2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
- When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
- Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU
A loaded field of teams headlined by the host Longhorns and Stanford kick off competition at the Texas Invite this morning in Austin, with three events on the schedule.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19
- Jillian Cox (TEX), 4:36.06
- Aurora Roghair (STAN), 4:36.12
- Kate Hurst (TEX), 4:40.31
- Abby Carlson (WISC), 4:40.47
- Campbell Stoll (TEX), 4:40.72
- Erin Gemmell (TEX), 4:41.22
- Kayla Wilson (STAN), 4:43.09
- Blair Stoneburg (WISC), 4:43.33
Texas freshman Jillian Cox and Stanford senior Aurora Roghair posted near-identical times from different heats in the women’s 500 free, with Cox’s 4:36.06 clocking proving to be the fastest overall by six one-hundredths.
Cox, who was the fastest swimmer to the 200 by a wide margin at 1:47.92, already ranks 1st in the NCAA this season with her 4:34.41 clocking against Indiana.
Roghair split 2:17.60/2:18.52 en route to clocking 4:36.12 for the second seed into the final, moving her to #2 in the NCAA this season as she lops four seconds off her season-best time of 4:40.47. She set a best time of 4:34.26 at the 2024 NCAAs.
Texas first-year Kate Hurst led a trio of swimmers who posted 4:40s in the prelims, with Hurst touching in 4:40.31 to qualify 3rd overall after she went 4:38.18 against Indiana three weeks ago.
Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson hit a big season-best for 4th in 4:40.47, while Texas’ Campbell Stoll swam the event for the first time in five years and dropped 40 seconds to clock 4:40.72.
Erin Gemmell‘s 6th-place time of 4:41.22 was just over a second back of her personal best 4:40.09 set in February at the Big 12 Championships.
USC’s Claire Tuggle was notably a DFS as the 5th seed coming in.
MEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90
- Rex Maurer (TEX), 4:09.49
- Coby Carrozza (TEX), 4:11.23
- David Johnston (TEX), 4:13.90
- Luke Hobson (TEX), 4:14.14
- Cooper Lucas (TEX), 4:15.59
- Jackson Huckabay (TEX), 4:15.61
- Oliver Sogaard-Andersen (USC), 4:17.21
- Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC), 4:18.03
Anybody got a link?
I swear, this sport needs a commissioner to make it easier to be a fan. MeetMobile was apparently a problem yesterday, the live results for this meet aren’t even showing the right meet, and we can’t watch a major college sporting event held in one of America’s tech hubs, where numerous Olympians are competing.
*EDIT* I did manage to refresh the live results but otherwise I stand by this.
Yikes Olympic hangover hitting Shackell hard. Who will the parents blame now?
Shackell was 4:30. Wonder what’s up, that’s pretty slow.
Video game record times
Does Bowman typically taper his team for the mid-season invite? Not sure what to expect compared to Eddie’s squads that went all in to get their NCAA cuts for the season.
Seems to me his ASU guys would drop time at invite from already crazy-fast in-season swimming. Then they’d drop more time at conference, and then the guys fast enough to hold back a bit and “fully” taper for NCAAs (like Leon) would swim fastest there.
Now that they were fast suits for every meet, dual meet times have been much faster. Pretty much every team rests at least a little bit before their mid season meet. Some go a little easier for a few days, others for a few weeks.
My assumption is Texas will rest a little bit and go faster as a result.
Guessing just a little 3 day drop taper for most; especially top swimmers.