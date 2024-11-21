Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

by Will Baxley 0

November 21st, 2024 News

2024 Georgia Invitational

  • November 20-22, 2024
  • Gabrielsen Rec Center – Athens, GA
  • Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET
  • Watch: SECN+ Network (Day 2 Prelims Livestream)
  • Diving Livestream: Prelims/Finals
  • Live Results: “UGA Fall Invitational 2024” on MeetMobile

Women’s 400 IM

  • NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • SEC Record: 3:58.23 – Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2019)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.68
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:16.78

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Emma Weyant (FLOR) — 4:05.76
  2. Mabel Zavaros (FLOR) — 4:07.08
  3. Bella Sims (FLOR) — 4:07.87
  4. Zoe Dixon (FLOR) — 4:08.75
  5. Julie Brousseau (FLOR) — 4:09.76
  6. Sofia Plaza (FLOR) — 4:12.42
  7. Michaela Mattes (FLOR) — 4:12.58
  8. Kate Christian (BAMA) — 4:15.93

The Florida Gators could not have asked for a better start to their session. They took up the top seven spots, led by the event’s reigning NCAA runner-up and Olympic finalist Emma Weyant. Weyant turned in a 4:05.76, which is over three seconds faster than what she went two weeks ago against Georgia. About a second behind Weyant was her senior team mate Mabel Zavaros, turning in 4:07.08

Last night’s respective 500 and 400 IM champions Bella Sims and Zoe Dixon touched in third and fourth, setting themselves up to vie for a second podium spot tonight. In her first-ever yards IM, freshman and Canadian national teamer Julie Brousseau dipped under the 4:10 barrier to place fifth.

Tonight’s only non-Florida A-finalist will be Alabama’s Kate Christian. Her 4:15.93 is within a second of her lifetime best and about the same time she went at her midseason meet last year.

Men’s 400 IM

  • NCAA Record: 3:28.82 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
  • SEC Record: 3:33.42 — Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:49.53

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Jake Magahey (UGA) — 3:44.14
  2. Giovanni Linscheer (FLOR) — 3:45.77
  3. Mason Laur (FLOR) —- 3:46.26
  4. Tommy Hagar (BAMA) — 3:46.69
  5. Eric Brown (FLOR) — 3:47.08
  6. Drew Hitchcock (UGA) — 3:47.90
  7. Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero (FLOR) — 3:47.94
  8. Benajin Cote (FLOR) — 3:49.02

