Defending National Champions Arizona State Men Have Seven Guys Split 19.0 Or Faster In 50 Free

The Arizona State men showed their sprint prowess Thursday night with seven men splitting 19-seconds or faster in the 200 freestyle relay. Jonny Kulow led the way with an 18.19 on the team’s ‘A’ relay as the anchor, just off his split of 18.11 from 2024 NCAAs.

ASU Top Splits Men’s 200 Free Relay

The team’s 200 freestyle relay finished 4th last year at NCAAs in a 1:13.95, a time that the ‘A’ relay surpassed tonight as they touched in a 1:13.93. Notably, the team had two members of its NCAA relay graduate with Cam Peel and Jack Dolan. Sammon and Palmer have since taken those spots in the ‘A’ relay.

Success for the ASU sprint program does not come at much of a surprise as the training base is also home to sprinter Olivia Smoliga and Michael Andrew made the move to Tempe earlier this fall. Herbie Behm is currently in his first season at head coach for the Sun Devils after Bob Bowman departed at the start of April to take the job as Director of Swimming at Texas.

In addition to the continued success in sprint freestyle, Ilya Kharun has also shown improvement this fall already. The sophomore got under his previous best time of a 18.59, posting a 18.52 tonight. He also already swam a lifetime best in the 100 fly this season with a 43.95 in a dual meet against NC State last month.