High School All-American Soren Koschmann to Swim for Cornell Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Soren Koschmann, a three-time high school All-American swimmer, will head east next fall to swim for Cornell University beginning the 2025-2026 season.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to admissions at Cornell University! I want to thank my family and coaches for all the support throughout my career as well as Coach Wes and Coach Jake for giving me this tremendous opportunity. Go Big Red!”

A senior at Fairview High School, the Colorado native currently trains year-round with Riptide Swim Team in Boulder, where he specializes in free, back and some fly.

As a member of the Fairview varsity swimming and diving team, Koschmann has broken three school records and cracked the all-time top performances list in several more events.

Last year, he set the school record in the 100 back with a time of 50.51 and was a part of the record-breaking 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams with times of 1:31.99 and 3:02.69, respectively. Koschmann also holds the 2nd-fastest time in the 100 free (45.32) in program history.

His performances in the 100 free, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay landed him high school All-American honors in all three events.

Koschmann recently competed at the Denver Invitational, where he turned in a series of season bests. He won the 100 free with an altitude-adjusted season-best time of 45.70 [45.80 unadjusted], was the runner-up in the 200 free with a personal best time of 1:40.43 [1:41.63], took 4th in the 100 back with a time of 50.63 [50.73] and placed 5th in the 200 back with a time of 1:51.35 [1:52.55].

Best Times SCY

50 free – 21.02

100 free – 45.22

200 free – 1:40.43

100 back – 49.92

200 back – 1:47.03

100 fly – 52.00

A Division I Mid-Major program, Cornell competes in the Ivy League conference. The men’s team finished 7th out of eight teams at the Ivy League Championships last season, before sending one swimmer on to compete at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship.

Based on the results from the 2024 Ivy League Championship, Koschmann’s top times would have landed him in the ‘B’ final in the 200 back, giving him the opportunity to score some points right away.

Koschmann will be a third-generation division one swimmer, as his mom swam for the University of Wisconsin and his grandfather swam for the University of Minnesota.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to keep pursuing my swimming goals and contribute to the team while studying at Cornell’s incredible engineering school. The great coaches, swimmers, gorgeous campus, and dorm food sold me on Cornell!” Koschmann said.

Outside of swimming, Koschmann played soccer for Fairview during his freshman year of high school and was a Scholastic All-American.

Koschmann will be joined by a well-rounded class of incoming freshmen when he heads to Ithaca in the fall. The full list of commits thus far includes Clay Baumann, Duke Garvin, Leonel Cerda, Will Chen and Quinn Caputo.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.