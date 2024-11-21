Rex Maurer Breaks Hours Old American Record With 4:04.45 500 Freestyle

Texas Hall of Fame Invite

November 20-22, 2024

Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX

When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals

Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly

Meet Info

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”

Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Men’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023

(ASU)-2023 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

Rex Maurer (Texas)- 4:04.45 A David Johnston (Texas)- 4:09.41 A Coby Carrozza (Texas)- 4:11.54 B Luke Hobson (Texas)- 4:12.92 B Oliver Sogaardrsen (USC)- 4:15.96 B Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC)- 4:16.03 B Cooper Lucas (Texas)- 4:16.31 B Jackson Huckabay (Texas)- 4:19.48 B

Texas transfer Rex Maurer swam to an American Record in the men’s 500 freestyle, posting a 4:04.45 in his win on Wednesday night. Maurer broke the previous record of a 4:06.32 set by Florida’s Kieran Smith at 2020 SECs and 2021 NCAAs.

Note: Carson Foster went a 4:05.81 earlier tonight but we are searching for splits. That race was also considered an “unofficial” record.

Split Comparison:

Maurer Smith (2020) 50 22.24 22.45 100 24.82 24.83 150 25.12 24.79 200 25.04 25.01 250 24.86 25.17 300 24.96 25.1 350 24.8 25.05 400 24.75 24.85 450 24.41 24.94 500 23.45 24.13 4:04.45 4:06.32

Maurer also moves up to become the #2 performer all-time, sitting only behind Leon Marchand who swam a 4:02.31 to win the event at 2024 NCAAs. Maurer notably swam the 500 free at NCAAs this past March, finishing 31st in a 4:16.69. Maurer spent last season as a first-year with Stanford and has since transferred to Texas.

In addition to a new American Record, Maurer also swam to a Texas record. The previous school record stood at a 4:06.93 that Luke Hobson posted at 2024 NCAAs. Hobson was 4th tonight in a 4:12.92.