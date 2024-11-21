2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite

November 20-22, 2024

Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX

When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals

Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly

Meet Info

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”

Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap

Day 2 of the Texas Hall of Fame Invite will be a busy one with five events on this morning’s schedule, including the 400 IM, 200 free and the stroke 100s.

There’s something to watch for in every event, perhaps no more so than the men’s 400 IM, where Texas sophomore Rex Maurer will be aiming to follow up his standout performance last night in the 500 free, where he shattered the American Record in a time of 4:04.45.

On the women’s side, Emma Sticklen and Torri Huske battled head-to-head last night in the 200 IM, and they’ll do so once again this morning in the 100 fly. They also both hold entries in the 100 back.

Notably holding entries in both the men’s 100 fly and 100 back is Texas’ Hubert Kos, who was a close runner-up to teammate Will Modglin last night in the 200 IM.

Two-time defending NCAA champion in the men’s 200 free, Luke Hobson, highlights that event, while on the women’s side, USC’s Minna Abraham comes in as the top seed and is currently ranked #1 in the NCAA in the event.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74

Stanford sophomore Caroline Bricker paced the heats of the women’s 400 IM in a time of 4:06.02, knocking more than two seconds off her season-best of 4:08.42 set two weeks ago against Cal and ASU.

Bricker’s time would rank her 1st in the NCAA based on times coming into the day, but Virginia’s Leah Hayes took over that spot at the Tennessee Invite by clocking 4:03.42 just over an hour before Bricker took to the blocks.

Cardinal junior Lucy Bell advanced 2nd overall in 4:08.03, narrowly edging out Texas’ Campbell Stoll (4:08.30), who entered the day ranked #1 in the NCAA after going 4:07.22 against Indiana.

Bell dropped nearly two seconds from her season-best, which stood at 4:09.97 set in the same tri-meet that Bricker set her old season-best.

Stanford’s Emily Thompson and Wisconsin’s Callahan Dunn made it five swimmers sub-4:10 in the prelims, with Thompson edging out Dunn by .01, 4:09.11 to 4:09.12, both setting season-bests. For Dunn, it was a season-best by more than 10 seconds, having been 4:19 in mid-October.

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93

Racing in separate heats, Wisconsin’s Dominik Mark Torok and Texas’ Rex Maurer produced times separated by just one one-hundredth of a second in the men’s 400 IM to qualify 1-2 into the final.

Mark Torok, a junior, put up the top time in 3:41.57, just over two seconds off his lifetime best of 3:39.20 to rank 2nd in the NCAA this season. Compared to Maurer, Mark Torok was significantly slower on the front half but made it all back on breaststroke, where he split 1:01.96 compared to Maurer’s 1:03.80.

The #1 swimmer in the nation this season is Maurer, who went 3:40.90 during the Longhorns’ dual with Indiana. He was 3:41.58 this morning, and will likely have more in store after he broke the American Record in the 500 free on Wednesday.

Texas’ redshirt senior David Johnston set a season-best time of 3:42.09 to qualify 3rd, while freshman Cooper Lucas raced the event for the first time this season and was only two seconds off his PB in 3:43.22

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

(UVA) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

Texas fifth-year Emma Sticklen rocketed to the top time of the morning in the women’s 100 fly, coming home strong to register a time of 50.58.

Sticklen split 23.90/26.68 en route to claiming the top seed, coming within a second of the personal best and Texas Record of 49.62 she set earlier this season against Indiana.

Her teammate Abby Arens produced the second-fastest time in 51.26, lowering her season-best of 51.54.

Racing the event for the first time this season, reigning Olympic champion Torri Huske clocked 51.47 to advance 3rd overall, while her teammate Gigi Johnson made it four women sub-52 in 51.93. Johnson’s swim is quicker than she was at last year’s Texas Invite (52.30).

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37

It was shades of the 2015 NCAAs in the heats of the men’s 100 fly as the Texas men claimed the top six spots heading into the final, with USC’s Chmielewski twins the only non-Longhorns making it into the top eight.

ASU transfer Hubert Kos led a trio of Texas men under 46 seconds this morning, with Kos clocking 45.80 to lead Alec Filipovic (45.84) and Ryan Branon (45.98).

Kos is the fastest Longhorn so far this season at 44.93, a time he produced against Indiana, while Filipovic and Branon both broke 46 seconds for the first time, with their old best times sitting at 46.18 and 46.84, respectively.

Logan Walker and Kyle Peck both set personal best times for the second time this month, clocking respective times of 46.07 and 46.08 after going 46.45 and 46.43 against Indiana.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

(TEX) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75

MEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

(UVA) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28

MEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS