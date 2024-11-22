2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite

After a blistering Day 2 of the Texas Hall of Fame Invite on Thursday, the competition will wrap up tonight with this morning’s prelims giving us an appetizer for what’s to come later in the day.

However, we did see some eye-popping performances in yesterday’s heats, so we could be in store for more quick times this morning.

Texas sophomores Will Modglin and Nate Germonprez have been absolutely on fire through two days of racing, so they’ll be the ones to watch in the men’s 200 back, where Modglin is the #2 seed behind teammate Hubert Kos, and the men’s 200 breast, where Germonprez comes in ranked 2nd to fellow Longhorn Will Scholtz.

The men’s 100 free is headlined by two-time 200 free NCAA champion Luke Hobson, while Texas sophomore Logan Walker is the top seed in the 200 fly after a breakout swim earlier this season against Indiana.

Rex Maurer is another name who has been performing well—he’s entered in the 200 back this morning, but may hold off and wait for the timed final of the 1650 free later in the day.

On the women’s side, two-time NCAA champion Phoebe Bacon highlights the 200 back along with Wisconsin teammate Maggie Wanezek, while Stanford’s Torri Huske takes on Texas’ Erin Gemmell and USC’s Minna Abraham in the 100 free.

The 200 breast has Stanford’s Lucy Bell as the top seed by three seconds, and in the 200 fly, all eyes will be on Texas fifth-year Emma Sticklen, who has been lighting it up all season and set a best time and Texas Record of 1:49.77 in early October against LSU. That time is only six-tenths shy of the NCAA Record set by Alex Walsh last season (1:49.16).

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS