Texas Longhorn Jillian Cox Swims To Huge Lifetime Best With 4:30.68 500 Freestyle

Texas Hall of Fame Invite
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
- When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
- Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly
- Meet Info
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”
Women’s 500 Free Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford)-2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19
- Jillian Cox (Texas)- 4:30.68 A
- Aurora Roghair (Stanford)- 4:31.63 A
- Kate Hurst (Texas)- 4:37.59 B
- Abby Carlson (Wisconsin)- 4:37.62 B
- Erin Gemmell (Texas)- 4:38.28 B
- Kayla Wilson (Stanford)- 4:38.82 B
- Blair Stoneburg (Wisconsin)- 4:42.10 B
- Maddie Waggoner (Wisconsin)- 4:45.39 B
Jillian Cox of Texas swam to a huge lifetime best in the women’s 500 freestyle with a 4:30.68. Cox now takes the top spot in the NCAA this season after Florida’s Bella Sims swam the previous fastest of a 4:31.06 earlier this evening.
Cox entered the meet with a best time of a 4:34.41 that she swam earlier this month in a dual meet against Indiana. That swim had also marked a Texas school record. Prior to this month, her best time stood at a 4:36.93 that she swam in mid-November last fall while taking her Olympic Redshirt.
Cox’s time would have won NCAAs this past season as the first-year Sims captured the title in a 4:32.47. The Texas women notably had 0 finalists in the event, so Cox’s arrival is huge come the post season.
In addition to a lifetime best, the swim is almost surely a confidence boost for the first-year after she missed the US Olympic Team this past summer as she was 3rd in both the 400 and 800 freestyles at 2024 US Olympic Trials.
Soooo this event will be even faster this year
Assuming, will take sub 4:30 to win at NCAAs, first time since Ledecky years, correct?
And we still have Katie Grimes to come in the spring with the best PB of them all among the leading contenders
I may be wrong but the only 2 college swimmers that I can remember going sub 4:30 are Ledecky and Leah Smith.
you know what thats right. i have in my head that there are more, which is true, they just all went those times in high school
Nah, the winning time could be 4:32.2 for all we know. There’s no guarantee of anything in swimming.