Moesha Johnson and Florian Wellbrock Win Final Stop On Open Water World Cup

Moesha Johnson and Florian Wellbrock claimed wins in the women’s and men’s 10K events at the last stop on the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Neom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Ana Marcela Cunha and Marc-Antoine Olivier were confirmed as the winners of the overall Open Water World Cup.
Germany’s Leah Boy had a slim chance at catching Cunha in the overall rankings in Neom. Boy came into the final stop of the tour trailing Cunha by 402 points, meaning her only chance at the overall victory would’ve been to win the race with Cunha finishing no better than eighth.
Boy jumped on the race from the first lap, starting the opening lap fast with her teammate Jeannette Spiwoks.
Lia Pou and Ginevra Taddeucci traded the lead through the first laps of the race, but the race got a shakeup on the fourth lap as the field splintered into three groups. Johnson, the reigning Olympic silver medallist, to caught on the wrong side of the split, slipping from 3rd at the halfway mark to 22nd at the end of the fourth lap.
“Lap four was not fun, I came through probably last,” Johnson told World Aquatics. “On the back straight I picked a straight line and all of a sudden, the pack was gone and I was like, ‘ah well, here we go.’”
Her chosen line propelled her into an almost 18-second lead with one lap to go, with Taddeucci and Cunha trailing. Johnson extended her lead on the final lap, winning the race by 31.3 seconds.”
“The course looked quite smooth, but there are waves and a bit of a swell which knocked us about a little bit in that last straight when I was on my own and I was struggling to get my arms over, but I was happy with the outcome, obviously,” Johnson said.
Behind Johnson, Boy took second place, while Taddeucci won bronze. Cunha finished seventh, tallying enough points to secure her overall series victory.
The final stop of the Open Water Swimming World Cup was Wellbrock’s return to open water swimming since his eighth-place finish at the 2024 Olympics. He was well-positioned throughout the entire race, leading out the front of the field in the opening stages.
Olivier was well-placed as well, and though he was unable to match the impressive closing speed of World junior champion Sacha Velly, he was able to hold off charges from Dario Verani and Marcello Guidi and clinch the overall series win by touching in third.
Wellbrock won by four seconds ahead of Velly, with Olivier rounding out the podium.
