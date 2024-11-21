2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite

November 21-23, 2024

Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC

9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals

Participating teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech

Live Stream

Seven teams will go head-to-head today as the Wolfpack Elite Invite kicks off day one of competition in Greensboro, North Carolina. With powerhouses like ASU and NC State in the mix, there is sure to be plenty of fast swimming over the next few days, starting with three events on the schedule today.

Women’s 500 Free – Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

Men’s 500 Free – Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.03

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05

Women’s 50 Free – Prelims

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63

2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11

Men’s 50 Free – Prelims