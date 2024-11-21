Bella Sims Clocks 4:31.06 500 Free, Faster Than Her Winning Time At 2024 NCAAs

2024 Georgia Invitational

November 20 – 22, 2024

Gabrielsen Rec Center — Athens, GA

25 Yards (SCY)

Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET

Women’s 500-yard Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

SEC Record: 4:32.47 — Bella Sims , Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20

Top 8:

Florida sophomore Bella Sims swam to her 2nd fastest 500 freestyle of her career touching in a 4:31.06 to post the top time in the NCAA this season. Sims is the reigning NCAA Champion in the event after swimming a 4:32.47 in March.

Sims has only been faster one time in her life as she swam a 4:28.64 in high school during her time with Sandpipers of Nevada at the 2022 Winter Junior West Championships.

Split Comparison:

Mid-Season 2024 2024 NCAAs Winter Juniors 2022 50 24.19 23.98 24.09 100 26.48 26.63 26.06 150 27.35 27.08 26.86 200 27.79 27.71 27.27 250 27.64 27.65 27.47 300 27.61 27.98 27.56 350 27.8 27.9 27.6 400 27.52 28 27.89 450 27.65 28.1 27.26 500 27.03 27.44 26.58 4:31.06 4:32.47 4:28.64

Sims did not go above the 28-second mark today like she did on the back half at 2024 NCAAs. The biggest difference between today and her personal best was the third 50 along with the closing 100. Her middle 200 was around the same time as her personal best as she split 27-mids.

Sims is coming off of a huge freshman season where she also won the NCAA title in the 200 freestyle swimming a 1:40.90. She was the 3rd highest individual scorer of the meet, only behind the Walsh sisters of Virginia, and helped Florida to a 3rd place finish as a team.