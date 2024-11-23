Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite

It is time for the final day of the Gamecock Invite. The NC State and ASU women will be battling it out for the title tonight. NC State is currently in the lead by just 19 points going into tonight’s final events.

The ASU men are in the lead by a little over 100 points coming into tonight, and that is with their DQ in their 800 free relay last night. NC State is in second, and Virginia Tech is in 3rd.

Tonight’s action includes the women’s 200 backstroke final which is a race between 3 NC State swimmers including last year’s NCAA runner-up Kennedy Noble.

Also swimming tonight is Ilya Kharun, who had a fast finals session last night, in the 200 butterfly. Kharun won this event at NCAAs last yeark and is the top seed in this evening’s final.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Cutline: 16:14.03

MEN’S 1650 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2024 NCAA Cutline: 14:54.92

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.87, Claire Curzan (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.84, Virginia – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL