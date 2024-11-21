2024 Tennessee Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
- Psych Sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Tennessee Invitational”
- Live Stream
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Results
TEAM SCORES ENTERING DAY 3
Women
- Tennessee 105, Kentucky 23
- Virginia 68, Tennessee 58
- Virginia 87, Kentucky 37
Men
- Tennessee 98, Kentucky 29
- Tennessee 90, Virginia 33
- Virginia 76, Kentucky 49
Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan highlighted the women’s session this morning, with Curzan earning a “super-finals” spot in both the 100 fly and the 100 back. Aimee Canny also earned two A final spots, placing 1st in the 200 freestyle and 2nd in the 200 breaststroke.
On the men’s side Jordan Crooks, who has been having a fast meet so far will swim in the A final of the 100 fly. Crooks led the field by almost a second at this morning prelim’s session.
We are in for another exciting night of “super-finals” as almost all of the top two finishers were within a second of each other. The women’s 100 breaststroke had a prelims difference of .01.
There is also one relay this evening, the 200 medley relay. The Tennessee men have yet to loose a relay this meet, but Virginia was nipping their heels on the 400 medley. On the women’s side, Virginia has won every relay they have competed, and tonight isn’t expected to be any different.
MEN’S 1-METER DIVING- FINALS
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia- 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.34
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 46.80
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 4:16.78
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74
MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 3:49.53
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:46.85
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:35.35
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:01.22
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.43
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.53
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 47.16
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56
WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING