2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
- When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
- Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly
- Meet Info
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
The second night of finals from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite promises to be an exciting one after we saw some blistering swims in this morning’s prelims, most notably from Texas sophomores Nate Germonprez and Will Modglin.
Germonprez rattled off a time of 50.39 in the men’s 100 breast, breaking Caspar Corbeau‘s Texas School Record to rank#7 all-time, while Modglin became the 11th swimmer in history to break 44 seconds in the 100 back, clocking 43.98 to rank 10th all-time.
There also promises to be an exciting battle in the women’s 100 fly, headlined by the red-hot Emma Sticklen and the reigning Olympic champion Torri Huske.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76
Top 8:
- Texas ‘A’ – 1:34.06
- Stanford ‘A’ – 1:34.61
- Wisconsin ‘A’ – 1:35.04
- Pitt ‘A’ – 1:35.81
- USC ‘A’ – 1:36.25
- Texas ‘B’ – 1:37.02
- Wisconsin ‘B’ – 1:38.16
- Pitt ‘B’ – 1:38.16
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74
MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.56
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 6:02.26, Cal – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:15.80
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 6:18.42