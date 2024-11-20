2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Texas Hall of Fame Invite

November 20-22, 2024

Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX

When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals

Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly

Meet Info

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”

Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

It is the first finals session of the week in Austin, and the teams are already off to a fast start. The prelims session saw nation-leading times in the men’s 500 free and the women’s 200 IM from Texas swimmers Rex Maurer and Emma Sticklen.

Sticklen also clocked the top time in the 50 free prelims, but Stanford Olympian Torri Huske is hot on her heels in both events.

Texas swimmers had a quick morning, with freshman Jillian Cox earning the top seed in the women’s 500 freestyle, and sophomore Will Modglin coming in first in the men’s 200 IM.

Wisconsin junior Taiko Torepe-Ormsby was the only non-Texas swimmer to win an event this morning with his 19.36 in the men’s 50 freestyle.

We also have two relays this evening with the 200 freestyle relay leading off the meet, and the 400 medley relay finishing it off.

Women’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Men’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

Women’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford)-2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

Men’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

Women’s 200 IM Finals

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:59.35

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.05

Men’s 200 IM finals

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:45.68

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05

Women’s 50 Free Semi-Finals

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut:22.58

2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11

Men’s 50 Free Semi-Finals

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida)-2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.69

2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:32.88

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

NCAA Record: 2:57.32, ASU-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:o4.96

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:06.37

Overall Team Scores After Day 2