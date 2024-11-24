Georgia Tech Invite Day 2: Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini Pops NCAA-Leading 1:41.85 200 Free

Georgia Tech Invite

November 22-24

Where: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center

Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims 10 am EST/ Finals 5:00 EST

Participating Teams: Auburn, Emory, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan

Live Results: “2024 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational” on Meet Mobile

Day 1 | Results | Prelims Recap | Finals Recap

Day 2 | Results | Finals Recap

TEAM STANDINGS THRU DAY 2

WOMEN

Michigan – 1019 Auburn – 808 Florida State – 674.5 Georgia Tech – 671.5 Emory – 59

MEN

Michigan – 928 Florida State – 852 Auburn – 790 Georgia Tech – 645 Emory – 3

Day 2 of the 2024 Georgia Tech Invite is in the books. Michigan expanded their leads in both men’s and women’s scoring on Saturday, entering the final day of the meet in good position.

The Wolverines would sweep the 800 free relays at the end of the session. In the women’s 800 free, Michigan’s ‘A’ team of Hannah Bellard (1:44.65), Malia Amuan (1:45.66), Stephanie Balduccini (1:43.92), and Rebecca Diaconescu (1:45.53) combined for a 6:59.76. Gal Groumi (1:33.71), Eitan Ben Shitrit (1:33.21), Eduardo Moraes (1:35.14), and Colin Geer (1:34.31) teamed up to win the men’s 800 free relay for Michigan in 6:16.37.

Florida State put up a great performance in the women’s 200 medley relay, seeing Alice Velden (24.03), Maddy Huggins (26.56), Jenny Halden (22.61), and Gloria Muzito (21.93) finish in 1:35.13. Meanwhile, Auburn won the men’s 200 medley relay, where Nate Stoffle (21.27), Henry Bethel (23.04), Kalle Makinen (20.21), Logan Tirheimer (18.54) combined for a 1:23.06.

Michigan sophomore Stephanie Balduccini won the women’s 200 free in 1:41.85, marking her first time under 1:43 in the event. Moreover, Balduccini’s performance marks the fastest time in the NCAA this season. She led a charge by the Wolverines, which saw freshman Rebecca Diaconescu finish 2nd in 1:44.46, while junior Malia Amuan came in 3rd with a 1:44.87. Fellow junior Christey Liang touched 4th in 1:45.78 after swimming a 1:45.67 in prelims.

Eitan Ben-Shitrit made it a sweep of the 200 frees for Michigan, winning the men’s 200 free in 1:33.21. It was a strong mid-season performance for Ben-Shitrit, coming in just off his career best of 1:32.85.

Hannah Bellard, another Michigan sophomore, won the women’s 400 IM by a massive margin, clocking a 4:07.87. It was a career best for Bellard, bettering her previous mark of 4:08.62.

Michigan freshman Lorne Wigginton was great in the men’s 400 IM, swimming a new career best of 3:41.87. He swam a balanced race, splitting 49.64 on fly, 56.32 on back, 1:04.19 on breast, and came home in 51.72 on free.

Michigan also swept the 100 fly on day. Senior Natalie Kan won the women’s 100 fly in 52.04, touching out Florida State’s Edith Jernstedt (52.06). Gal Groumi, another senior, then won the men’s 100 fly in 45.29. Teammate Tyler Ray came in 2nd with a 45.31.

Florida State sophomore Max Wilson was excellent yesterday as well. Wilson won the men’s 100 back in 45.26 after swimming a 45.17 in prelims. His time from prelims stands as his career best.

Auburn freshman Lora Komoroczy made a statement in the women’s 100 back. She won the event in 52.17 in finals after swimming a 51.95 in prelims. Komoroczy also led her team off in a 23.92 backstroke split on the 200 medley relay.

Florida State swept the 100 breaststroke on the day, seeing Maddy Huggins take the women’s 100 breast in 59.39. She touched out Auburn’s Stasya Makarova by 0.01 seconds. Tommaso Baravelli won the men’s 100 breast in 51.80. The swim marked Baravelli’s first time under 52 seconds in the event.

On the boards, Michigan’s Kiarra Milligan won women’s 3-meter diving with a final score of 339.60. Georgia Tech then earned their first win of the day when Max Fowler won men’s 1-meter diving with a score of 398.00.