Texas Longhorn Jillian Cox Swims To Huge Lifetime Best With 4:30.68 500 Freestyle

Texas Hall of Fame Invite

November 20-22, 2024

Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX

When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals

Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly

Meet Info

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”

Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Women’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford)-2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

Jillian Cox (Texas)- 4:30.68 A Aurora Roghair (Stanford)- 4:31.63 A Kate Hurst (Texas)- 4:37.59 B Abby Carlson (Wisconsin)- 4:37.62 B Erin Gemmell (Texas)- 4:38.28 B Kayla Wilson (Stanford)- 4:38.82 B Blair Stoneburg (Wisconsin)- 4:42.10 B Maddie Waggoner (Wisconsin)- 4:45.39 B

Jillian Cox of Texas swam to a huge lifetime best in the women’s 500 freestyle with a 4:30.68. Cox now takes the top spot in the NCAA this season after Florida’s Bella Sims swam the previous fastest of a 4:31.06 earlier this evening.

Cox entered the meet with a best time of a 4:34.41 that she swam earlier this month in a dual meet against Indiana. That swim had also marked a Texas school record. Prior to this month, her best time stood at a 4:36.93 that she swam in mid-November last fall while taking her Olympic Redshirt.

Cox’s time would have won NCAAs this past season as the first-year Sims captured the title in a 4:32.47. The Texas women notably had 0 finalists in the event, so Cox’s arrival is huge come the post season.

In addition to a lifetime best, the swim is almost surely a confidence boost for the first-year after she missed the US Olympic Team this past summer as she was 3rd in both the 400 and 800 freestyles at 2024 US Olympic Trials.