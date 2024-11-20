2024 Tennessee Invite: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
- Psych Sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Tennessee Invitational”
- Live Stream
After things opened up last night with the 800 free relays, the first full day of action at the 2024 Tennessee Invite is upon us with three swimming events on the docket Wednesday morning.
The women’s and men’s 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free will be on the schedule, with Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks headlining the action.
Walsh is the defending NCAA champion and U.S. Open Record holder in the women’s 50 free, having blasted a time of 20.37 at last season’s NCAAs, while Crooks is the second-fastest swimmer in history in the men’s 50 free and won the 2023 NCAA title.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19
MEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90
WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.03
MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11
MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13