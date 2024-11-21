2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Georgia Invitational

November 20-22, 2024

Gabrielsen Rec Center – Athens, GA

Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET

Watch: SECN+ Network (Day 2 Prelims Livestream

Diving Livestream: Prelims / Finals

Live Results: “UGA Fall Invitational 2024” on MeetMobile

Women’s 400 IM

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

SEC Record: 3:58.23 – Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.68

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:16.78

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Emma Weyant (FLOR) — 4:05.76 Mabel Zavaros (FLOR) — 4:07.08 Bella Sims (FLOR) — 4:07.87 Zoe Dixon (FLOR) — 4:08.75 Julie Brousseau (FLOR) — 4:09.76 Sofia Plaza (FLOR) — 4:12.42 Michaela Mattes (FLOR) — 4:12.58 Kate Christian (BAMA) — 4:15.93

The Florida Gators could not have asked for a better start to their session. They took up the top seven spots, led by the event’s reigning NCAA runner-up and Olympic finalist Emma Weyant. Weyant turned in a 4:05.76, which is over three seconds faster than what she went two weeks ago against Georgia. About a second behind Weyant was her senior team mate Mabel Zavaros, turning in 4:07.08

Last night’s respective 500 and 400 IM champions Bella Sims and Zoe Dixon touched in third and fourth, setting themselves up to vie for a second podium spot tonight. In her first-ever yards IM, freshman and Canadian national teamer Julie Brousseau dipped under the 4:10 barrier to place fifth.

Tonight’s only non-Florida A-finalist will be Alabama’s Kate Christian. Her 4:15.93 is within a second of her lifetime best and about the same time she went at her midseason meet last year.

Men’s 400 IM

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 3:33.42 — Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:49.53

Top 8 Qualifiers: