Texas Commit Fente Damers Downs Agnel’s SCM 100 Free French Age Record

2024 Spanish Winter National Championships

November 14-17, 2024

Prelims at 9:30 local time (3:30 AM EST)/Finals at 6:00 local(noon EST)

Centro de Natación M-86, Madrid, Spain

SCM (25 meters)

The 2024 Spanish Winter National Championships wrapped up over the weekend with the nation’s big guns vying for slots on the roster for next month’s Short Course World Championships.

There was a sprinkling of foreign talent as well, including 18-year-old Rafael Fente Damers of France. Among his events, Damers raced as lead-off on the C.D. Sek squad’s 4th place finishing men’s 4x100m free relay.

He crushed a lifetime best of 46.82 to give his team a short-lived lead, splitting 22.25/24.57 in the process.

That effort not only checked the teen in as France’s #10 best performer in history in the SCM 100 freestyle but it also established a new national age group record for 18-year-olds.

Prior to Fente Damers’ performance, the former benchmark stood at the 47.05 Olympian Yannic Agnel put on the books in 2010.

Fente Damers now owns both the SCM and LCM freestyle age records, with the latter represented by the 48.14 he logged at the French Olympic Trials ahead of this year’s Games.

The French rising star has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Texas beginning in the 2025-26 season.