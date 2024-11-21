2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite
- November 21-23, 2024
- Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC
- 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals
- Participating teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech
- Live Stream
Seven teams will go head-to-head today as the Wolfpack Elite Invite kicks off day one of competition in Greensboro, North Carolina. With powerhouses like ASU and NC State in the mix, there is sure to be plenty of fast swimming over the next few days, starting with three events on the schedule today.
Women’s 500 Free – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19
Men’s 500 Free – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90
Women’s 200 IM – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.03
Men’s 200 IM – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05
Women’s 50 Free – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11
Men’s 50 Free – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13
