Anna Shnowske (16) Breaks 50 in the 100 Yard Free for the First Time to Close Commonwealth Cup

2024 Commonwealth Cup

November 8-10, 2024

SwimRVA-CSAC, Richmond, Virginia

Short Course Yards, Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Commonwealth Cup”

Thomas Heilman very-nearly broke an age group record on Saturday at the 2024 Commonwealth Cup but sat out the final day of competition, but Emerson Callis of Quest Swimming finished out her meet with another win on the final day of competition to still bring some star power to Sunday’s racing.

Callis added a win in the 200 IM (1:59.96) and a 2nd-place finish in the 100 free (50.83) to finish the meet with seven event wins and three runner-up finishes across three days of competition.

Her run included new personal bests in both the 100 fly (53.36) and 200 fly (1:57.36).

Callis, a junior, is committed to swim at NC State in fall 2026.

The only swimmer to beat Callis in the 100 free was 16-year-old Anna Shnowske from 757 Swimming. The Ohio State commit touched in 49.95, which knocked a quarter-second off her best time and was her first swim under 50 seconds.

That time would rank her 6th on the Ohio State team this season – though she has both the rest of the 2024-2025 season and a full additional season before she officially joins the Buckeyes’ varsity squad.

Other Day 3 Highlights: