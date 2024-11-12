Michigan Cruises Past Oakland, Golden Grizzlies Rebound v. GVSU

Michigan VS. Oakland

November 8, 2024

Ann Arbor, MI

25 yards (SCY)

Results

Oakland VS. Grand Valley

November 9, 2024

Rochester Hills, MI

25 yards (SCY)

Results

It was an action-packed weekend for the swimming and diving teams in Michigan, with the University of Michigan leading the charge as they secured two decisive victories over Oakland University on Friday.

The Wolverines prevailed 202-92 on both sides, sweeping all 32 events and dealing definitive losses to their competitors.

The competition didn’t stop there, as Oakland had a quick turnaround to host Grand Valley State University for a dual the following day, this time securing a pair of victories. The men won 186-114 while the women won 160-140, winning a combined total of 20 out of the 32 events against GVSU, including a sweep of the relay events.

University of Michigan Top Performances

The Wolverines were on fire during the meet against the Golden Grizzlies, with a number of swimmers turning in top performances.

On the women’s side, sophomore Hannah Bellard was a key contributor for Michigan. She racked up three individual victories against Oakland, winning the 200 free (1:49.10), 200 breast (2:22.76) and the 100 fly (53.91).

Also making a splash was a pair of freshmen: Rebecca Diaconescu and Marian Ploeger went 1-2 in the 1650 free, with Diaconescu posting a time of 16:19.43 and Ploeger turning in a personal best time of 16:31.17.

Not far behind the pair was Madison Smith, who took 3rd in the mile with a time of 16:43.07. She went on to win the 500 free, posting a season best time of 4:56.26.

Michigan’s men also delivered a sweep of the mile, led by freshman Jon Jontvedt who cruised into the wall in a time of 15:14.06 and landed an NCAA ‘B’ cut. He was followed by Eduardo Moraes (15:25.21) and Joshua Brown (15:36.67).

Oakland University Top Performances

The Golden Grizzlies had a tough weekend of back-to-back dual meets, but managed to bounce back from their losses on day one to throw down a series of fast swims.

Several swimmers posted season best times against the Wolverines, only to further improve those times the following day.

Jordyn Shipps had a great weekend of races, posting runner-up finishes in the 100 fly (55.97) and 200 fly (2:03.66) in the meet against Michigan, both season best times for her. The next day she turned in three winning performances and lowered her season bests even further, prevailing in the 100 fly (54.03), 200 IM (2:00.61) and 50 free (23.19).

Freshman Nicholas Karel Subagyo was a huge contributor throughout both meets. He posted two personal best times against GVSU, winning the 1000 in a time of 9:10.56 and throwing down a time of 46.34 in his 100 free as the leadoff on the 400 free relay. He also took 2nd in the 500 free (4:34.73) against Michigan.

Junior Harry Nicholson contributed two runner-up finishes against the Wolverines in the 100 back (49.70) and 200 back (1:51.14).

contributed two runner-up finishes against the Wolverines in the 100 back (49.70) and 200 back (1:51.14). Micah Scheffer turned in a season best time in the 100 free against Michigan, placing 2nd with a time of 45.92, only to follow it up with an even faster season best of 44.98 as the leadoff on the 400 free relay in the meet against GVSU.

turned in a season best time in the 100 free against Michigan, placing 2nd with a time of 45.92, only to follow it up with an even faster season best of 44.98 as the leadoff on the 400 free relay in the meet against GVSU. Christopher Palvadre swept the breaststroke events against the Lakers, securing the 100 in a season best time of 53.39 and the 200 in a lifetime best time of 1:56.30.

swept the breaststroke events against the Lakers, securing the 100 in a season best time of 53.39 and the 200 in a lifetime best time of 1:56.30. The meet against GVSU saw Shipps lead a 1-2-3 finish in both the 100 fly, with Rhianna Hensler placing 2nd (55.37) and Kate Teng taking 3rd (56.31) and the 50 free, where she was followed by Ronja Riihinen (23.77) and Mia Keranen (23.88).

placing 2nd (55.37) and taking 3rd (56.31) and the 50 free, where she was followed by (23.77) and (23.88). Riihinen also secured 2nd-place in the 100 free against the Lakers, throwing down a time of 50.68 to significantly improve upon her time of 52.47 the previous day.

Grand Valley State University Top Performances

Despite falling to Oakland, GVSU pulled off several notable performances, including knocking down a school record and racking up the NCAA Division II ‘B’ cuts.

A huge performer for the Lakers was Esteban Nunez Del Prado, who broke the school record in the 100 yard breast, taking 2nd overall with a time of 53.59.

He went on to win the 100 fly in a time of 47.18 and was the runner-up in the 200 IM with a time of 1:47.77. All three of his swims marked personal best times and NCAA DII ‘B’ cuts.

Lucy Heldey turned in three individual victories for the Lakers. She won the 100 free (49.96), 200 free (1:48.68) and 500 free (4:53.83) and landed herself NCAA DII ‘B’ cuts in the 100 and 500 free.

Three more men landed NCAA DII ‘B’ cuts: Evan Scotto DiVetta (50 free – 20.04, 100 free – 44.10), Matt Bosch (200 free – 1:36.28) and Raul Briceno (500 free – 4:31.45, 1000 free – 9:19.36).

(50 free – 20.04, 100 free – 44.10), (200 free – 1:36.28) and (500 free – 4:31.45, 1000 free – 9:19.36). Five more women landed NCAA DII ‘B’ cuts: Sara Alvarez (100 breast, 200 IM), Elliott McAlpine (200 breast – 2:19.33), Vittoria Proietti (200 back – 1:59.32, 200 IM – 2:05.02), Kiersten Harmon (100 free – 51.70) and Katie O’Connell (500 free – 5:02.39, 1000 free – 10:15.24).

(100 breast, 200 IM), (200 breast – 2:19.33), (200 back – 1:59.32, 200 IM – 2:05.02), (100 free – 51.70) and (500 free – 5:02.39, 1000 free – 10:15.24). The Lakers went 1-2-3 in the 100 breast: Alvarez prevailed in a time of 1:03.02, followed by McAlpine (1:04.77) and Liv Geiger (1:04.89). Alvarez also won the 200 breast (2:17.45) and took 2nd in the 200 IM (2:02.83).

Up Next

Oakland is back in action this Saturday, when the teams travel to Ohio to take on Miami University on Nov. 16. The University of Michigan has a short break from competition before heading to Atlanta to compete in the Georgia Tech Invitational from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25. Grand Valley is off until Dec. 5 when they will participate in the Calvin Invitational.