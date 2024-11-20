2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Texas Hall of Fame Invite
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
- When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
- Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly
- Meet Info
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
It is the first finals session of the week in Austin, and the teams are already off to a fast start. The prelims session saw nation-leading times in the men’s 500 free and the women’s 200 IM from Texas swimmers Rex Maurer and Emma Sticklen.
Sticklen also clocked the top time in the 50 free prelims, but Stanford Olympian Torri Huske is hot on her heels in both events.
Texas swimmers had a quick morning, with freshman Jillian Cox earning the top seed in the women’s 500 freestyle, and sophomore Will Modglin coming in first in the men’s 200 IM.
Wisconsin junior Taiko Torepe-Ormsby was the only non-Texas swimmer to win an event this morning with his 19.36 in the men’s 50 freestyle.
We also have two relays this evening with the 200 freestyle relay leading off the meet, and the 400 medley relay finishing it off.
Women’s 200 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00
Men’s 200 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13
Women’s 500 Free Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford)-2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19
Men’s 500 Free Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90
Women’s 200 IM Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia)-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:59.35
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.05
Men’s 200 IM finals
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:45.68
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05
Women’s 50 Free Semi-Finals
- NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut:22.58
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11
Men’s 50 Free Semi-Finals
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida)-2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.69
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13
Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:32.88
Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 2:57.32, ASU-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:o4.96
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:06.37
Carson Foster just ripped a new American record in the 500 free in a time trial 4:05.81!
Shaine Casas also 1:39.44 200 IM
I’m calling two new school records on the guy’s side. One in the 2 IM and one in the 500
I don’t know about the 200 IM, Hubi wasn’t that sharp this morning (unless he was sandbagging, or it’s someone else that breaks it). But I would be surprised if the 500 free doesn’t bring some fast swims.