“I love to compete at the front of the pack and use my speed from the pool and with the flat water, although it was a bit choppy at the end, it worked so good and I think it’s the perfect tactic for today,” Wellbrock told World Aquatics. “It was so important to race here especially after my disappointing Olympics and for sure I’m really excited to race in short course in December.”
Overall Series Rankings
Women
|Overall Rank
|Country
|Name
|Total Points
|Event 1
EGY
|Event 2
ITA
|Event 3
POR
|Event 4
HKG
|Event 5
KSA
|
Overall Prize Money
|1
|BRA
|Ana Marcela
CUNHA
|2750
|500
|800
|700
|350
|400
|59600
|2
|GER
|Lea
BOY
|2648
|450
|98
|800
|600
|700
|45200
|3
|ITA
|Ginevra
TADDEUCCI
|2200
|550
|350
|–
|700
|600
|32850
|4
|HUN
|Bettina
FABIAN
|2150
|700
|450
|500
|–
|500
|27200
|5
|BRA
|Viviane
JUNGBLUT
|2080
|350
|700
|600
|250
|180
|21150
|6
|AUS
|Moesha
JOHNSON
|1950
|–
|–
|350
|800
|800
|7650
|6
|FRA
|Caroline Laure
JOUISSE
|1950
|400
|500
|550
|300
|200
|16150
|8
|GER
|Jeannette
SPIWOKS
|1550
|–
|150
|300
|550
|550
|11400
|9
|GER
|Leonie
BECK
|1500
|800
|600
|0
|100
|–
|11000
|10
|MON
|Lisa
POU
|1290
|190
|–
|250
|400
|450
|5650
|11
|FRA
|Ines
DELACROIX
|1130
|140
|200
|500
|170
|120
|3000
|12
|ESP
|Angela
MARTINEZ GUILLEN
|790
|600
|–
|–
|–
|190
|2500
|13
|BRA
|Cibelle
JUNGBLUT
|702
|–
|–
|400
|200
|102
|950
|14
|ITA
|Veronica
SANTONI
|660
|150
|170
|180
|–
|160
|0
|15
|POR
|Mafalda
ROSA
|650
|–
|160
|190
|–
|300
|0
|16
|NED
|Sharon
VAN ROUWENDAAL
|550
|–
|550
|–
|–
|–
|1700
|17
|JPN
|Airi
EBINA
|530
|–
|400
|–
|–
|130
|950
|18
|USA
|Katie
GRIMES
|500
|–
|–
|–
|500
|–
|1500
|19
|ESP
|Candela
SANCHEZ LORA
|470
|300
|–
|–
|–
|170
|0
|20
|AUS
|Jacqueline
DAVISON-MCGOVERN
|450
|–
|–
|–
|450
|–
|1200
|20
|GER
|Celine
RIEDER
|450
|–
|–
|200
|–
|250
|0
|20
|POR
|Angelica
ANDRE
|450
|–
|300
|–
|–
|150
|0
|23
|MEX
|Martha
SANDOVAL
|358
|250
|108
|–
|–
|–
|0
|24
|JPN
|Ichika
KAJIMOTO
|350
|–
|–
|–
|–
|350
|650
|25
|BRA
|Lizian
SOBRAL
|342
|–
|–
|140
|104
|98
|0
|26
|AUS
|Bianca
CRISP
|310
|–
|180
|–
|130
|–
|0
|26
|ITA
|Barbara
POZZOBON
|310
|180
|130
|–
|–
|0
|0
|28
|HUN
|Anna
OLASZ
|300
|200
|100
|–
|–
|–
|0
|29
|POR
|Mariana
MENDES
|278
|–
|–
|170
|–
|108
|0
|30
|ITA
|Silvia
CICCARELLA
|270
|–
|120
|150
|–
|–
|0
|31
|ESP
|Paula
OTERO FERNANDEZ
|264
|160
|–
|–
|–
|104
|0
|32
|USA
|Mariah
DENIGAN
|250
|–
|250
|–
|–
|–
|0
|33
|CZE
|Julie
PLESKOTOVA
|210
|–
|104
|–
|–
|106
|0
|34
|AUS
|Chelsea
GUBECKA
|190
|–
|–
|–
|190
|–
|0
|34
|GBR
|Leah Phoebe
CRISP
|190
|–
|190
|–
|–
|–
|0
|36
|AUS
|Tayla
MARTIN
|180
|–
|–
|–
|180
|–
|0
|37
|GER
|Fabienne
WENSKE
|170
|170
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|38
|TPE
|Yu-Wen
TENG
|160
|–
|–
|160
|–
|–
|0
|38
|USA
|Claire
WEINSTEIN
|160
|–
|–
|–
|160
|–
|0
|40
|USA
|Brooke
TRAVIS
|150
|–
|–
|–
|150
|–
|0
|41
