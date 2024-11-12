Princeton Picks Up Verbal Commitment from #12 Peter Vu for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peter Vu, who hails from Fountain Valley, California, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University for the fall of 2026. He wrote on social media:

“I am excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University to further my academic and swimming career. First and foremost, I would like to thank God for guiding me through every step of the way. I want to give a huge thanks to my parents, family, friends, and coaches for supporting me on this journey, especially Coach Nathan who has helped me become the person I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Matt and Coach Mia for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity. Go Tigers!!!🐯”

Vu swims for Fountain Valley High School, where he is a junior, and the club team Irvine Novaquatics. He specializes in breaststroke and mid-distance freestyle. With the second-fastest 100/200 breast times in the cohort, we ranked him #12 on our Way Too Early list of top boys swimmers in the high school class of 2026.

Vu has dropped a ton of time in the 100/200 breast and 200/500 free over the last year. He went from 57.01 in the 100 breast at CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships as a freshman in 2023 to 54.63 this past May. In the 200 breast, he clocked a PB of 2:02.34 at Kevin Perry Invitational in November 2023. At the same meet last weekend, he went 1:58.16. His best 200 free time comes from CIF in May, when he put up a 1:38.50 to finish 6th. (He also clocked a PB of 45.94 in the 100 free leading off the Fountain Valley relay.) As a reference, his best time before the 2024 high school season was 1:42.05 from Sectionals in December 2022. Similarly, Vu went from 4:33.45 in the 500 free at 2023 Kevin Perry to 4:27.94 last weekend.

Vu had an excellent long course season, as well, culminating in a slew of best times at 2024 Speedo Summer Championships in his home pool in Irvine. He placed 13th in the 200 breast, 22nd in the 100 breast, and 20th in the 200 IM and left the meet with new times in the 100 free (52.63), 100 breast (1:03.90), 200 breast (2:17.28), and 200 IM (2:07.61).

Princeton was runner-up to Harvard at the 2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Vu’s times would already score at the conference level in B finals of both the 100 and 200 breast; it took 54.06/1:57.59 to make the A finals last year. He would have been just shy of making the C final in the 500 free (4:27.41 was the cutoff) and would have tied for 24th in prelims of the 200 free. He will overlap two years with first-years Patrick Dinu and Andrew Zou, both of whom swam 53-mids in the 100 breast in their first meet as Princeton Tigers last weekend.

Vu’s passions outside of the pool include playing basketball and thrifting clothes.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 1:58.16

100 breast – 54.63

500 free – 4:27.94

200 free – 1:38.50

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

