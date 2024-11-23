2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite

And just like that, we are down to the final session of the 2024 Texas Invite. Swim fans who are fortunate enough to be in Austin in person will get to enjoy watching some fast racing, while the rest of us will use our imaginations as we watch the live results roll in.

The action gets underway with the fastest heats of the 1650. Wisconsin’s Izzy Enz (16:29.66) and Texas’ Jackson Huckabay (14:54.28) led the early heats. Newly-minted Texas 500 free record holders Jillian Cox and Rex Maurer are among the athletes slated to swim in the fastest heats this evening.

Assuming he doesn’t scratch to focus on the 1650, Maurer is also the top seed in the 200 back, while the women’s race features Wisconsin Maggie Wanezek and Phoebe Bacon in the middle two lanes. Stanford’s Torri Huske will swim in lane 4 in the 100 free after going 47.39, and Texas’ Camden Taylor holds the top see from the morning on the men’s side.

The 200 breast is the only race that won’t feature a Longhorn in lane 4 on either the men’s or the women’s side; instead, Stanford’s Lucy Bell (2:07.57 this morning) and USC’s Ben Dillard (1:52.09) have that honor. Longhorn Emma Sticklen swam the fastest 200 fly of the morning by almost four seconds to qualify first, while USC’s Chmelewski Krzysztof and Texas’ Ryan Branon tied for the top time in prelims with a pair of 1:41.62s.

Tonight’s action will conclude with timed finals of the 400 free relays as teams chase after NCAA qualifying times.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Cutline: 16:14.03

Overall Top 8:

Jillian Cox (Texas) – 15:34.66 Aurora Roghair (Stanford) – 15:36.43 Kate Hurst (Texas) – 15:48.78 Paige McKenna (Wisconsin) – 16:01.05 Maddie Waggoner (Wisconsin) – 16:13.95 Elle Braun (Wisconsin) – 16:14.81 Olivia McMurray (Texas) – 16:16.08 Blair Stoneburg (Wisconsin) – 16:25.89

The night started off in dramatic fashion, as Jillian Cox and Aurora Roghair put up a pair of times that were both faster than the time it took to win the 2024 NCAA title in this event.

Cox, who broke the Texas record in the 500 free earlier this week, led early on tonight and maintained that lead the whole way, posting a 15:34.66 that moves her to #10 all-time in the event and takes the Texas school record. Roghair, who took 2nd at NCAAs last year with a 15:41.11, improved her best to 15:36.43, moving up to #12 all-time int he event.

Longhorn Kate Hurst finished 3rd in 15:48.78, but Wisconsin’s distance group took four the the top eight spots overall.

MEN’S 1650 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2024 NCAA Cutline: 14:54.92

Overall Top 8:

Rex Maurer (Texas) – 14:30.47 David Johnston (Texas) – 14:35.42 Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC) – 14:53.61 Jackson Huckabay (Texas) – 14:54.28 Yigit Aslan (Wisconsin) – 15:01.46 Sasha Lyubavski (Texas) – 15:02.17 Yoav Romano (Wisconsin) – 15:04.30 Max Hatcher (Texa) – 15:10.41

Rex Maurer has been lighting up the pool all week, and tonight he ripped a 24-second personal best in the 1650 to not only win here in Austin, but post a time that was faster than last season’s winning time at NCAAs. Pending other results from tonight, that’s the top time in the country this season.

Teammate David Johnston took 2nd in 14:35.42, just off his best time from 2022. USC’s Krzysztof Chmielewski rounded out the top 3 with a 14:53.61, about 16 seconds of his best time, which he did here last year.

Longhorn Jackson Huckabay finished 4th overall with 14:54.28 from the early heats. That time is just under last year’s NCAA invite time in this event, putting Huckabay in contention for his first NCAA invite.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.87, Claire Curzan (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS