Watch: Race Videos From Day 4 of the 2024 Tennessee Invite

2024 Tennessee Invite

The final day of the 2024 Tennessee Invite was full of excitement, with nation-leading performances across the board. Highlights for the night included Claire Curzan setting a new NCAA record in the 200 backstroke, Jordan Crooks swimming the 4th-fastest 100 freestyle of all time, and Martin Espernberger producing a new Tennessee school record in the 200 fly.

Re-live all of tonight’s action with the race videos below, courtesy of UVA Swim and Dive.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

Results:

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

Results:

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

Results:

Camille Spink (TENN) – 46.61 Anna Moesch (UVA) – 46.76 Maxine Parker (UVA) – 48.53 Jillian Crooke (TENN) – 48.68 Kate Morris (UVA) – 49.41 Booklyn Douthwright (TENN) – 49.57 Lauren West (Kentucky) – 49.77 Katy Jost (Kentucky) – 50.57

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

Results:

Race Videos:

A-Final

No video available at this time.

B-Final

C-Final

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

Results:

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

Results:

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

Results:

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10

Results:

Race Videos:

A-Final

No video available at this time.

B-Final

C-Final

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.04, Virginia – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28

Results:

UVA ‘A’ (Curzan, Walsh, Moesch, Canny) – 3:06.93 Tennessee ‘A’ – 3:12.00 Tennessee ‘B’ – 3:14.53 UVA ‘B’ – 3:15.72 Tennessee ‘C’ – 3:19.29 Kentucky ‘A’ – 3:19.98 UVA ‘C’ – 3:20.84 Kentucky ‘B’ – 3:24.57

Race Videos:

A-Final

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:43.40, Arizona St. – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:49.79

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:51.01

Race Videos:

Tennessee ‘A’ (Caribe, Chambers, Blackman, Crooks) – 2:44.13 UVA ‘A’ – 2:48.33 Tennessee ‘B’ – 2:50.63 Kentucky ‘A’ – 2:54.19 UVA ‘B’ – 2:54.43 Tennessee ‘C’ – 2:55.22 UVA ‘C’ – 2:55.99 Kentucky ‘B’ – 2:57.24

A-Final