2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Georgia Invitational
- November 20-22, 2024
- Gabrielsen Rec Center – Athens, GA
- Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET
- Watch: SECN+ Network (Day 2 Prelims Livestream)
- Diving Livestream: Prelims/Finals
- Live Results: “UGA Fall Invitational 2024” on MeetMobile
Women’s 400 IM
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- SEC Record: 3:58.23 – Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2019)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.68
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:16.78
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Emma Weyant (FLOR) — 4:05.76
- Mabel Zavaros (FLOR) — 4:07.08
- Bella Sims (FLOR) — 4:07.87
- Zoe Dixon (FLOR) — 4:08.75
- Julie Brousseau (FLOR) — 4:09.76
- Sofia Plaza (FLOR) — 4:12.42
- Michaela Mattes (FLOR) — 4:12.58
- Kate Christian (BAMA) — 4:15.93
The Florida Gators could not have asked for a better start to their session. They took up the top seven spots, led by the event’s reigning NCAA runner-up and Olympic finalist Emma Weyant. Weyant turned in a 4:05.76, which is over three seconds faster than what she went two weeks ago against Georgia. About a second behind Weyant was her senior team mate Mabel Zavaros, turning in 4:07.08
Last night’s respective 500 and 400 IM champions Bella Sims and Zoe Dixon touched in third and fourth, setting themselves up to vie for a second podium spot tonight. In her first-ever yards IM, freshman and Canadian national teamer Julie Brousseau dipped under the 4:10 barrier to place fifth.
Tonight’s only non-Florida A-finalist will be Alabama’s Kate Christian. Her 4:15.93 is within a second of her lifetime best and about the same time she went at her midseason meet last year.
Men’s 400 IM
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- SEC Record: 3:33.42 — Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:49.53
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Jake Magahey (UGA) — 3:44.14
- Giovanni Linscheer (FLOR) — 3:45.77
- Mason Laur (FLOR) —- 3:46.26
- Tommy Hagar (BAMA) — 3:46.69
- Eric Brown (FLOR) — 3:47.08
- Drew Hitchcock (UGA) — 3:47.90
- Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero (FLOR) — 3:47.94
- Benajin Cote (FLOR) — 3:49.02