Brown’s Jack Kelly Splits 22.76 50 Breast In Bruno Invite Night 3

2024 Bruno Invite

November 21-24, 2024

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Providence, Rhode Island

SCY (25 yards)

Results: “2024 Bruno Invite” on Meet Mobile

Team scores through night 3

Men

Brown 1602 Drexel 909.5 Georgetown 782.5 Binghamton 776 Rider 324.5 Colgate 233.5

Women

Brown 1448.5 Georgetown 769 Drexel 693 Colgate 494.5 New Hampshire 534 Binghamton 436 Rider 87

Night three of the 2024 Bruno Invite saw the host team, Brown University, extend their lead in both the men’s and women’s team race.

The highlight of the men’s meet was Brown’s new team record of 1:25.21 in the 200 medley relay. Senior Jack Kelly split an incredible 22.76 on breastroke, leaving him just .2 outside of the top five all-time performers. His previous best stood at 23.26 from 2024 Ivy League Champs.

The other splits, in medley relay order, were 22.41 (Finn Quested), 20.90 (Tucker Petersen), and 19.14 (Marcus Lee). The previous team record sat at 1:25.92 from 2019.

In the 100 breast, Kelly blasted a new school record of 51.36 in the prelims. He was the previous record holder in 51.58. He went on to win at night in 51.92. No other swimmer broke 54.

Despite sitting hundreds of points behind overall, Drexel gave Brown a run for their money for the top spot in several individual events.

Drexel swimmers Kuba Kwasny and Theo Andreopoulos were victorious in the 100 fly and 100 back respectively. Kwasny, a senior, clocked a 46.70 to hold off teammate Sebastian Smith (46.91) and Binghamton’s Eli Lanfear (46.83). Sophomore Andreopoulos ran away with the 100 back in 47.78. This was a half second slower than his morning swim, a lifetime best of 47.28, but still good enough to win by .7.

The final Drexel winner was freshman Reed Rullis, winning the 200 free in 1:37.27.

Brown freshman Marton Nagy pulled off a dominant win in the 400 IM. He rocketed to a new lifetime best of 3:46.73. This is less than a tenth off Ben Hayes’ school record from 2022.

Brown’s Rowland Lawver won the 3m springboard by over 50 points.

On the women’s side, the Bears won every single event of the night. They started out the night getting their hand on the wall in a close race against Georgetown in the 200 medley relay. Brown’s final time was 1:40.67 to Georgetown’s 1:40.80.

There was second close Brown-Georgetown duel in the 100 fly A-final, with Brown’s Lillian Klinginsmith touching first in 53.78. She beat Georgetown runner-up Viv Youngman by .05.

The Bears dominated the next two events, going 1-2-3 in the 400 IM and 1-2-3-4-5 in the 200 free. The respective winners were Summer Chmielewski (4:18.67) and Zehra Bilgin (1:47.91).

Brown rounded out the night with three more wins: Catherine Yu in the 100 breast (1:02.78), Jenna Reznicek in the 100 back (52.61), and Isabella George in the 1m springboard.