Rex Maurer Breaks Hours Old American Record With 4:04.45 500 Freestyle

Texas Hall of Fame Invite
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
- When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
- Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly
- Meet Info
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
Men’s 500 Free Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90
- Rex Maurer (Texas)- 4:04.45 A
- David Johnston (Texas)- 4:09.41 A
- Coby Carrozza (Texas)- 4:11.54 B
- Luke Hobson (Texas)- 4:12.92 B
- Oliver Sogaardrsen (USC)- 4:15.96 B
- Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC)- 4:16.03 B
- Cooper Lucas (Texas)- 4:16.31 B
- Jackson Huckabay (Texas)- 4:19.48 B
Texas transfer Rex Maurer swam to an American Record in the men’s 500 freestyle, posting a 4:04.45 in his win on Wednesday night. Maurer broke the previous record of a 4:06.32 set by Florida’s Kieran Smith at 2020 SECs and 2021 NCAAs.
Note: Carson Foster went a 4:05.81 earlier tonight but we are searching for splits. That race was also considered an “unofficial” record.
Split Comparison:
|Maurer
|Smith (2020)
|50
|22.24
|22.45
|100
|24.82
|24.83
|150
|25.12
|24.79
|200
|25.04
|25.01
|250
|24.86
|25.17
|300
|24.96
|25.1
|350
|24.8
|25.05
|400
|24.75
|24.85
|450
|24.41
|24.94
|500
|23.45
|24.13
|4:04.45
|4:06.32
Maurer also moves up to become the #2 performer all-time, sitting only behind Leon Marchand who swam a 4:02.31 to win the event at 2024 NCAAs. Maurer notably swam the 500 free at NCAAs this past March, finishing 31st in a 4:16.69. Maurer spent last season as a first-year with Stanford and has since transferred to Texas.
In addition to a new American Record, Maurer also swam to a Texas record. The previous school record stood at a 4:06.93 that Luke Hobson posted at 2024 NCAAs. Hobson was 4th tonight in a 4:12.92.
Not a good look for Stanford.
Bob bowman is gonna have 3 up 2 down in the first individual event of the meet at ncaas and people still think another team has a chance
It takes guts to leave a school like Stanford to chase your potential. Glad it’s paying off for him.
jesus h christ
Coming home in 23.4 is absolutely nuts
Wow, what an impressive swim! I’m really glad to see Maurer thriving after being so highly sought after in high school, then dropping off a little last year. Well done!
I think this is great for US mid-distance swimming too. Undoubtedly Bowman will have Maurer ready for the next big long course meet (hopefully Shackell too). I think this is the brightest the 400 LCM free future has looked for a while in the US.