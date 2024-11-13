2024 NCAA D3 Champion Crow Thorsen Shines In Emory Invite

2024 Emory Invite

Atlanta, GA

November 8-9, 2024

Results

Emory led the way as they hosted a two-day invite this past weekend. Highlighting competition was NCAA Champion Crow Thorsen.

Thorsen was a 3x individual NCAA All-American this past season, winning the Division III title in the 400 IM, finishing 6th in the 500 free, and 8th in the 200 fly. He came away with numerous event wins this weekend, including a 3:53.55 in the 400 IM, about two seconds off his winning time of a 3:51.84 from March. He notably was faster in the 500 free this past weekend, swimming a personal best 4:25.68. He was 6th in March in a 4:26.34.

The men’s 100 breast also highlighted competition as Emory teammates Liyang Sun and Henri Bonnault both touched first in a 53.77. Both were faster than they were at NCAAs as Bonnault was 7th then in a 53.86 while Sun swam a 54.10 for 11th. Sun also won the 200 breast in a personal best time, touching in a 1:57.82, a time that would have been 4th at 2024 NCAAs. He finished 8th in March in a 1:59.81.

After just missing out on the NCAA final in the 200 fly this past season, Emory’s Jeff Echols swam season best times in the 100 fly (47.77) and 200 fly (1:47.75). He swam a 1:48.21 in prelims at NCAAs for 17th as it took a 1:47.93 to make it back.

Also highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Fernando Dehaudt of Division II Wingate. The first-year swam to a win in the 1650 free touching in a 15:47.51. Originally from Belgium, he has already adjusted well to the SCY format as that time earned him an NCAA Division II ‘B’ cut.

Leading the way on the women’s side, Emory first-year Allison Greenway swam to two personal best times. Greenway touched in a 54.71 in the 100 fly and a 2:01.23 in the 200 IM. She also swam a 1:03.59 for 3rd in the 100 breast. Her 200 IM and 100 fly times this weekend would have been 3rd at 2024 NCAAs while her 100 breast would have just missed the ‘B’ final by 0.21 seconds.

2024 NCAA All-American in both backstroke events, Megan Jungers of Emory posted times faster this weekend than she was in March. She swam a 54.69 in the 100 back, faster than her 54.80 that she swam for 4th in March. She also swam a 2:01.18 in the 200, faster than her 2:01.60 for 6th in March.

Another first-year also already showing her potential impact at the national level was Caitlin Crysel. Crysel swam to numerous best times including a 23.41 in the 50 free, 1:03.27 in the 100 breast, and a 55.48 in the 100 fly.