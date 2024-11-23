Watch: Race Videos From Day 4 of the 2024 Tennessee Invite

2024 Tennessee Invite
The final day of the 2024 Tennessee Invite was full of excitement, with nation-leading performances across the board. Highlights for the night included Claire Curzan setting a new NCAA record in the 200 backstroke, Jordan Crooks swimming the 4th-fastest 100 freestyle of all time, and Martin Espernberger producing a new Tennessee school record in the 200 fly.
Re-live all of tonight’s action with the race videos below, courtesy of UVA Swim and Dive.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record:
1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01
Results:
- Claire Curzan (UVA) – 1:46.87
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 1:48.18
- Sophie Brison (TENN) – 1:53.20
- Tess Howley (UVA) – 1:53.25
- Grace Frericks (Kentucky) – 1:54.26
- Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 1:54.93
- Lexi Stephens (TENN) – 1:54.95
- Torie Buerger (Kentucky) – 1:56.56
Race Videos:
A-Final
B-Final
C-Final
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62
Results:
- David King (UVA) – 1:39.82
- Jack Aikins (UVA) – 1:39.84
- Will Thompson (UVA) – 1:42.20
- Harrison Lierz (TENN) – 1:42.48
- Szymon Mieczkowski (Kentucky)
- Tony Laurito (TENN) – 1:44.09
- Logan Ingerick (Kentucky) – 1:44.10
- Joaquin Vargas (TENN) – 1:44.41
Race Videos:
A-Final
B-Final
C-Final
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34
Results:
- Camille Spink (TENN) – 46.61
- Anna Moesch (UVA) – 46.76
- Maxine Parker (UVA) – 48.53
- Jillian Crooke (TENN) – 48.68
- Kate Morris (UVA) – 49.41
- Booklyn Douthwright (TENN) – 49.57
- Lauren West (Kentucky) – 49.77
- Katy Jost (Kentucky) – 50.57
Race Videos:
A-Final
B-Final
C-Final
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19
Results:
- Jordan Crooks (TENN) – 40.26
- Gui Caribe (TENN) – 40.85
- Micah Chambers (TENN) – 42.14
- Connor Boyle (UVA) – 42.73
- Spencer Nicholas (UVA) – 42.77
- Sebastien Sergile (UVA) – 43.30
- Justin Peresse (Kentucky) – 43.38
- Max Berg (Kentucky) – 43.71
Race Videos:
A-Final
No video available at this time.
B-Final
C-Final
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55
Results:
- Aimee Canny (UVA) – 2:06.70
- Leah Hayes (UVA) – 2:10.66
- McKenzie Siroky (TENN) – 2:08.17
- Emma Weber (UVA) / Bridget Engel (Kentucky) – 2:10.11
- Hannah Marinovich (TENN) – 2:12.62
- Olivia Mendenhall (Kentucky) – 2:13.73
- Zoe Skirboll (UVA) – 2:10.83
Race Videos:
A-Final
B-Final
C-Final
MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12
Results:
- Noah Nichols (UVA) – 1:52.96
- Jonathan Rom (Kentucky) – 1:54.16
- Jed Garner (TENN) – 1:54.98
- Matt Heilman (UVA) – 1:55.98
- Matt Styczen (UVA) – 1:56.68
- Adomas Gatulis (Kentucky) – 1:57.27
- Grayson Nye (TENN) – 1:57.40
- Murilo Braga Amatuzzi (Kentucky) – 1:59.48
Race Videos:
A-Final
B-Final
C-Final
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88
Results:
- Tess Howley (UVA) – 1:54.06
- Sara Stotler (TENN) – 1:54.82
- Emily Brown (TENN) – 1:53.91
- Bailey Hartman (UVA) – 1:55.21
- Ella Jansen (TENN) – 1:56.16
- Cavan Gormsen (UVA) – 1:58.23
- Billie Sherratt (Kentucky) – 1:58.34
- Maddy Hartley (Kentucky) – 2:00.28
Race Videos:
A-Final
B-Final
C-Final
MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10
Results:
- Martin Espernberger (TENN) – 1:39.
- Bjoern Kammann (TENN) – 1:40.
- Hayden Bellotti (UVA) – 1:41.97
- Ryan Merani (Kentucky) – 1:42.77
- Colin Bitz (UVA) – 1:45.72
- Aaron Gasiewicz (Kentucky) – 1:45.83
- Aidan Crisci (TENN) – 1:45.90
- Dillon Wright (UVA) – 1:45.92
Race Videos:
A-Final
No video available at this time.
B-Final
C-Final
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:05.04, Virginia – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28
Results:
- UVA ‘A’ (Curzan, Walsh, Moesch, Canny) – 3:06.93
- Tennessee ‘A’ – 3:12.00
- Tennessee ‘B’ – 3:14.53
- UVA ‘B’ – 3:15.72
- Tennessee ‘C’ – 3:19.29
- Kentucky ‘A’ – 3:19.98
- UVA ‘C’ – 3:20.84
- Kentucky ‘B’ – 3:24.57
Race Videos:
A-Final
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 2:43.40, Arizona St. – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:49.79
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:51.01
Race Videos:
- Tennessee ‘A’ (Caribe, Chambers, Blackman, Crooks) – 2:44.13
- UVA ‘A’ – 2:48.33
- Tennessee ‘B’ – 2:50.63
- Kentucky ‘A’ – 2:54.19
- UVA ‘B’ – 2:54.43
- Tennessee ‘C’ – 2:55.22
- UVA ‘C’ – 2:55.99
- Kentucky ‘B’ – 2:57.24
A-Final
