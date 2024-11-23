Watch: Wolfpack Elite Invite Day 2 Races

2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite

Day 2 finals of the Wolfpack Elite Invite start at 5:30 pm Eastern time with the 200 medley relays.

This morning’s prelims session for the women was spotlighted by NC State Freshman Leah Shackley earning the top qualifying position in two events, the 100 fly and the 100 back. Shackley has made a splash already in her freshman season, and came into the week as one of the top-5 swimmers this season in both the 100 fly and the 100 back.

On the men’s side of things ASU’s Ilya Kharun earned the top qualifying spot in the men’s 100 fly, followed closely by Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan. Ramadan also qualified for the A final in the 100 backstroke, winning the prelims event by over half a second.

The meet will be opened and closed by two relays, the 200 medley, and the 800 free. The NC state women, and the ASU men won both sets of relays last night, and they are poised to do the same this evening, with ASU qualifying 4 men into the 200 freestyle final, and the NC state women qualifying two.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia- 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76

Top 5 Teams:

ASU ‘A’- 1:35.78 A NC State ‘A’- 1:36.22 A Virginia Tech ‘A’- 1:38.30 NC State ‘B’- 1:39.15 ASU ‘B’- 1:39.59

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

Top 5 Teams:

ASU ‘A’- 1:21.63 A NC State ‘A’- 1:23.12 A Virginia Tech ‘A’- 1:24.49 ASU ‘B’- 1:24.85 Army West Point ‘A’- 1:25.28

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 4:16.78

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74

Lisa Nystrand (NCS)- 4:09.03 B Charli Brown (ASU)- 4:11.52 B Sonia Vaishnani (ASU)- 4:13.87 B Kyra Sommerstad (DUKE)- 4:14.26 B Martina Peroni (DUKE)- 4;14.45 B Ella Guilfoil (ASU)- 4:16.79 Audrey Portello (DUKE)- 4:17.24 Caroline Sheble (NCS)- 4:19.07

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 47.35, Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

Leah Shackley (NCS)- 51.43 B Julia Ullmann (ASU)- 51.65 B Erika Pelaez (NCS)- 51.81 B Nikki Venema (NU)- 53.07 B Lily Christianson (NCS)- 53.10 B Athena Menees Kovacs (VT)- 53.12 B Emily Claesson (VT)- 54.05 Molly Donlan (Duke)- 54.14

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 46.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37

Ilyha Kharun (ASU)- 43.85 A Luke Miller (NCS)- 44.86 B Haakon Naughton (UA)- 45.27 B Filip Sen-Samardzic (ASU)- 45.35 B Youssef Ramadan (ASU)- 45.62 B Tommy Palmer (ASU)- 45.71 B William Hayon (VT)- 46.19 B Mario Molla Yannes (VT)- 46.29 B

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:46.85

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80

Emma Atkinson (VT)- 1:45.57 B Annabel Crush (NCS)- 1:46.12 B Alexa Reyna (ASU)- 1:47.09 Tatum Wall (DUKE)- 1:47.27 Sydney Smith (NU)- 1:47.29 Yi Xuan Chang (DUKE)- 1:47.56 Grace Monahan (NCS)- 1:47.66 Emily Claesson (VT)- 1:49.42

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:35.35

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93

Kaii Winkler (NCS)- 1:32.79 B Tiago Behar (ASU)- 1:33.07 B Jonny Kulow (ASU)- 1:33.81 B Patrick Sammon (ASU)- 1:33.86 B Lars Kuljus (1:34.57)- 1:34.57 B Quin Seider (ASU)- 1:34.59 B Chase Mueller (NCS)- 1:35.02 B Jerry Fox (NCS)- 1:35.90

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:01.22

2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75

Kaelyn Gridley (DUKE)- 58.59 B Iza Adame (ASU)- 1:00.37 B Aubree Brouwer (NCS)- 1:00.43 B Eleni Gewalt (UA)- 1:00.46 B Emma Gehlert (ASU)- 1:00.55 B Lily Christianson (NCS)- 1:01.25 Zoe Summar (ASU)- 1:01.62 Nichelly Brano Lysy (VT)- 1:01.84

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.43

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89

Carles Coll Marti (VT)- 51.10 B Andy Dobrzanski (ASU)- 52.39 B Sam Hoover (NCS)- 52.40 B Arsen Kozhakmetov (NCS)- 52.54 B Tavner Wisdom (UA)- 52.79 B Tyler Lu (NU)- 52.99 B Daniel Young (UA)- 53.38 B Kohen Rankin (ARMY)- 53.40 B

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 47.16

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56