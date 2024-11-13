Minna Abraham Clocks NCAA-Leading 1:42.01 200 Free as USC Beats Arizona in Dual Meet

USC vs ARIZONA (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL)

Friday, November 8, 2024

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

SCY (25 Yards)

RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

USC – 193 Arizona – 107

MEN

USC – 169.5 Arizona – 130.5

USC hosted Arizona for a men’s and women’s dual meet at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. The Trojans beat the Wildcats handily in the women’s meet, while USC won in a much closer affair in the men’s meet.

WOMEN’S RECAP

USC sophomore Minna Abraham was exceptional on the day, winning the women’s 200 free in a blistering 1:42.01. Not only is that a season best performance, it also marks the fastest 200 free in the NCAA so far this season. In fact, Abraham is the only woman so far to crack 1:43 in the event this season. She was out fast on Friday, splitting 49.24 on the opening 100.

Following her win in the 200 free, Abraham took the women’s 100 free as well, swimming a 47.96. Once again, that performance marks a season best for Abraham, as well as the 6th-fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Abraham also helped the USC women’s 400 free relay to victory. She led the team off in 48.36, then Vasilissa Buinaia split 48.45 on the 2nd leg, Mackenzie Hodges clocked a 48.63 on the 3rd leg, and Ella Ristic anchored in 49.79. The team hit the wall in 3:15.23, beating Arizona’s ‘A’ relay by 5 seconds.

Prior to the 400 free relay, Mackenzie Hodges picked up a decisive win in the women’s 200 IM, where she swam a 1:58.29. She swam a balanced race, splitting 25.82 on fly, 29.87 on back, 35.28 on breast, and 27.32 on breast. Hodges also won the 200 back on the day, clocking a 1:54.76.

USC’s Caroline Famous was a triple event winner on the day.. Famous picked up a win in the women’s 100 back with a 52.33, touching 1st by over 2 seconds. She then won the 50 free in 22.45, touching out teammate Buinaia (22.49). To close out her meet, Famous won the women’s 100 fly in 52.33, seeing Abraham come in 2nd with a 53.17.

In addition to her individual wins, Famous helped the Trojans’ 200 medley relay to victory. Famous (24.25), Ashley McMillan (27.90), Genevieve Sasseville (24.05), and Buinaia (21.74) combined for a 1:37.94.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

MEN’S RECAP

Though Arizona ultimately lost the meet, they won both men’s relays on the day. In the 200 medley relay, Ralph Daleiden (22.06), Daniel Young (23.48), Haakon Naughton (20.88), and Tomas Lukminas (19.36) teamed up for a 1:25.78, winning the race by nearly a second. Arizona would also go on to win the 400 free relay in 2:52.69. Lars Kuljus (44.08), Daleiden (42.88), Jadan Nabor (43.37), and Lukminas (42.36) combined to get the job done.

Lukminas and Daleiden each won an individual event on the day as well. Lukminas won the men’s 200 free in 1:33.95, holding off a late charge from USC’s Luke Maurer, who ended up finishing 2nd in 1:34.04. Daleiden would win the 100 free later in the meet, swimming a 43.40. Lukminas came in 2nd in the 100 free, touching in 43.62.

Meanwhile, the Chmielewski brothers were phenomenal for USC at this meet. Krzysztof Chmielewski kicked off his meet with a decisive victory in the men’s 1000 free, clocking a blistering 8:48.78. The performance marks a season best for Chmielewski, also coming in as the #8 time in the NCAA this season. Later in the meet, Krzysztof won the 500 free in 4:22.86. He also won the 200 fly in 1:42.37.

Michal Chmielewski picked up a win in the men’s 100 back with a 47.21.

There was a tie in the men’s 100 breast on Friday, seeing Arizona’s Daniel Young and USC’s Chun Chan each touch in 52.66. Though they tied, they swam the race differently. Young was out in 24.24, while Chan clocked a 24.91 on the opening 50. Of course, that means Chan came home considerably faster than Young.

Chan would go on to win the 200 breast by over a second. He swam a 1:55.53, pulling into the lead on the 3rd 50 of the race and expanding it through the finish.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS