viviane

JUNGBLUT 2080 350 700 600 250 180 21150 6 AUS Moesha

JOHNSON 1950 – – 350 800 800 7650 6 FRA Caroline Laure

JOUISSE 1950 400 500 550 300 200 16150 8 GER Jeannette

SPIWOKS 1550 – 150 300 550 550 11400 9 GER Leonie

BECK 1500 800 600 0 100 – 11000 10 MON Lisa

POU 1290 190 – 250 400 450 5650 11 FRA Ines

DELACROIX 1130 140 200 500 170 120 3000 12 ESP Angela

MARTINEZ GUILLEN 790 600 – – – 190 2500 13 BRA Cibelle

JUNGBLUT 702 – – 400 200 102 950 14 ITA Veronica

SANTONI 660 150 170 180 – 160 0 15 POR Mafalda

ROSA 650 – 160 190 – 300 0 16 NED Sharon

VAN ROUWENDAAL 550 – 550 – – – 1700 17 JPN Airi

EBINA 530 – 400 – – 130 950 18 USA Katie

GRIMES 500 – – – 500 – 1500 19 ESP Candela

SANCHEZ LORA 470 300 – – – 170 0 20 AUS Jacqueline

DAVISON-MCGOVERN 450 – – – 450 – 1200 20 GER Celine

RIEDER 450 – – 200 – 250 0 20 POR Angelica

ANDRE 450 – 300 – – 150 0 23 MEX Martha

SANDOVAL 358 250 108 – – – 0 24 JPN Ichika

KAJIMOTO 350 – – – – 350 650 25 BRA Lizian

SOBRAL 342 – – 140 104 98 0 26 AUS Bianca

CRISP 310 – 180 – 130 – 0 26 ITA Barbara

POZZOBON 310 180 130 – – 0 0 28 HUN Anna

OLASZ 300 200 100 – – – 0 29 POR Mariana

MENDES 278 – – 170 – 108 0 30 ITA Silvia

CICCARELLA 270 – 120 150 – – 0 31 ESP Paula

OTERO FERNANDEZ 264 160 – – – 104 0 32 USA Mariah

DENIGAN 250 – 250 – – – 0 33 CZE Julie

PLESKOTOVA 210 – 104 – – 106 0 34 AUS Chelsea

GUBECKA 190 – – – 190 – 0 34 GBR Leah Phoebe

CRISP 190 – 190 – – – 0 36 AUS Tayla

MARTIN 180 – – – 180 – 0 37 GER Fabienne

WENSKE 170 170 – – – – 0 38 TPE Yu-Wen

TENG 160 – – 160 – – 0 38 USA Claire

WEINSTEIN 160 – – – 160 – 0 40 USA Brooke

TRAVIS 150 – – – 150 – 0 41 CHN Lilin

LIU 140 – – – 140 – 0 41 CHN Xin

XIN 140 – 140 – – – 0 41 ITA Giulia

GABBRIELLESCHI 140 – – 0 – 140 0 44 EGY Lamees

ELSOKKARY 130 130 – – – – 0 45 EGY Arwa

FAISAL MALEK 120 120 – – – – 0 45 HKG Tsz Yin

NIP 120 – – – 120 – 0 47 CHN Shutong

WU 110 – – – 110 – 0 47 ESP Maria

DE VALDES 110 – – – – 110 0 47 HUN Mira

SZIMCSAK 110 – 110 – – – 0 47 KAZ Mariya

FEDOTOVA 110 110 – – – – 0 51 HKG Pac Tung Nikita

LAM 108 – – – 108 – 0 51 KAZ Darya

PUSHKO 108 108 – – – – 0 53 EGY Shahd

SAMEH 106 106 – – – – 0 53 PER Maria

BRAMONT-ARIAS 106 – 106 – – – 0 53 SGP Li-Shan Chantal

LIEW 106 – – – 106 – 0 56 EGY Zeina

AHMED MEDHAT 104 104 – – – – 0 57 BRA Isabella

SCOPEL TRAMONTANA 102 – – – 102 – 0 57 EGY Nabila

HASSAN 102 102 – – – – 0 57 ITA Sofie

CALLO VON PLATEN 102 – 102 – – – 0 60 BEL Camille

HENVEAUX 100 – 0 – – 100 0 60 KAZ Ayazhan

AINABEKOVA 100 100 – – – – 0 62 EGY Kenzy

HAZEM MONEEB 98 98 – – – – 0 62 HKG Cheuk Ue Natalie

LAM 98 – – – 98 – 0 64 EGY Hoda

GAMAL SALAMA 96 96 – – – – 0 64 HKG Wing Yan

TO 96 – – – 96 – 0 64 ITA Iris

MENCHINI 96 – 96 – – – 0 64 MAR Malak

MEQDAR 96 – – – – 96 0 68 HKG Lok Mei

CHAN 94 – – – 94 – 0 68 ITA Emma

MICHELETTI 94 – 94 – – – 0 68 KAZ Aruna

SLAMGAZY 94 94 – – – – 0 71 HKG So Yu

HO 92 – – – 92 – 0 71 ITA Renata

VIGANO’ 92 – 92 – – – 0 71 KAZ Saida

YELEMES 92 92 – – – – 0 74 ITA Elena

TORTORA 90 – 90 0 – – 0 74 TPE Yi-Ling

WANG 90 – – – 90 – 0 76 ITA Letizia

GIOFFREDI 88 – 88 – – – 0 76 TPE Yu-Xuan

LIN 88 – – – 88 – 0 78 CHN Yihan

MAO 86 – 86 – – – 0 78 TPE Yung-Ling

TSAI 86 – – – 86 – 0 80 ITA Federica

SIRCHIA 84 – 84 – – – 0 80 TPE Zhi-Hui

LU 84 – – – 84 – 0 82 ITA Sara

PETROLLI 82 – 82 – – – 0 83 ITA Sara

PEDROCCO 80 – 80 – – – 0 84 ITA Sara

PEDEMONTE 78 – 78 – – – 0 85 ITA Silvia

DE SANTIS 76 – 76 – – – 0 86 ITA Maria Vittoria

SUISOLA 74 – 74 – – – 0 87 ITA Gaia

PICCIONE 72 – 72 – – – 0 88 ITA Silvia

MARCON 70 – 70 – – – 0 89 EST Evalotta Victoria

AABRAMS 68 – 68 – – – 0 90 BUL Theodora Sveta

SABEV 66 – 66 – – – 0

Men