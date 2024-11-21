2024 Tennessee Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invite

An action-packed Thursday is upon us at the Tennessee Invite with five events on the schedule, with the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back and 100 breast on the docket.

The 100 fly will feature superstars Gretchen Walsh and Jordan Crooks, who were on fire yesterday in the 50 free.

After not racing individually on Wednesday (outside of a time trial), Claire Curzan will be pulling double duty this morning in the women’s 100 fly and 100 back, with Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller another name to watch in the 100 back after she won the 200 IM last night.

Crooks will also be doing the double, entering in the 100 back with an entry time of 48.00—he owns a PB of 45.55 from this meet two years ago. The top seed is his teammate Harrison Lierz, who ripped a best time of 44.98 last year at SECs.

Other names to watch for include U.S. Olympian Emma Weber in the women’s 100 breast, Canadian Olympian Ella Jansen in the women’s 400 IM, plus last night’s 200 IM runner-up Leah Hayes. On the men’s side, Virginia’s Noah Nichols headlines the 100 breast and the 200 free is shaping up to be anyone’s race with Crooks’ absence.

TEAM SCORES ENTERING DAY 3

Women

Tennessee 105, Kentucky 23

Virginia 68, Tennessee 58

Virginia 87, Kentucky 37

Men

Tennessee 98, Kentucky 29

Tennessee 90, Virginia 33

Virginia 76, Kentucky 49

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

(UVA) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

Gretchen Walsh wasted no time in getting things rocking and rolling on Day 3 in Knoxville, soaring to one of the fastest swims of all-time in the women’s 100 fly.

Walsh produced a time of 48.26, under her nation-leading 48.43 clocking set against UNC to tie for the 3rd-fastest swim in history, only trailing her NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record of 47.42 set last season at NCAAs and the 48.25 she clocked at the 2024 ACCs. She also went 48.26 in last year’s NCAA prelims.

Walsh’s Splits: 22.18/25.08

All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Fly (SCY)

Virginia claimed five of the top eight spots, with fellow Cavalier Claire Curzan posting the #2 time of the morning in 50.35, ranking her 3rd in the NCAA this season in her first time swimming the event (in yards—she did it SCM against Florida).

Curzan’s best time stands at 49.24 set back in February 2022 prior to her collegiate career.

Tennesse’s Josephine Fuller dropped nearly three seconds from her best time in 51.51, having raced this event only a handful of times in college. Her teammate Sara Stotler advanced 4th in 52.50, marking a new season-best after having been 52.88 last month against Louisville.

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37

Tennessee senior Jordan Crooks fired off a near-best time of 44.27 in the prelims of the men’s 100 fly, claiming the top spot heading into the final as the only swimmer sub-45 this morning.

Crooks, who split 20.51/23.76, was just over two-tenths shy of his PB of 44.04, set at the 2023 SECs, and moves into 3rd in the NCAA this season. His previous season-best stood at 45.76 set against Louisville.

Virginia freshman Spencer Nicholas set a new lifetime best to advance in 2nd, clocking 45.07 to chip .01 off his previous best of 45.08 set in February while he was still in high school. Nicholas moves into 4th in the NCAA this season.

Tennessee’s Gui Caribe (45.47), Martin Espernberger (45.94) and UVA’s Hayden Bellotti (45.94) all set personal best times to qualify in the top five spots, with Espernberger and Bellotti both breaking 46 seconds for the first time.

Caribe had previously been 45.87 at the 2024 SECs, while Espernberger’s old PB sat at 46.81 from the same meet. Bellotti’s swim comes three weeks after he set a best time of 46.23 during the Cavaliers’ dual with UNC.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

(UVA) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28

MEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75

MEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS