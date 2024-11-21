Houston’s Evelyn Entrekin Cracks 2:00 Mark With 1:59.97 200 IM To Open Phill Hansel Invite

2024 Phill Hansel Invite

November 20-22, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Houston, Texas

Meet Mobile “2024 Phill Hansen Invitational”

Night 1 of competition in Houston featured two relays and three individual events. Highlighting the individual events was Houston sophomore Evelyn Entrekin who swam to a 1:59.97 in the 200 IM.

This was a huge lifetime best as her previous best was a 2:05.08 that she swam prior to her arrival at Houston. She notably did not swim the event at the Big 12 Championships this past February to close her first-year as she instead opted for the 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

Also highlighting the night was Nevada’s Enkhkhuslen Batbayar who won the 500 free in a 4:45.23. That makes her the #3 performer in school history. The school record stands at a 4:43.10 from 2012.

Nevada also had another win on the night, capturing the 200 free relay in a 1:30.66. The relay consisted of Scarlett Ferris, Abby Parks, Noelle Harvey, and Evie Floate. Ferris led off in a 22.67, the #2 time in school history and only 0.01 off the school record. Farris’s time that would have notably won the individual 50 free tonight. Instead, Libby Russum of FGCU won the 50 free in a 22.68.

Houston closed the night with a win in the 400 medley relay. The relay consisted of Lottie Cullen, Henrietta Fangli, Noor El Gendy, and Liya Goupil. They touched in a final time of a 3:33.10 to win by over three seconds. That was also faster than the school record that stood at a 3:34.11 set in 2020. Cullen led the relay off in a 51.95, another school record as that was faster than her own previous record of a 52.29 that she swam a month ago.