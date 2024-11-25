Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paris Olympian Kristýna Horská Highlights Czech Roster For 2024 Short Course Worlds

Comments: 1

Czechia will send eight swimmers to the 2024 Short Course World Championships. Highlighting the roster is 2024 Paris Olympian Kristýna Horská.

Horska will swim all three breaststroke events while in Budapest. She made semifinals of the 200 breaststroke at the Olympics as she was 15th in a 2:25.77. She was faster earlier in the summer at the 2024 European Championships swimming a 2:23.60. That time would have finished 9th in Paris. In addition to her 200 breast in Paris, she also finished 28th in the 100 breast.

Horska represented the country at the 2022 SC World Championships. Her highest finish was 13th in the 200 breast. She most recently swam at the Belgium Open, winning the SCM 100 breast in a personal best 1:05.13. She also won the 200 breast in a 2:19.83.

Also set to represent Czechia in Budapest are 2024 Paris Olympians Miroslav Knedla and Daniel Gracik. Knedla is currently swimming for Indiana University. He finished 12th in the 100 back in Paris. Gracik swam in prelims of the 100 fly and 100 free in Paris. Gracik represented the country at 2022 SC Worlds.

The 2024 Short Course World Championships are scheduled from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary at the Duna Arena. The meet is the final high level meet of the busy calendar year that featured LC Worlds in February, the Olympics in July, and the World Cup stops in October.

Women’s Roster

  • Kristýna Horská (50, 100, and 200 breast)
  • Barbora Janíčková (50 and 100 IM)
  • Daryna Nabojčenko (50 butterfly, 50 backstroke)

Men’s Roster

  • Jakub Bursa (200 and 400 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke)
  • Jan Čejka (200 backstroke)
  • Ondřej Gemov (200, 400, and 800 IM, 200 butterfly)
  • Daniel Gracík (50 and 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
  • Miroslav Knedla (50 and 100 backstroke, 100 IM)

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Long Strokes
45 minutes ago

Awesome cover photo!

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!