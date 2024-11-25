Paris Olympian Kristýna Horská Highlights Czech Roster For 2024 Short Course Worlds

Czechia will send eight swimmers to the 2024 Short Course World Championships. Highlighting the roster is 2024 Paris Olympian Kristýna Horská.

Horska will swim all three breaststroke events while in Budapest. She made semifinals of the 200 breaststroke at the Olympics as she was 15th in a 2:25.77. She was faster earlier in the summer at the 2024 European Championships swimming a 2:23.60. That time would have finished 9th in Paris. In addition to her 200 breast in Paris, she also finished 28th in the 100 breast.

Horska represented the country at the 2022 SC World Championships. Her highest finish was 13th in the 200 breast. She most recently swam at the Belgium Open, winning the SCM 100 breast in a personal best 1:05.13. She also won the 200 breast in a 2:19.83.

Also set to represent Czechia in Budapest are 2024 Paris Olympians Miroslav Knedla and Daniel Gracik. Knedla is currently swimming for Indiana University. He finished 12th in the 100 back in Paris. Gracik swam in prelims of the 100 fly and 100 free in Paris. Gracik represented the country at 2022 SC Worlds.

The 2024 Short Course World Championships are scheduled from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary at the Duna Arena. The meet is the final high level meet of the busy calendar year that featured LC Worlds in February, the Olympics in July, and the World Cup stops in October.

Women’s Roster

Kristýna Horská (50, 100, and 200 breast)

Barbora Janíčková (50 and 100 IM)

Daryna Nabojčenko (50 butterfly, 50 backstroke)

Men’s Roster