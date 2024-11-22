Alex Beauchene Anchors Providence Men To Win In 800 Free Relay With 1:39.48 Anchor Leg

2024 Harold Anderson Invite

November 21-24, 2024

Kingston, RI

SCY (25 Yards)

Meet Mobile “2024 Harold Anderson Invitational”

Night 1 of competition at Rhode Island featured the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. All four relays were won by different schools, showcasing the competition this weekend.

Providence won the men’s 800 freestyle relay, but it was a battle until the end. Aidan Puk led off in a 1:42.51, sneaking under his old best time of a 1:42.66 from last year’s midseason. Quinn Schwab and Gabe Hawkins also split 1:42s while Alex Beauchene anchored in a 1:39.48 to propel the relay ahead of Holy Cross. Holy Cross had the lead until the final touch as John Greiner split a 1:39.09 on the 2nd leg. The Holy Corss men touched in a 6:46.41, just behind Providence who touched in a 6:46.27 about a second and a half off of the Providence school record.

The Vermont women put on a show in both relays, first winning the 200 medley relay in a 1:43.91. That relay consisted of Alexis Torykian, Ellie Fazio, Hally Laney, and Havana Layton. Vermont touched 2nd in the women’s 800 free relay in a 7:31.93.

Rhode Island won the 800 free relay touching in a 7:31.38. Rylee Kelly led off in a 1:52.40, just off her best time of a 1:52.19 from A-10s this past February. The relay also consistred of Avery Potyrala, Emma Raser, and Abby Zadorozny.

The Maine men earned the win in the 200 medley relay as they touched in a 1:32.29. The relay consisted of Cameron Watelet, Nate Teerlinck, Joey Stauss, and Julian Lapietra.