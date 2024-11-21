Tampa’s Jacob Hamlin Breaks NCAA D2 Record in the 500 Free at Gamecock Invite

2024 Gamecock Invite

Wednesday, November 20-Friday, November 21

Carolina Natatorium, Columbia, South Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Day 1 Results

University of Tampa sophomore Jacob Hamlin set an NCAA Division II Record on Wednesday evening to open the South Carolina-hosted Gamecock Invitational. He finished 2nd in the final of the men’s 500 free in 4:16.84, which broke the old record of 4:17.09 that was set in 2016 by Queens’ Dion Dreesens at the NCAA Championships.

Hamlin, from Orlando, leapfrogs a top five that was previously all international athletes. The distance events, more than most, tend to be international-heavy at the D2 level. Hamlin was the only A Finalist at last year’s NCAA Championship meet from the United States.

He also gives Tampa three of the top seven male performers in D2 history in the event.

Top 7 Performers All-Time, Men’s NCAA Division II Swimming:

Jacob Hamlin, Tampa – 4:16.84 (2024) Dion Dreesens, Queens – 4:17.09 (2016) Konrad Stepien, Drury – 4:17.19 (2016) Santiago Corredor, Tampa – 4:17.98 (2024) Cedric Buessing, UIndy – 4:18.27 (2024) Joan Casanovas, Drury – 4:18.64 (2017) Hayden Curly, Tampa – 4:18.66 (2023)

The time is a huge drop from Hamlin’s previous best which was a 4:21.20 done in prelims at last year’s NCAA Championship meet. He was third-best in the heats before slipping to 8th in the final.

Record Splits Comparison:

Dion Dreesens Jacob Hamlin Jacob Hamlin Previous D2 Record New D2 Record Previous PB 100y 47.86 48.38 49.35 200y 51.71 51.77 53.5 300y 52.48 52.61 53.73 400y 52.7 53.36 53.42 500y 52.34 50.72 51.2 4:17.09 4:16.84 4:21.20

While Corredor, the defending champion from Tampa, has graduated, the Spartans still have a ton of depth in this race. Last year, they had two swimmers in the A Final at the NCAA Championships: Barnabas Fluck finished 7th, one spot ahead of Hamlin, and dropped a 4:24.42 for 7th place on Wednesday. That was faster than he was in the NCAA final last season.

North Carolina 5th year Patrick Hussey won the event in 4:15.35, which was a best time for him by almost three seconds. The UNC men lead the meet after day 1, but Tampa sits in 2nd place ahead of D1 programs South Carolina and UNC Wilmington.

Tampa swimmers broke five school records on the day: Tibor Tistan won the 50 free in 19.31 to set a Pool Record and a School Record, Laura Hodgson set school records in prelims and finals of the 500 free landing at 4:49.27, and the women’s 400 medley relay set a school record in 3:41.58.

A full Day 1 Recap will follow.