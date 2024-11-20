2024 Tennessee Invite: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invite

November 19-22, 2024

Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee

Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals

Psych Sheets

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Tennessee Invitational”

Live Stream

After things opened up last night with the 800 free relays, the first full day of action at the 2024 Tennessee Invite is upon us with three swimming events on the docket Wednesday morning.

The women’s and men’s 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free will be on the schedule, with Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks headlining the action.

Walsh is the defending NCAA champion and U.S. Open Record holder in the women’s 50 free, having blasted a time of 20.37 at last season’s NCAAs, while Crooks is the second-fastest swimmer in history in the men’s 50 free and won the 2023 NCAA title.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

MEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.03

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63

2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11

MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING – PRELIMS

MEN’S 1-METER DIVING – PRELIMS