2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite

November 20-22, 2024

Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX

When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals

Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU

A loaded field of teams headlined by the host Longhorns and Stanford kick off competition at the Texas Invite this morning in Austin, with three events on the schedule.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

Texas freshman Jillian Cox and Stanford senior Aurora Roghair posted near-identical times from different heats in the women’s 500 free, with Cox’s 4:36.06 clocking proving to be the fastest overall by six one-hundredths.

Cox, who was the fastest swimmer to the 200 by a wide margin at 1:47.92, already ranks 1st in the NCAA this season with her 4:34.41 clocking against Indiana.

Roghair split 2:17.60/2:18.52 en route to clocking 4:36.12 for the second seed into the final, moving her to #2 in the NCAA this season as she lops four seconds off her season-best time of 4:40.47. She set a best time of 4:34.26 at the 2024 NCAAs.

Texas first-year Kate Hurst led a trio of swimmers who posted 4:40s in the prelims, with Hurst touching in 4:40.31 to qualify 3rd overall after she went 4:38.18 against Indiana three weeks ago.

Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson hit a big season-best for 4th in 4:40.47, while Texas’ Campbell Stoll swam the event for the first time in five years and dropped 40 seconds to clock 4:40.72.

Erin Gemmell‘s 6th-place time of 4:41.22 was just over a second back of her personal best 4:40.09 set in February at the Big 12 Championships.

USC’s Claire Tuggle was notably a DFS as the 5th seed coming in.

MEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.03

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 21.63

2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11

MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS