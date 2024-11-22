2024 Tennessee Invite: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invite

The fourth day of the 2024 Tennessee Invite will get underway with multiple events slated to take place. The night will feature finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly, in addition to the fastest heats of the 1650 free and timed final of the 400 freestyle relay.

Expect there to be a lot of fireworks in the women’s 200 backstroke, where UVA teammates Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan will go head-to-head in the A-final. Curzan was the 2023 NCAA Champion in the event while at Stanford and led the event in prelims. However, Walsh, the NCAA and American Record holder in the 100 backstroke, might have un-tapped potential in the event.

The 100 Freestyle will also be exciting on both sides, as Camille Spink and Jordan Crooks lead the fields for Tennessee. Spink has been a force in the pool this week, already posting a nation-leading time in the event during prelims. She’ll lead a contigent of Tennessee swimmers competing in the finals of the event tonight. Crooks has also been having a fantastic week and has been throwing down historical relay splits. Thus, it will be interesting to see how fast he can go.

TEAM SCORES ENTERING DAY 4

Women

Tennessee 212, Kentucky 47

Virginia 147, Tennessee 110

Virginia 192, Kentucky 63

Men

Tennessee 192, Kentucky 66

Tennessee 178, Virginia 76

Virginia 156, Kentucky 100

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Cutline: 16:14.03

Results:

Cavan Gormsen (UVA) – 16:12.78 Sophia Knapp (UVA) – 16:14.58 Kate McCarville (TENN) – 16:14.77 Sammie Hamilton (Kentucky) – 16:35.96 Lauren Wetherell (TENN) – 16:42.36 Summer Eaker (TENN) – 16:46.51 Katy Jost (Kentucky) – 16:46.59 Paige Housman (Kentucky) – 16:48.69

The top three finishers in this event were very tight, with Cavan Gormsen coming out on top for UVA. Gormsen took the race out fast, splitting 4:54.74 over the first 500 meters, with Tennessee’s Kate McCarville following right on her feet (4:54.89). Over the next 500 yards, the pair remained in a relative deadlock, with Gormsen only maintaining a slight lead at each wall.

In the closing 500, Gormsen made her move, pulling away from a fading McCarville. It was at this point that Gormsen’s UVA teammmate Sophia Knapp pulled herself into the conversation, laying down some of the fastest final 100s in the field to close on both swimmers. With a closing split of 58.58, Knapp (16:14.58) managed t0 hit the wall ahead of McCarville (16:14.58), while Gormsen comfortably took the victory in a time of 16:12.78.

MEN’S 1650 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2024 NCAA Cutline: 14:54.92

Results:

Carson Hick (Kentucky) – 14:43.70 Levi Sandidge (Kentucky) – 14:46.97 Chris Nagy (Kentucky) – 15:17.99 Sam O’Brien (UVA) – 15:30.24 Caue Gluck (Kentucky) – 15:30.61 Peter Thompson (UVA) – 15:33.51 Josh Fujimoto (Kentucky) – 15:44.04 Charlie Krone (TENN) – 16:00.00

The Kentucky men swept the podium in this event, with the pair of Carson Hick and Levi Sandidge perfectly pacing each other to a 1-2 finish. Through the first 500 yards, Hick and Sandidge remained even, with Hick slightly pulling away after that point. However, the margin between them remained consistent throughout the rest of the race. Ultimately, Hick hit the wall in a time of 14:43.70 for the victory, with Sandidge following close behind (14:46.97). Both swimmers were comfortably under the 2024 NCAA invite time of 14:54.92 with their swims, and now rank 1st and 3rd in the country this season.

Kentucky also saw Chris Nagy grab the final spot on the podium with a time of 15:17.99, finishing about 12 seconds clear of his closest competitor.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

Results:

Claire Curzan dropped the hammer over the final 50 meters to produce a new NCAA, American, and US Open Record of 1:46.87 in the 200 backstroke.

As expected, Gretchen Walsh was out very fast, splitting 51 through the first 100 yards. However, she couldn’t pull away from Curzan, who was also out in under 52 seconds. At the 150 mark, the pair were almost even, with Walsh only holding on to the lead off of the wall. To the naked eye, it looked as though Walsh began to fade after that, but in reality, Curzan turned on the jets and walked away. At the wall, Curzan hit in a time of 1:46.87, taking nearly a half second off of Beata Nelson’s NCAA Record of 1:47.24. Walsh, for her efforts, touched in a time of 1:48.18, which was actually faster than the time Phoebe Bacon produced to win the NCAA title last season (1:48.23) and moves her up to 9th all-time on the all-time performers list.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

Results:

Like the men’s 1650, this event proved to be an extremely close race between teammates, with the top finishers separated by .02.

In the super final, UVA teammates David King and Jack Aikins were right on top of one another for the duration of the race, flipping together at each wall. Though Aikins held a slight advantage at the 100 yard mark, King closed the slight margin by the 150. With 50 yards left to go, it was a sprint to the wall. At the touch, it was King who came out on top, hitting the wall in 1:39.82 for the victory. Aikins was second by the slightest of margins, touching in 1:39.84. Both swimmers hit the 2024 NCAA cutline of 1:40.62 with their performances.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10

WOMEN’s PLATFORM DIVING

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.04, Virginia – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL