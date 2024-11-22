2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite

The second night of finals from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite promises to be an exciting one after we saw some blistering swims in this morning’s prelims, most notably from Texas sophomores Nate Germonprez and Will Modglin.

Germonprez rattled off a time of 50.39 in the men’s 100 breast, breaking Caspar Corbeau‘s Texas School Record to rank#7 all-time, while Modglin became the 11th swimmer in history to break 44 seconds in the 100 back, clocking 43.98 to rank 10th all-time.

There also promises to be an exciting battle in the women’s 100 fly, headlined by the red-hot Emma Sticklen and the reigning Olympic champion Torri Huske.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76

Top 8:

Texas ‘A’ – 1:34.06 Stanford ‘A’ – 1:34.61 Wisconsin ‘A’ – 1:35.04 Pitt ‘A’ – 1:35.81 USC ‘A’ – 1:36.25 Texas ‘B’ – 1:37.02 Wisconsin ‘B’ – 1:38.16 Pitt ‘B’ – 1:38.16

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.52

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:31.21

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.56

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL