2024 Tennessee Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invite

TEAM SCORES ENTERING DAY 3

Women

Tennessee 105, Kentucky 23

Virginia 68, Tennessee 58

Virginia 87, Kentucky 37

Men

Tennessee 98, Kentucky 29

Tennessee 90, Virginia 33

Virginia 76, Kentucky 49

Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan highlighted the women’s session this morning, with Curzan earning a “super-finals” spot in both the 100 fly and the 100 back. Aimee Canny also earned two A final spots, placing 1st in the 200 freestyle and 2nd in the 200 breaststroke.

On the men’s side Jordan Crooks, who has been having a fast meet so far will swim in the A final of the 100 fly. Crooks led the field by almost a second at this morning prelim’s session.

We are in for another exciting night of “super-finals” as almost all of the top two finishers were within a second of each other. The women’s 100 breaststroke had a prelims difference of .01.

There is also one relay this evening, the 200 medley relay. The Tennessee men have yet to loose a relay this meet, but Virginia was nipping their heels on the 400 medley. On the women’s side, Virginia has won every relay they have competed, and tonight isn’t expected to be any different.

MEN’S 1-METER DIVING- FINALS

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia- 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

(UVA) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 46.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 4:16.78

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 3:49.53

2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:46.85

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:35.35

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:01.22

2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.43

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

(UVA) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.53

2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 47.16

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3