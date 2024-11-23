Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite
- November 21-23, 2024
- Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC
- 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals
- Participating teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech
It is time for the final day of the Gamecock Invite. The NC State and ASU women will be battling it out for the title tonight. NC State is currently in the lead by just 19 points going into tonight’s final events.
The ASU men are in the lead by a little over 100 points coming into tonight, and that is with their DQ in their 800 free relay last night. NC State is in second, and Virginia Tech is in 3rd.
Tonight’s action includes the women’s 200 backstroke final which is a race between 3 NC State swimmers including last year’s NCAA runner-up Kennedy Noble.
Also swimming tonight is Ilya Kharun, who had a fast finals session last night, in the 200 butterfly. Kharun won this event at NCAAs last yeark and is the top seed in this evening’s final.
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – FASTEST HEAT
- NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 16:14.03
MEN’S 1650 FREE – FASTEST HEAT
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 14:54.92
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:46.87, Claire Curzan (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55
MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88
MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:05.84, Virginia – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 2:43.40, Arizona St. – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:49.79
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:51.01