|CHN
|Lilin
LIU
|140
|–
|–
|–
|140
|–
|0
|41
|CHN
|Xin
XIN
|140
|–
|140
|–
|–
|–
|0
|41
|ITA
|Giulia
GABBRIELLESCHI
|140
|–
|–
|0
|–
|140
|0
|44
|EGY
|Lamees
ELSOKKARY
|130
|130
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|45
|EGY
|Arwa
FAISAL MALEK
|120
|120
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|45
|HKG
|Tsz Yin
NIP
|120
|–
|–
|–
|120
|–
|0
|47
|CHN
|Shutong
WU
|110
|–
|–
|–
|110
|–
|0
|47
|ESP
|Maria
DE VALDES
|110
|–
|–
|–
|–
|110
|0
|47
|HUN
|Mira
SZIMCSAK
|110
|–
|110
|–
|–
|–
|0
|47
|KAZ
|Mariya
FEDOTOVA
|110
|110
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|51
|HKG
|Pac Tung Nikita
LAM
|108
|–
|–
|–
|108
|–
|0
|51
|KAZ
|Darya
PUSHKO
|108
|108
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|53
|EGY
|Shahd
SAMEH
|106
|106
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|53
|PER
|Maria
BRAMONT-ARIAS
|106
|–
|106
|–
|–
|–
|0
|53
|SGP
|Li-Shan Chantal
LIEW
|106
|–
|–
|–
|106
|–
|0
|56
|EGY
|Zeina
AHMED MEDHAT
|104
|104
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|57
|BRA
|Isabella
SCOPEL TRAMONTANA
|102
|–
|–
|–
|102
|–
|0
|57
|EGY
|Nabila
HASSAN
|102
|102
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|57
|ITA
|Sofie
CALLO VON PLATEN
|102
|–
|102
|–
|–
|–
|0
|60
|BEL
|Camille
HENVEAUX
|100
|–
|0
|–
|–
|100
|0
|60
|KAZ
|Ayazhan
AINABEKOVA
|100
|100
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|62
|EGY
|Kenzy
HAZEM MONEEB
|98
|98
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|62
|HKG
|Cheuk Ue Natalie
LAM
|98
|–
|–
|–
|98
|–
|0
|64
|EGY
|Hoda
GAMAL SALAMA
|96
|96
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|64
|HKG
|Wing Yan
TO
|96
|–
|–
|–
|96
|–
|0
|64
|ITA
|Iris
MENCHINI
|96
|–
|96
|–
|–
|–
|0
|64
|MAR
|Malak
MEQDAR
|96
|–
|–
|–
|–
|96
|0
|68
|HKG
|Lok Mei
CHAN
|94
|–
|–
|–
|94
|–
|0
|68
|ITA
|Emma
MICHELETTI
|94
|–
|94
|–
|–
|–
|0
|68
|KAZ
|Aruna
SLAMGAZY
|94
|94
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|71
|HKG
|So Yu
HO
|92
|–
|–
|–
|92
|–
|0
|71
|ITA
|Renata
VIGANO’
|92
|–
|92
|–
|–
|–
|0
|71
|KAZ
|Saida
YELEMES
|92
|92
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|74
|ITA
|Elena
TORTORA
|90
|–
|90
|0
|–
|–
|0
|74
|TPE
|Yi-Ling
WANG
|90
|–
|–
|–
|90
|–
|0
|76
|ITA
|Letizia
GIOFFREDI
|88
|–
|88
|–
|–
|–
|0
|76
|TPE
|Yu-Xuan
LIN
|88
|–
|–
|–
|88
|–
|0
|78
|CHN
|Yihan
MAO
|86
|–
|86
|–
|–
|–
|0
|78
|TPE
|Yung-Ling
TSAI
|86
|–
|–
|–
|86
|–
|0
|80
|ITA
|Federica
SIRCHIA
|84
|–
|84
|–
|–
|–
|0
|80
|TPE
|Zhi-Hui
LU
|84
|–
|–
|–
|84
|–
|0
|82
|ITA
|Sara
PETROLLI
|82
|–
|82
|–
|–
|–
|0
|83
|ITA
|Sara
PEDROCCO
|80
|–
|80
|–
|–
|–
|0
|84
|ITA
|Sara
PEDEMONTE
|78
|–
|78
|–
|–
|–
|0
|85
|ITA
|Silvia
DE SANTIS
|76
|–
|76
|–
|–
|–
|0
