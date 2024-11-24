2024 Golden Goggle Awards- Live Recap

2024 Golden Goggle Awards

This year’s Golden Goggle Awards are tonight at 7pm EST in Indianapolis, Indiana. The ceremony will be held at the Indianapolis Marriott downtown. This is the 20th anniversary of the event, and, due to the Olympic year, will be highlighting the performances of the 2024 Paris Olympic Team. The event is live streaming on USA swimming’s website.

t’s important to note that these awards are largely based on performances from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Elizabeth Beisel is subbing in for Kaitlin Sandeno, who recently announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child. Beisel is co-hosting with Brendan Hansen, the new USA National Junior Team Director.

Walkouts: In the walkouts, the Walsh siblings were paired together (it goes alphabetically), but the Shackell siblings were split up. Missed a killer photo op for their parents. If we assigned winners for walkouts, Katharine Berkoff and Drew Kibler’s would win our gold medal.

Presenter Fun Facts: Mallory Comerford and Clark Burckle, wife-and-husband Olympians, are the first husband and wife pair to present an award together at Golden Goggles!

There will be a 45 minute dinner break after the Alumni Award

Breakout Performer of the Year: Gretchen Walsh

Nominees: Luke Hobson, Aaron Shackell, Alex Shackell, Gretchen Walsh

Gretchen Walsh had an incredibly Olympic year, setting a world record in the women’s 100m butterfly at the Olympic Trials and winning 2 golds and 2 silvers at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Walsh placed 2nd in the 100m butterfly in Paris to fellow American Torri Huske, and she was a crucial member of 3 United States relays, 2 of which set world records. Walsh swam fly on the women’s 4×100 medley relay and the 4×100 mixed medley relay which both won gold and set world records.

Walsh has been on the National Team before this year, and even medaled at last year’s World Championships in Fukuoka with a bronze in the 50, butterfly. This was Walsh’s first Olympic team as she missed the team in 2021, her highest placement being 4th in the 50 free finals.

Male Race of the Year: Bobby Finke 1500m freestyle

Nominees: Nic Fink 100m breaststroke, Bobby Finke 1500m freestyle, Luke Hobson 200m freestyle

Unsurprisingly, Bobby Finke’s 1500m world record, and the only male individual medal of the Olympic games, won Male race of the year.

Finke’s 1500m freestyle was a unique race for him as he led from start to finish, rather than holding on until the last 50 to pass people. Finke broke Sun Yang’s 2012 Olympics record by a little less than half a second, holding on through Yang’s monster last 50 split to go 14:30.67.

Finke is the third swimmer to win this award 4 times. The other two? Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.

Female Race of the Year: Torri Huske (100m butterfly)

Nominees: Kate Douglass (200m breaststroke), Katie Ledecky (1500m Freestyle), Torri Huske (100m butterfly)

Huske’s 100 fly in finals at the Olympic Games was electric. She was competing with world record holder Gretchen Walsh, and the reigning world champion Zhang Yufei.

Huske was in 3rd at the 50, but was the only woman in the field to split a 29 on the last 50 to win the event by just 4 one hundredths of a second. She missed the podium in this event by 1 one hundredth in 2021.

Impact Award: Arlene McDonald

Alumni of the Year: Rowdy Gaines

Foundation Impact Award: Scott and Lorraine Davison