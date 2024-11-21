Princeton Men Pick Up 2nd Verbal Commitment for 2026-27 from U.S. Open Qualifier Michael Geh

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Michel Geh from Bronx, New York, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. He will join He will join #12 Peter Vu in the Tigers’ class of 2030.

“I am incredibly honored to announce my commitment to the admissions process to continue my athletic and academic career at Princeton University! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of my coaches, John, Jack, and Dom, as well as my family, friends, and incredible teammates. I also extend a heartfelt thank you to Coach Matt and the rest of the coaching staff for this amazing opportunity. GO TIGERS! 🐅”

Geh swims for Riverdale Country School and Badger Swim Club. He is the He is the 2024 NYSAIS Athletic Association champion in the 200 free, which he won by 5.7 seconds with 1:42.75, and the 100 back, which he won by 4.3 seconds with 51.24. A week earlier, he had gone best times in the 100 free (46.45), 200 free (1:39.35), 100 back (49.39), 200 back (1:48.75), 100 fly (50.46), and 200 IM (1:53.91) at Senior Mets Short Course Championships. This fall, he lowered his PBs across the board, improving in the 50 free (20.93), 100 free (45.29), 200 free (1:38.20), 500 free (4:30.69), 100 back (48.40), 200 back (1:46.94), 100 fly (50.25), and 200 fly (1:52.57).

In long course season, Geh had strong showings at Senior Mets Long Course Championships and Speedo Summer Championships. At the former, he won the 200 free and 200 back and was runner-up in the 100 back. He clocked best times in the 100 free (52.01), 200 free (1:53.28), 100 back (57.70), 200 back (2:04.21), and 200 IM (2:08.48).

In Irvine, he finaled in the 100 back and 200 back and lowered those times to 57.28 and 2:03.86, respectively. His 200 back time was a 10-second drop year-over-year.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:46.49

100 back – 48.40

200 free – 1:38.20

100 free – 45.29

Geh’s best times would already score in the B finals of the 200 back and the C finals of the 100 back and 200 free.

Geh is a serious photography and cinematography enthusiast, with a portfolio that includes photos at Yosemite, swimming photos of friends, and highlight reels for Badger Swim Club. All his projects and media can be found here.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