|86
|ITA
|Maria Vittoria
SUISOLA
|74
|–
|74
|–
|–
|–
|0
|87
|ITA
|Gaia
PICCIONE
|72
|–
|72
|–
|–
|–
|0
|88
|ITA
|Silvia
MARCON
|70
|–
|70
|–
|–
|–
|0
|89
|EST
|Evalotta Victoria
AABRAMS
|68
|–
|68
|–
|–
|–
|0
|90
|BUL
|Theodora Sveta
SABEV
|66
|–
|66
|–
|–
|–
|0
Men
|Overall Rank
|Country
|Name
|Total Points
|Event 1
EGY
|Event 2
ITA
|Event 3
POR
|Event 4
HKG
|Event 5
KSA
|
Overall Prize Money
|1
|FRA
|Marc-Antoine
OLIVIER
|3100
|550
|800
|550
|600
|600
|61900
|2
|ITA
|Dario
VERANI
|2850
|600
|350
|600
|800
|500
|45650
|3
|ITA
|Marcello
GUIDI
|2558
|400
|108
|800
|700
|550
|34150
|4
|ITA
|Andrea
FILADELLI
|2350
|300
|500
|700
|500
|350
|26650
|5
|HUN
|Kristof
RASOVSZKY
|1638
|180
|600
|450
|108
|300
|18700
|6
|ITA
|Pasquale
SANZULLO
|1370
|350
|120
|350
|300
|250
|13300
|7
|CZE
|Martin
STRAKA
|1060
|190
|100
|400
|200
|170
|8950
|8
|HUN
|David
BETLEHEM
|1050
|500
|550
|–
|–
|–
|3200
|9
|ITA
|Ivan
GIOVANNONI
|848
|150
|94
|500
|–
|104
|6500
|10
|GER
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|800
|–
|–
|–
|–
|800
|3500
|10
|ITA
|Domenico
ACERENZA
|800
|800
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3500
|12
|BRA
|Matheus
MELECCHI
|784
|140
|106
|250
|98
|190
|3500
|12
|ITA
|Gregorio
PALTRINIERI
|784
|700
|84
|–
|–
|–
|3000
|14
|FRA
|Jules
WALLART
|750
|450
|–
|300
|–
|–
|1200
|15
|ITA
|Fabio
DALU
|736
|200
|86
|–
|–
|450
|1200
|16
|ITA
|Mario
SANZULLO
|734
|160
|190
|120
|104
|160
|1500
|17
|FRA
|Logan
FONTAINE
|700
|–
|700
|–
|–
|–
|3000
|17
|FRA
|Sacha
VELLY
|700
|–
|–
|–
|–
|700
|3000
|19
|AUS
|Kyle
LEE
|550
|–
|–
|–
|550
|–
|1700
|19
|FRA
|Jean-Baptiste
CLUSMAN
|550
|–
|–
|150
|–
|400
|950
|21
|AUS
|Thomas Edward
RAYMOND
|518
|–
|68
|–
|450
|–
|1200
|22
|BRA
|Bernardo
GAVIOLI
|470
|–
|–
|190
|100
|180
|0
|23
|AUS
|Nicholas
SLOMAN
|460
|–
|300
|–
|160
|–
|0
|24
|ISR
|Matan
RODITI
|450
|–
|450
|–
|–
|–
|1200
|25
|BRA
|Leonardo
BRANDT DE MACEDO
|430
|–
|–
|140
|180
|110
|0
|26
|MEX
|Paulo
STREHLKE DELGADO
|420
|–
|170
|–
|250
|–
|0
|27
|BEL
|Logan
VANHUYS
|400
|–
|–
|200
|–
|200
|0
|27
|GBR
|Hector
PARDOE
|400
|–
|400
|–
|–
|–
|950
|27
|USA
|Dylan
GRAVLEY
|400
|–
|–
|–
|400
|–
|950
|30
|SUI
|Paul
NIEDERBERGER
|350
|–
|–
|–
|350
|–
|650
|31
|BRA
|Luiz Felipe
LOUREIRO
|340
|–
|–
|170
|170
|–
|0
|32
|POR
|Diogo
CARDOSO
|320
|–
|0
|180
|–
|140
|0
|33
|SUI
|Christian
SCHREIBER
|310
|–
|200
|–
|110
|–
|0
|34
|CZE
|Denis
BOROVKA
|290
|86
|–
|108
|–
|96
|0
|35
|CZE
|Matej
KOZUBEK
|284
|–
|0
|100
|86
|98
|0
|36
|POR
|Ricardo
SANTOS
|256
|–
|–
|106
|–
|150
|0
|37
|ESP
|Carlos
GARACH BENITO
|250
|250
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|37
|GBR
|Tobias Patrick
ROBINSON
|250
|–
|250
|–
|–
|–
|0
|39
|AUS
|Bailey
ARMSTRONG
|236
|–
|96
|–
|140
|–
|0
|40
|GER
|Niklas
FRACH
|234
|104
|130
|0
|–
|–
|0
|41
|FRA
|Axel
REYMOND
|228
|98
|–
|–
|–
|130
|0
|42
|GER
|Jonas
KUSCHE
|210
|120
|90
|–
|–
|–
|0
|42
|POR
|Tiago
CAMPOS
|210
|–
|–
|110
|–
|100
|0
|44
|AUS
|Rob
BONSALL
|190
|–
|–
|–
|190
|–
|0
|45
|ITA
|Matteo
FURLAN
|180
|–
|180
|–
|–
|–
|0
|46
|POL
|Piotr
WOZNIAK
|170
|170
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|47
|FRA
|Emile
MESMACQUE
|160
|–
|–
|160
|–
|–
|0
|47
|ITA
|Pasquale
GIORDANO
|160
|–
|160
|–
|–
|–
|0
|49
|HUN
|Peter
GALICZ
|154
|94
|60
|–
|–
|–
|0
|50
|BRA
|Lucas
MACHADO
|150
|–
|0
|0
|150
|–
|0
|50
|ITA
|Giuseppe
ILARIO
|150
|–
|150
|–
|–
|–
|0
|50
|ITA
|Marco
INGLIMA
|150
|92
|58
|–
|–
|–
|0
|53
|ITA
|Alessio
OCCHIPINTI
|140
|–
|140
|–
|–
|–
|0
|54
|BRA
|Henrique
FIGUEIRINHA
|130
|–
|–
|130
|–
|–
|0
|54
|ESP
|Guillem
PUJOL
|130
|130
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|54
|USA
|Luke
ELLIS
|130
|–
|–
|–
|130
|–
|0
|57
|CHN
|Tianchen
LAN
|120
|–
|–
|–
|120
|–
|0
|57
|JPN
|Kaito
TSUJIMORI
|120
|–
|–
|–
|–
|120
|0
|59
|ESP
|Alejandro
PUEBLA MARTINEZ
|110
|110
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|59
|ITA
|Vincenzo
CASO
|110
|–
|110
|–
|–
|–
|0
|61
|AUT
|Jan
HERCOG
|108
|108
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|61
|ESP
|Mateo
GARCIA CASTRO
|108
|–
|–
|–
|–
|108
|0
|63
|AUT
|Luca
KARL
|106
|106
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|63
|GER
|Oliver
KLEMET
|106
|–
|–
|–
|106
|–
|0
|63
|NED
|Marcel
SCHOUTEN
|106
|–
|0
|0
|0
|106
|0
|66
|ECU
|David
FARINANGO
|104
|–
|104
|–
|–
|–
|0
|66
|TPE
|Cheng-Chi
CHO
|104
|–
|–
|104
|–
|–
|0
|68
|CHN
|Junbohang
ZHAO
|102
|–
|–
|–
|102
|–
|0
|68
|GER
|Arne
SCHUBERT
|102
|–
|–
|–
|–
|102
|0
|68
|POL
|Bartosz
KAPALA
|102
|102
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|68
|POR
|Francisco
AMARAL
|102
|–
|–
|102
|–
|–
|0
|68
|SWE
|Victor
JOHANSSON
|102
|–
|102
|–
|–
|–
|0
|73
|KAZ
|Lev
CHEREPANOV
|100
|100
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|74
|IND
|Anurag
SINGH
|98
|–
|–
|98
|–
|–
|0
|74
|JPN
|Taishin
MINAMIDE
|98
|–
|98
|–
|–
|–
|0
|76
|GRE
|Ioannis
SKARIS
|96
|96
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|76
|TPE
|Jun-Yan
TSAO
|96
|–
|–
|–
|96
|–
|0
|76
|UKR
|Igor
CHERVYNSKIY
|96
|–
|–
|96
|–
|–
|0
|79
|JPN
|Riku
TAKAKI
|94
|–
|–
|–
|–
|94
|0
|79
|POR
|Tom S
SARREIRA
|94
|–
|–
|94
|–
|–
|0
|79
|USA
|Gabe
MANTEUFEL
|94
|–
|–
|–
|94
|–
|0
|82
|HKG
|William Yan
THORLEY
|92
|–
|–
|–
|92
|–
|0
|82
|MON
|Esteban
FAURE
|92
|–
|–
|–
|–
|92
|0
|82
|POR
|Bruno
LOUREIRO
|92
|–
|–
|92
|–
|–
|0
|82
|VEN
|Ronaldo Eduardo
ZAMBRANO SANCHEZ
|92
|–
|92
|0
|–
|–
|0
|86
|ESP
|Alberto
MARTINEZ
|90
|90
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|86
|HKG
|Chin Ting Keith
SIN
|90
|–
|–
|–
|90
|–
|0
|86
|NAM
|Nico
ESSLINGER
|90
|–
|–
|–
|–
|90
|0
|89
|EGY
|Karim
MAGED
|88
|88
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|89
|KOR
|Jaehun
PARK
|88
|–
|–
|–
|88
|–
|0
|89
|KSA
|Mohammed Hani S
AL ZAKI
|88
|–
|–
|–
|–
|88
|0
|89
|NOR
|Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN
|88
|–
|88
|–
|–
|–
|0
|93
|SUD
|Adam
AHMED YACOUB AHMED
|86
|0
|–
|–
|–
|86
|0
|94
|EGY
|Mazen
MOSATFA SHOKRY
|84
|84
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|94
|HKG
|Tsun Hin
CHAN
|84
|–
|–
|–
|84
|–
|0
|94
|SUD
|Omer
MOANI
|84
|–
|–
|–
|–
|84
|0
|97
|EGY
|Mahmoud
HASSAN MOHAMED
|82
|82
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|97
|HKG
|Lok Hei
TSANG
|82
|–
|–
|–
|82
|–
|0
|97
|USA
|Ivan
PUSKOVITCH
|82
|–
|82
|–
|–
|–
|0
|100
|GRE
|Spyridon
ANDREADIS
|80
|80
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|100
|ITA
|Niccolo
RICCIARDI
|80
|–
|80
|–
|–
|–
|0
|100
|KOR
|Junho
SUNG
|80
|–
|–
|–
|80
|–
|0
|103
|ITA
|Federico
TAMBORRINO
|78
|–
|78
|–
|–
|–
|0
|103
|KAZ
|Galymzhan
BALABEK
|78
|78
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|103
|TPE
|Tsu-Huan
HSIAO
|78
|–
|–
|–
|78
|–
|0
|106
|CHN
|Jinhou
ZHANG
|76
|–
|76
|–
|–
|–
|0
|106
|EGY
|Sherif
REDA METWALLY
|76
|76
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|106
|HKG
|Jacob Yat Nam
KWONG
|76
|–
|–
|–
|76
|–
|0
|109
|EGY
|Mohamed
TAREK RASHAD
|74
|74
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|109
|HKG
|Shing Hin
YU
|74
|–
|–
|–
|74
|–
|0
|109
|ITA
|Lorenzo
CINQUEPALMI
|74
|–
|74
|–
|–
|–
|0
|112
|EGY
|Yousseif
IHAB MOSTAFA
|72
|72
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|112
|HKG
|Chak Fung Jaiden
LEE
|72
|–
|–
|–
|72
|–
|0
|112
|ITA
|Tommaso Sebastiano
GALLESIO
|72
|–
|72
|–
|–
|–
|0
|115
|EGY
|Yahia
HAZEM HUSSEIN
|70
|70
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|115
|ITA
|Vincenzo
DEL VECCHIO
|70
|–
|70
|–
|–
|–
|0
|115
|TPE
|Zhi-Rui
LIU
|70
|–
|–
|–
|70
|–
|0
|118
|HKG
|Ho Yin
KWAN
|68
|–
|–
|–
|68
|–
|0
|119
|ITA
|Simone
CAPOSTAGNO
|66
|–
|66
|–
|–
|–
|0
|119
|TPE
|Shu-Cheng
LI
|66
|–
|–
|–
|66
|–
|0
|121
|HKG
|Wai Lok
LAM
|64
|–
|–
|–
|64
|–
|0
|121
|ITA
|Giovanni
LAURICELLA
|64
|–
|64
|–
|–
|–
|0
|123
|CHN
|Peixin
LIU
|62
|–
|62
|–
|–
|–
|0
|123
|HKG
|Chun Yin Jason
LI
|62
|–
|–
|–
|62
|–
|0
|125
|TPE
|You-Wei
HE
|60
|–
|–
|–
|60
|–
|0
|126
|TPE
|Ching-Hsun
LU
|58
|–
|–
|–
|58
|–
|0
|127
|ITA
|Andrea
D’AGOSTINO
|56
|–
|56
|–
|–
|–
|0
|127
|TPE
|Cheng-Yuan
YU
|56
|–
|–
|–
|56
|–
|0
|129
|ITA
|Mattia
ANGIOLETTI
|54
|–
|54
|–
|–
|–
|0
|129
|TPE
|Yen-Pin
HUNG
|54
|–
|–
|–
|54
|–
|0