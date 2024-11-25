Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Moesha Johnson and Florian Wellbrock Win Final Stop On Open Water World Cup

Moesha Johnson and Florian Wellbrock claimed wins in the women’s and men’s 10K events at the last stop on the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Neom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Ana Marcela Cunha and Marc-Antoine Olivier were confirmed as the winners of the overall Open Water World Cup.

Germany’s Leah Boy had a slim chance at catching Cunha in the overall rankings in Neom. Boy came into the final stop of the tour trailing Cunha by 402 points, meaning her only chance at the overall victory would’ve been to win the race with Cunha finishing no better than eighth.

Boy jumped on the race from the first lap, starting the opening lap fast with her teammate Jeannette Spiwoks.

Lia Pou and Ginevra Taddeucci traded the lead through the first laps of the race, but the race got a shakeup on the fourth lap as the field splintered into three groups. Johnson, the reigning Olympic silver medallist, to caught on the wrong side of the split, slipping from 3rd at the halfway mark to 22nd at the end of the fourth lap.

“Lap four was not fun, I came through probably last,” Johnson told World Aquatics. “On the back straight I picked a straight line and all of a sudden, the pack was gone and I was like, ‘ah well, here we go.’”

Her chosen line propelled her into an almost 18-second lead with one lap to go, with Taddeucci and Cunha trailing. Johnson extended her lead on the final lap, winning the race by 31.3 seconds.”

“The course looked quite smooth, but there are waves and a bit of a swell which knocked us about a little bit in that last straight when I was on my own and I was struggling to get my arms over, but I was happy with the outcome, obviously,” Johnson said.

Behind Johnson, Boy took second place, while Taddeucci won bronze. Cunha finished seventh, tallying enough points to secure her overall series victory.

The final stop of the Open Water Swimming World Cup was Wellbrock’s return to open water swimming since his eighth-place finish at the 2024 Olympics. He was well-positioned throughout the entire race, leading out the front of the field in the opening stages.

Olivier was well-placed as well, and though he was unable to match the impressive closing speed of World junior champion Sacha Velly, he was able to hold off charges from Dario Verani and Marcello Guidi and clinch the overall series win by touching in third.

Wellbrock won by four seconds ahead of Velly, with Olivier rounding out the podium.

“I love to compete at the front of the pack and use my speed from the pool and with the flat water, although it was a bit choppy at the end, it worked so good and I think it’s the perfect tactic for today,” Wellbrock told World Aquatics. “It was so important to race here especially after my disappointing Olympics and for sure I’m really excited to race in short course in December.”

Overall Series Rankings

Women

Overall Rank Country Name Total Points Event 1
EGY		 Event 2
ITA		 Event 3
POR		 Event 4
HKG		 Event 5
KSA
Overall Prize Money
1 BRA Ana Marcela
CUNHA		 2750 500 800 700 350 400 59600
2 GER Lea
BOY		 2648 450 98 800 600 700 45200
3 ITA Ginevra
TADDEUCCI		 2200 550 350 700 600 32850
4 HUN Bettina
FABIAN		 2150 700 450 500 500 27200
5 BRA Viviane
JUNGBLUT		 2080 350 700 600 250 180 21150
6 AUS Moesha
JOHNSON		 1950 350 800 800 7650
6 FRA Caroline Laure
JOUISSE		 1950 400 500 550 300 200 16150
8 GER Jeannette
SPIWOKS		 1550 150 300 550 550 11400
9 GER Leonie
BECK		 1500 800 600 0 100 11000
10 MON Lisa
POU		 1290 190 250 400 450 5650
11 FRA Ines
DELACROIX		 1130 140 200 500 170 120 3000
12 ESP Angela
MARTINEZ GUILLEN		 790 600 190 2500
13 BRA Cibelle
JUNGBLUT		 702 400 200 102 950
14 ITA Veronica
SANTONI		 660 150 170 180 160 0
15 POR Mafalda
ROSA		 650 160 190 300 0
16 NED Sharon
VAN ROUWENDAAL		 550 550 1700
17 JPN Airi
EBINA		 530 400 130 950
18 USA Katie
GRIMES		 500 500 1500
19 ESP Candela
SANCHEZ LORA		 470 300 170 0
20 AUS Jacqueline
DAVISON-MCGOVERN		 450 450 1200
20 GER Celine
RIEDER		 450 200 250 0
20 POR Angelica
ANDRE		 450 300 150 0
23 MEX Martha
SANDOVAL		 358 250 108 0
24 JPN Ichika
KAJIMOTO		 350 350 650
25 BRA Lizian
SOBRAL		 342 140 104 98 0
26 AUS Bianca
CRISP		 310 180 130 0
26 ITA Barbara
POZZOBON		 310 180 130 0 0
28 HUN Anna
OLASZ		 300 200 100 0
29 POR Mariana
MENDES		 278 170 108 0
30 ITA Silvia
CICCARELLA		 270 120 150 0
31 ESP Paula
OTERO FERNANDEZ		 264 160 104 0
32 USA Mariah
DENIGAN		 250 250 0
33 CZE Julie
PLESKOTOVA		 210 104 106 0
34 AUS Chelsea
GUBECKA		 190 190 0
34 GBR Leah Phoebe
CRISP		 190 190 0
36 AUS Tayla
MARTIN		 180 180 0
37 GER Fabienne
WENSKE		 170 170 0
38 TPE Yu-Wen
TENG		 160 160 0
38 USA Claire
WEINSTEIN		 160 160 0
40 USA Brooke
TRAVIS		 150 150 0
41 CHN Lilin
LIU		 140 140 0
41 CHN Xin
XIN		 140 140 0
41 ITA Giulia
GABBRIELLESCHI		 140 0 140 0
44 EGY Lamees
ELSOKKARY		 130 130 0
45 EGY Arwa
FAISAL MALEK		 120 120 0
45 HKG Tsz Yin
NIP		 120 120 0
47 CHN Shutong
WU		 110 110 0
47 ESP Maria
DE VALDES		 110 110 0
47 HUN Mira
SZIMCSAK		 110 110 0
47 KAZ Mariya
FEDOTOVA		 110 110 0
51 HKG Pac Tung Nikita
LAM		 108 108 0
51 KAZ Darya
PUSHKO		 108 108 0
53 EGY Shahd
SAMEH		 106 106 0
53 PER Maria
BRAMONT-ARIAS		 106 106 0
53 SGP Li-Shan Chantal
LIEW		 106 106 0
56 EGY Zeina
AHMED MEDHAT		 104 104 0
57 BRA Isabella
SCOPEL TRAMONTANA		 102 102 0
57 EGY Nabila
HASSAN		 102 102 0
57 ITA Sofie
CALLO VON PLATEN		 102 102 0
60 BEL Camille
HENVEAUX		 100 0 100 0
60 KAZ Ayazhan
AINABEKOVA		 100 100 0
62 EGY Kenzy
HAZEM MONEEB		 98 98 0
62 HKG Cheuk Ue Natalie
LAM		 98 98 0
64 EGY Hoda
GAMAL SALAMA		 96 96 0
64 HKG Wing Yan
TO		 96 96 0
64 ITA Iris
MENCHINI		 96 96 0
64 MAR Malak
MEQDAR		 96 96 0
68 HKG Lok Mei
CHAN		 94 94 0
68 ITA Emma
MICHELETTI		 94 94 0
68 KAZ Aruna
SLAMGAZY		 94 94 0
71 HKG So Yu
HO		 92 92 0
71 ITA Renata
VIGANO’		 92 92 0
71 KAZ Saida
YELEMES		 92 92 0
74 ITA Elena
TORTORA		 90 90 0 0
74 TPE Yi-Ling
WANG		 90 90 0
76 ITA Letizia
GIOFFREDI		 88 88 0
76 TPE Yu-Xuan
LIN		 88 88 0
78 CHN Yihan
MAO		 86 86 0
78 TPE Yung-Ling
TSAI		 86 86 0
80 ITA Federica
SIRCHIA		 84 84 0
80 TPE Zhi-Hui
LU		 84 84 0
82 ITA Sara
PETROLLI		 82 82 0
83 ITA Sara
PEDROCCO		 80 80 0
84 ITA Sara
PEDEMONTE		 78 78 0
85 ITA Silvia
DE SANTIS		 76 76 0
86 ITA Maria Vittoria
SUISOLA		 74 74 0
87 ITA Gaia
PICCIONE		 72 72 0
88 ITA Silvia
MARCON		 70 70 0
89 EST Evalotta Victoria
AABRAMS		 68 68 0
90 BUL Theodora Sveta
SABEV		 66 66 0

Men

Overall Rank Country Name Total Points Event 1
EGY		 Event 2
ITA		 Event 3
POR		 Event 4
HKG		 Event 5
KSA
Overall Prize Money
1 FRA Marc-Antoine
OLIVIER		 3100 550 800 550 600 600 61900
2 ITA Dario
VERANI		 2850 600 350 600 800 500 45650
3 ITA Marcello
GUIDI		 2558 400 108 800 700 550 34150
4 ITA Andrea
FILADELLI		 2350 300 500 700 500 350 26650
5 HUN Kristof
RASOVSZKY		 1638 180 600 450 108 300 18700
6 ITA Pasquale
SANZULLO		 1370 350 120 350 300 250 13300
7 CZE Martin
STRAKA		 1060 190 100 400 200 170 8950
8 HUN David
BETLEHEM		 1050 500 550 3200
9 ITA Ivan
GIOVANNONI		 848 150 94 500 104 6500
10 GER Florian
WELLBROCK		 800 800 3500
10 ITA Domenico
ACERENZA		 800 800 3500
12 BRA Matheus
MELECCHI		 784 140 106 250 98 190 3500
12 ITA Gregorio
PALTRINIERI		 784 700 84 3000
14 FRA Jules
WALLART		 750 450 300 1200
15 ITA Fabio
DALU		 736 200 86 450 1200
16 ITA Mario
SANZULLO		 734 160 190 120 104 160 1500
17 FRA Logan
FONTAINE		 700 700 3000
17 FRA Sacha
VELLY		 700 700 3000
19 AUS Kyle
LEE		 550 550 1700
19 FRA Jean-Baptiste
CLUSMAN		 550 150 400 950
21 AUS Thomas Edward
RAYMOND		 518 68 450 1200
22 BRA Bernardo
GAVIOLI		 470 190 100 180 0
23 AUS Nicholas
SLOMAN		 460 300 160 0
24 ISR Matan
RODITI		 450 450 1200
25 BRA Leonardo
BRANDT DE MACEDO		 430 140 180 110 0
26 MEX Paulo
STREHLKE DELGADO		 420 170 250 0
27 BEL Logan
VANHUYS		 400 200 200 0
27 GBR Hector
PARDOE		 400 400 950
27 USA Dylan
GRAVLEY		 400 400 950
30 SUI Paul
NIEDERBERGER		 350 350 650
31 BRA Luiz Felipe
LOUREIRO		 340 170 170 0
32 POR Diogo
CARDOSO		 320 0 180 140 0
33 SUI Christian
SCHREIBER		 310 200 110 0
34 CZE Denis
BOROVKA		 290 86 108 96 0
35 CZE Matej
KOZUBEK		 284 0 100 86 98 0
36 POR Ricardo
SANTOS		 256 106 150 0
37 ESP Carlos
GARACH BENITO		 250 250 0
37 GBR Tobias Patrick
ROBINSON		 250 250 0
39 AUS Bailey
ARMSTRONG		 236 96 140 0
40 GER Niklas
FRACH		 234 104 130 0 0
41 FRA Axel
REYMOND		 228 98 130 0
42 GER Jonas
KUSCHE		 210 120 90 0
42 POR Tiago
CAMPOS		 210 110 100 0
44 AUS Rob
BONSALL		 190 190 0
45 ITA Matteo
FURLAN		 180 180 0
46 POL Piotr
WOZNIAK		 170 170 0
47 FRA Emile
MESMACQUE		 160 160 0
47 ITA Pasquale
GIORDANO		 160 160 0
49 HUN Peter
GALICZ		 154 94 60 0
50 BRA Lucas
MACHADO		 150 0 0 150 0
50 ITA Giuseppe
ILARIO		 150 150 0
50 ITA Marco
INGLIMA		 150 92 58 0
53 ITA Alessio
OCCHIPINTI		 140 140 0
54 BRA Henrique
FIGUEIRINHA		 130 130 0
54 ESP Guillem
PUJOL		 130 130 0
54 USA Luke
ELLIS		 130 130 0
57 CHN Tianchen
LAN		 120 120 0
57 JPN Kaito
TSUJIMORI		 120 120 0
59 ESP Alejandro
PUEBLA MARTINEZ		 110 110 0
59 ITA Vincenzo
CASO		 110 110 0
61 AUT Jan
HERCOG		 108 108 0
61 ESP Mateo
GARCIA CASTRO		 108 108 0
63 AUT Luca
KARL		 106 106 0
63 GER Oliver
KLEMET		 106 106 0
63 NED Marcel
SCHOUTEN		 106 0 0 0 106 0
66 ECU David
FARINANGO		 104 104 0
66 TPE Cheng-Chi
CHO		 104 104 0
68 CHN Junbohang
ZHAO		 102 102 0
68 GER Arne
SCHUBERT		 102 102 0
68 POL Bartosz
KAPALA		 102 102 0
68 POR Francisco
AMARAL		 102 102 0
68 SWE Victor
JOHANSSON		 102 102 0
73 KAZ Lev
CHEREPANOV		 100 100 0
74 IND Anurag
SINGH		 98 98 0
74 JPN Taishin
MINAMIDE		 98 98 0
76 GRE Ioannis
SKARIS		 96 96 0
76 TPE Jun-Yan
TSAO		 96 96 0
76 UKR Igor
CHERVYNSKIY		 96 96 0
79 JPN Riku
TAKAKI		 94 94 0
79 POR Tom S
SARREIRA		 94 94 0
79 USA Gabe
MANTEUFEL		 94 94 0
82 HKG William Yan
THORLEY		 92 92 0
82 MON Esteban
FAURE		 92 92 0
82 POR Bruno
LOUREIRO		 92 92 0
82 VEN Ronaldo Eduardo
ZAMBRANO SANCHEZ		 92 92 0 0
86 ESP Alberto
MARTINEZ		 90 90 0
86 HKG Chin Ting Keith
SIN		 90 90 0
86 NAM Nico
ESSLINGER		 90 90 0
89 EGY Karim
MAGED		 88 88 0
89 KOR Jaehun
PARK		 88 88 0
89 KSA Mohammed Hani S
AL ZAKI		 88 88 0
89 NOR Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN		 88 88 0
93 SUD Adam
AHMED YACOUB AHMED		 86 0 86 0
94 EGY Mazen
MOSATFA SHOKRY		 84 84 0
94 HKG Tsun Hin
CHAN		 84 84 0
94 SUD Omer
MOANI		 84 84 0
97 EGY Mahmoud
HASSAN MOHAMED		 82 82 0
97 HKG Lok Hei
TSANG		 82 82 0
97 USA Ivan
PUSKOVITCH		 82 82 0
100 GRE Spyridon
ANDREADIS		 80 80 0
100 ITA Niccolo
RICCIARDI		 80 80 0
100 KOR Junho
SUNG		 80 80 0
103 ITA Federico
TAMBORRINO		 78 78 0
103 KAZ Galymzhan
BALABEK		 78 78 0
103 TPE Tsu-Huan
HSIAO		 78 78 0
106 CHN Jinhou
ZHANG		 76 76 0
106 EGY Sherif
REDA METWALLY		 76 76 0
106 HKG Jacob Yat Nam
KWONG		 76 76 0
109 EGY Mohamed
TAREK RASHAD		 74 74 0
109 HKG Shing Hin
YU		 74 74 0
109 ITA Lorenzo
CINQUEPALMI		 74 74 0
112 EGY Yousseif
IHAB MOSTAFA		 72 72 0
112 HKG Chak Fung Jaiden
LEE		 72 72 0
112 ITA Tommaso Sebastiano
GALLESIO		 72 72 0
115 EGY Yahia
HAZEM HUSSEIN		 70 70 0
115 ITA Vincenzo
DEL VECCHIO		 70 70 0
115 TPE Zhi-Rui
LIU		 70 70 0
118 HKG Ho Yin
KWAN		 68 68 0
119 ITA Simone
CAPOSTAGNO		 66 66 0
119 TPE Shu-Cheng
LI		 66 66 0
121 HKG Wai Lok
LAM		 64 64 0
121 ITA Giovanni
LAURICELLA		 64 64 0
123 CHN Peixin
LIU		 62 62 0
123 HKG Chun Yin Jason
LI		 62 62 0
125 TPE You-Wei
HE		 60 60 0
126 TPE Ching-Hsun
LU		 58 58 0
127 ITA Andrea
D’AGOSTINO		 56 56 0
127 TPE Cheng-Yuan
YU		 56 56 0
129 ITA Mattia
ANGIOLETTI		 54 54 0
129 TPE Yen-Pin
HUNG		 54 54 0

