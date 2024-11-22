Henrietta Fangli Swims 59.19 100 Breast On Night 2 Of Phill Hansel Invite

2024 Phill Hansel Invite

November 20-22, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Houston, Texas

Meet Mobile “2024 Phill Hansen Invitational”

Day 1 Recap

Highlighting night 2 of competition in Houston was Henrietta Fangli as she swam to a 59.19 in the women’s 100 breast. Fangli made the 2024 NCAA ‘B’ final in the event, finishing 14th in a 58.98.

Fangli was not the only Houston swimmer to be sub-1:00 tonight as sophomore Evelyn Entrekin also dipped under 1:00 swimming a 59.76. That marked a best time for Entrekin as her previous best was a 1:00.52 from 2024 Big 12s.

After breaking her own school record last night in the 100 back, Lottie Cullen of Houston swam even faster tonight in the individual race. Cullen touched in a 51.19, breaking her record of a 51.95. She had not broken 52-seconds coming into the meet. Nevada’s Scarlett Ferris also had a strong race, touching in a 51.85. Ferris holds the school record after swimming a 51.49 earlier this year.

Ferris also swam on Nevada’s 200 medley relay helping the team to a win. Ferris led off in a 24.07 as the team also consisted of Sara Mihalic, Yasmin Perry, and Evie Floate as they touched in a final time of a 1:38.18.

Rice earned numerous wins on the night, with Arielle Hayon earning the team’s first as she touched in a 52.28 in the 100 fly. Hayon holds the school record after swimming a 51.38 in February. Also earning a win was Amelia Kane who touched in a 4:15.85 in the 400 IM. Kane is #2 in school history after swimming a 4:13.50 in 2022.

In addition to her individual win, Kane helped the Rice 800 free relay to a win as she led off in a 1:50.14. Ava Portello had a huge split on the 2nd leg as she swam a 1:47.33. Ava Hamblett and Mimi Filkin rounded out the relay as they touched in a 7:17.31.

Nevada’s Enkhkhuslen Batbayar continued her momentum from night 1 after winning the 500 free. She earned the win in the 200 free tonight, touching in a 1:46.32.

Scores Thru Day 2