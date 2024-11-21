Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rex Maurer Breaks Hours Old American Record With 4:04.45 500 Freestyle

Comments: 6
Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 6

November 20th, 2024 College, SEC

Texas Hall of Fame Invite

  • November 20-22, 2024
  • Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
  • When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
  • Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly
  • Meet Info
  • Live Results
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”
  • Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Men’s 500 Free Finals

  • NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90
  1. Rex Maurer (Texas)- 4:04.45 A
  2. David Johnston (Texas)- 4:09.41 A
  3. Coby Carrozza (Texas)- 4:11.54 B
  4. Luke Hobson (Texas)- 4:12.92 B
  5. Oliver Sogaardrsen (USC)- 4:15.96 B
  6. Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC)- 4:16.03 B
  7. Cooper Lucas (Texas)- 4:16.31 B
  8. Jackson Huckabay (Texas)- 4:19.48 B

Texas transfer Rex Maurer swam to an American Record in the men’s 500 freestyle, posting a 4:04.45 in his win on Wednesday night. Maurer broke the previous record of a 4:06.32 set by Florida’s Kieran Smith at 2020 SECs and 2021 NCAAs.

Note: Carson Foster went a 4:05.81 earlier tonight but we are searching for splits. That race was also considered an “unofficial” record.

Split Comparison:

Maurer Smith (2020)
50 22.24 22.45
100 24.82 24.83
150 25.12 24.79
200 25.04 25.01
250 24.86 25.17
300 24.96 25.1
350 24.8 25.05
400 24.75 24.85
450 24.41 24.94
500 23.45 24.13
4:04.45 4:06.32

Maurer also moves up to become the #2 performer all-time, sitting only behind Leon Marchand who swam a 4:02.31 to win the event at 2024 NCAAs. Maurer notably swam the 500 free at NCAAs this past March, finishing 31st in a 4:16.69. Maurer spent last season as a first-year with Stanford and has since transferred to Texas.

In addition to a new American Record, Maurer also swam to a Texas record. The previous school record stood at a 4:06.93 that Luke Hobson posted at 2024 NCAAs. Hobson was 4th tonight in a 4:12.92.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Truth Teller
36 seconds ago

Not a good look for Stanford.

0
0
Reply
Fake Gregg Troy
1 minute ago

Bob bowman is gonna have 3 up 2 down in the first individual event of the meet at ncaas and people still think another team has a chance

0
0
Reply
JeahBrah
2 minutes ago

It takes guts to leave a school like Stanford to chase your potential. Glad it’s paying off for him.

2
0
Reply
dee
10 minutes ago

jesus h christ

2
0
Reply
Buttafly
13 minutes ago

Coming home in 23.4 is absolutely nuts

4
0
Reply
Justin Pollard
20 minutes ago

Wow, what an impressive swim! I’m really glad to see Maurer thriving after being so highly sought after in high school, then dropping off a little last year. Well done!

I think this is great for US mid-distance swimming too. Undoubtedly Bowman will have Maurer ready for the next big long course meet (hopefully Shackell too). I think this is the brightest the 400 LCM free future has looked for a while in the US.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Justin Pollard
9
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!