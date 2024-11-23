Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Race Videos From Day 4 of the 2024 Tennessee Invite

Comments: 2

2024 Tennessee Invite

The final day of the 2024 Tennessee Invite was full of excitement, with nation-leading performances across the board. Highlights for the night included Claire Curzan setting a new NCAA record in the 200 backstroke, Jordan Crooks swimming the 4th-fastest 100 freestyle of all time, and Martin Espernberger producing a new Tennessee school record in the 200 fly.

Re-live all of tonight’s action with the race videos below, courtesy of UVA Swim and Dive.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

Results:

  1. Claire Curzan (UVA) – 1:46.87
  2. Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 1:48.18
  3. Sophie Brison (TENN) – 1:53.20
  4. Tess Howley (UVA) – 1:53.25
  5. Grace Frericks (Kentucky) – 1:54.26
  6. Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 1:54.93
  7. Lexi Stephens (TENN) – 1:54.95
  8. Torie Buerger (Kentucky) – 1:56.56

Race Videos: 

A-Final

B-Final 

C-Final

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

Results:

  1.  David King (UVA) – 1:39.82
  2.  Jack Aikins (UVA) – 1:39.84
  3. Will Thompson (UVA) – 1:42.20
  4. Harrison Lierz (TENN) – 1:42.48
  5. Szymon Mieczkowski (Kentucky)
  6. Tony Laurito (TENN) – 1:44.09
  7. Logan Ingerick (Kentucky) – 1:44.10
  8. Joaquin Vargas (TENN) – 1:44.41

Race Videos: 

A-Final

B-Final 

C-Final

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

Results:

  1. Camille Spink (TENN) – 46.61
  2. Anna Moesch (UVA) – 46.76
  3. Maxine Parker (UVA) – 48.53
  4. Jillian Crooke (TENN) – 48.68
  5. Kate Morris (UVA) – 49.41
  6. Booklyn Douthwright (TENN) – 49.57
  7. Lauren West (Kentucky) – 49.77
  8. Katy Jost (Kentucky) – 50.57

Race Videos: 

A-Final

B-Final 

C-Final

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

Results:

  1. Jordan Crooks (TENN) – 40.26
  2. Gui Caribe (TENN) – 40.85
  3. Micah Chambers (TENN) – 42.14
  4. Connor Boyle (UVA) – 42.73
  5. Spencer Nicholas (UVA) – 42.77
  6. Sebastien Sergile (UVA) – 43.30
  7. Justin Peresse (Kentucky) – 43.38
  8. Max Berg (Kentucky) – 43.71

Race Videos: 

A-Final

No video available at this time.

B-Final 

C-Final

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

Results:

  1. Aimee Canny (UVA) – 2:06.70
  2. Leah Hayes (UVA) – 2:10.66
  3. McKenzie Siroky (TENN) – 2:08.17
  4. Emma Weber (UVA) / Bridget Engel (Kentucky) – 2:10.11
  6. Hannah Marinovich (TENN) – 2:12.62
  7. Olivia Mendenhall (Kentucky) – 2:13.73
  8. Zoe Skirboll (UVA) – 2:10.83

Race Videos: 

A-Final

B-Final 

C-Final

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

Results:

  1. Noah Nichols (UVA) – 1:52.96
  2. Jonathan Rom (Kentucky) – 1:54.16
  3.  Jed Garner (TENN) – 1:54.98
  4. Matt Heilman (UVA) – 1:55.98
  5. Matt Styczen (UVA) – 1:56.68
  6. Adomas Gatulis (Kentucky) – 1:57.27
  7. Grayson Nye (TENN) – 1:57.40
  8. Murilo Braga Amatuzzi (Kentucky) – 1:59.48

Race Videos: 

A-Final

B-Final 

C-Final

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

Results:

  1. Tess Howley (UVA) – 1:54.06
  2. Sara Stotler (TENN) –  1:54.82
  3. Emily Brown (TENN) – 1:53.91
  4. Bailey Hartman (UVA) – 1:55.21
  5. Ella Jansen (TENN) – 1:56.16
  6. Cavan Gormsen (UVA) – 1:58.23
  7. Billie Sherratt (Kentucky) – 1:58.34
  8. Maddy Hartley (Kentucky) – 2:00.28

Race Videos: 

A-Final

B-Final 

C-Final

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10

Results:

  1. Martin Espernberger (TENN) – 1:39.
  2. Bjoern Kammann (TENN) – 1:40.
  3. Hayden Bellotti (UVA) – 1:41.97
  4. Ryan Merani (Kentucky) – 1:42.77
  5. Colin Bitz (UVA) – 1:45.72
  6. Aaron Gasiewicz (Kentucky) – 1:45.83
  7. Aidan Crisci (TENN) – 1:45.90
  8. Dillon Wright (UVA)  – 1:45.92

Race Videos: 

A-Final

No video available at this time.

B-Final 

C-Final

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 3:05.04, Virginia – 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28

Results:

  1. UVA ‘A’ (Curzan, Walsh, Moesch, Canny) – 3:06.93
  2. Tennessee ‘A’ – 3:12.00
  3. Tennessee ‘B’ – 3:14.53
  4. UVA ‘B’ – 3:15.72
  5. Tennessee ‘C’ – 3:19.29
  6. Kentucky ‘A’ – 3:19.98
  7. UVA ‘C’ – 3:20.84
  8. Kentucky ‘B’ – 3:24.57

Race Videos: 

A-Final

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 2:43.40, Arizona St. – 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:49.79
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:51.01

Race Videos: 

  1. Tennessee ‘A’ (Caribe, Chambers, Blackman, Crooks) – 2:44.13
  2. UVA ‘A’ – 2:48.33
  3. Tennessee ‘B’ – 2:50.63
  4. Kentucky ‘A’ – 2:54.19
  5. UVA ‘B’ – 2:54.43
  6. Tennessee ‘C’ – 2:55.22
  7. UVA ‘C’ – 2:55.99
  8. Kentucky ‘B’ – 2:57.24

A-Final

Michael Andrew Wilson
16 minutes ago

Thanks for posting these!

Does anybody have intel on where to find video of Rex’s and/or Carson’s 500s?

ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
59 seconds ago

Wisconsin taped all of their races. You can see most of the Texas swims through Wisconsin’s YouTube channel. Unfortunately Wisconsin didn’t have a finalist in the men’s 500, so they didn’t tape that heat.

I haven’t heard of a video for either Carson’s time trial or Rex’s swim.

