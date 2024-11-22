Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Florida’s Anita Bottazzo Swims 57.49 In First SCY Meet Ever, #2 Freshman Ever

Comments: 3
Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 3

November 21st, 2024 College, SEC

2024 Georgia Invitational

  • November 20 – 22, 2024
  • Gabrielsen Rec Center — Athens, GA
  • Competing teams: Georgia Southern University, UGA (host), LSU, Alabama, Missouri, U of SC, Florida
  • Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET
  • Live Results: “UGA Fall Invitational 2024” on MeetMobile
  • Day 2 Finals Recap

Women’s 100 breaststroke

  • NCAA Record: 55.73 — Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
  • SEC Record: 56.64 — Mona McSherry, Tennessee (2024)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:01.22

Top 8:

  1. Anita Bottazzo (FLOR) — 57.49
  2. Molly Mayne (FLOR) — 58.97
  3. Avery Wiseman (BAMA) — 59.89
  4. Lina Bank (UMIZ) — 59.97
  5. Diana Petkova (BAMA) — 1:00.16
  6. Grace Palmer (LSU) — 1:00.17
  7. Kasia Norman (BAMA) — 1:00.43
  8. Anna Moore (FLOR) — 1:01.11

Florida first-year Anita Bottazzo swam to a 57.49 in the women’s 100 breast during her first-ever short course yards meet. That also makes her the #2 freshman ever in the event and #14 performer all-time.

All-Time Top Freshman- Women’s 100 Breast

  1. Lilly King – 56.85
  2. Anita Bottazzo – 57.49
  3. Sophie Hansson – 57.95
  4. McKenzie Siroky – 58.00

Bottazzo competes for Italy at the international level and finished 13th in the 50 breast at the 2024 World Championships in February. She also has had SCM success, finishing 5th in the 100 IM and 7th in the 50 breast at 2023 Short Course Euros. Her mom notably swam for the Gators.

The arrival of Bottazzo is huge for the Gators as the team only had one sub-1:00 breaststroker last season with Molly Mayne posting a 58.68 at SECs. Mayne split a 58.75 on the team’s 400 medley relay at 2024 NCAAs. That relay finished 4th, less than a second behind 2nd place Texas and 3rd place Tennessee.

The team had zero finalists in the 100 breast at 2024 NCAAs and today’s time would have earned Bottazzo a 7th place finish.

Notably, McKenzie Siroky of Tennessee also climbed the freshman rankings tonight posting a 58.00. That makes her the #4 freshman of all-time.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eddie
25 seconds ago

The 2023 champ Jacoby doesn’t count I guess

0
0
Reply
Sorin
21 minutes ago

I could be wrong, but didn’t Lydia Jacoby go 57.0 as a freshman?

1
0
Reply
sama
33 minutes ago

20yo “freshman”

3
-2
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!