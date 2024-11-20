2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 Georgia Invitational

November 20 – 22, 2024

Gabrielsen Rec Center — Athens, GA

25 Yards (SCY)

Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET

Watch: SECN+ Network Day 1 Finals Live Steam

Diving Livestream: Prelims / Finals

/ Live Results: “UGA Fall Invitational 2024” on MeetMobile

Welcome to the first finals session for the 2024 Georgia Invitational! In addition to finals of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle we’ve got two relays bookending the session: the 200 freestyle and 400 medley relays.

Top Seeds:

Women’s 500 freestyle: Bella Sims, Florida — 4:37.12

Men’s 500 freestyle: Jake Magahey, Georgia — 4:10.93

Women’s 200 IM: Zoe Dixon, Florida — 1:55.34

Men’s 200 IM: Tommy Hagar, Alabama — 1:43.83

Women’s 50 freestyle: Cadence Vincent, Alabama — 22.03

Men’s 50 freestyle: Josh Liendo, Florida — 18.86

Florida had a strong first prelims session, putting multiple swimmers into all ‘A’ finals except the women’s 50 freestyle. In her first yards meet of the 2024-25 season, Bella Sims leads an ‘A’ final that is split between four Gators and four Bulldogs. Sims posted a 4:37.12 and is trailed by Georgia’s Abby McCulloh, Rachel Stege, Sloane Reinstein, and Dune Coetzee.

Jake Magahey swam a big season-best of 4:10.93, briefly taking over as the top time in the NCAA until Rex Maurer swam a 4:09-point at the Texas Fall Invite. He’s the heavy favorite tonight, as Charlie Hawke is sitting second and Tomas Koski third as the only other swimmers sub-4:16 this morning.

Zoe Dixon swam away from the field in the women’s 200 IM prelims as she sits almost two seconds ahead of Georgia’s Ieva Maluka. On the men’s side, Alabama sophomore Tommy Hagar swam a big lifetime best of 1:43.83 to lead prelims, with Julian Smith sitting just three-hundredths behind.

The Alabama women followed up Hagar’s 200 IM success with a strong performance in the women’s 50 free. Cadence Vincent swam a lifetime best 22.03 to lead prelims, and Jada Scott, who returned from injury this season, also knocked two-hundredths from her lifetime best (22.34) to move through to the final. Josh Liendo dominated the men’s 50 free prelims as the sole athlete under 19 seconds this morning (18.86). LSU’s Jere Hribar is second after swimming 19.03 and could join Liendo sub-19 seconds tonight as he holds a lifetime best of 18.81 and has been swimming well this season.

Women’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 1:23.63 — Virginia (Nocentini, G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Parker) (2024)

SEC Record: 1:25.41 — Auburn (Meynen, Fisch, Kutsch, Clevenger) (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Top 8:

Men’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff) (2023)

SEC Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff) (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

Top 8:

Women’s 500-yard Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

SEC Record: 4:32.47 — Bella Sims , Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20

Top 8:

Men’s 500-yard Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 4:02.31 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)

SEC Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28

Top 8:

Women’s 200-yard IM — Final

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small, Tennessee (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:59.35

Top 8:

Men’s 200-yard IM — Final

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:45.68

Top 8:

Women’s 50-yard Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 20.98 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 22.58

Top 8:

Men’s 50-yard Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.69

Top 8:

Women’s 400-yard Medley Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 3:21.80 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Douglass, Canny) (2023)

SEC Record: 3:24.92 — Tennessee (Fuller, McSharry, Douthwright, Spink) (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:32.88

Top 8:

Men’s 400-yard Medley Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 2:57.32 — Arizona State (Kos, Marchand, Kharun, Kulow) (2024)

SEC Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff) (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:06.37

Top 8: