Kentucky Secures Verbal Commitment from FHSAA 4A Champion Arianna Wertheim (2025)

Butterfly specialist Arianna Wertheim will head to the University of Kentucky in the fall of 2025 to study and continue her swimming career with the Wildcats. A versatile swimmer, Wertheim is currently a senior at Boone High School in Florida and trains with the Southwest Stars Swim Club.

Just this month, Wertheim became the champion in the 100 fly at the 2024 FHSAA Class 4A State Championship (SCY), setting a lifetime best of 53.96 in the event. She also earned a personal best of 2:00.58 in the 200 IM, placing 3rd overall. As the lead-off swimmer for her 400 free relay, she posted a personal best in the 100 free as well, posting a time of 50.47.

She was a two-time champion in the 100 fly and 200 IM at both the FHSAA 4A Region 1 Championship (SCY) and the FHSAA 4A District 3 Championship (SCY) this year. Between the two meets, she was faster at the Region 1 Championships, producing times of 55.28 in the 100 fly and 2:02.84 in the 200 IM.

At the 2024 FAST February Invite (SCY), Wertheim won both the 200 back (2:02.64) and 200 fly (2:03.16), setting personal bests in each event. At the 2023 FHSAA Class 4A State Championship, Wertheim claimed the title in the 500 free with a time of 4:49.68, which remains her lifetime best. She also placed 3rd in the 200 free with a time of 1:48.24, another personal best.

Wertheim has held the top times in the 50 free, 200 free, and 500 free at Boone High School for all three years she has attended.

Top SCY Times

100 Free – 50.47

200 Free – 1:48.24

500 Free – 4:49.68

100 Fly – 53.96

200 Fly – 2:03.16

200 IM – 2:00.58

Kentucky finished 9th overall at the SEC Championships last season, down from 3rd place the year before. The fastest 100 fly time on the team was 53.29, set by senior Anna Havens Rice, who also posted the top time in the 200 fly at 1:56.56. Wertheim’s best 100 fly time (53.96) would have tied with junior Lydia Hanlon for second-fastest on the team last season.

Wertheim will join Ava Fuller, Kelsey Stuck, Eli Summa, Sarah Anne Shaffer, Lucy Trailov, Julia Shafer, and Charlotte Driesse as part of Kentucky’s recruiting class of 2025. Trailov could also bolster the fly group with her times of 54.97 in the 100 and 2:01.39 in the 200.

