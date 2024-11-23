Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Flo Peter Closes Houston Invite With 2:08.72 200 Breast To Break School Record

The Houston women highlighted the final night of competition in their home pool. Junior Flo Peter swam to a 2:08.72 in the 200 breast. That broke the previous school record of a 2:09.60 set in 2019. Also highlighting the 200 breast was Henrietta Fangli who touched in a 2:11.88. It took a 2:09.55 to earn an NCAA invite in the event this past season.

Syd Nethercutt of Houston also earned a win on the night, touching in a 1:57.49 in the 200 fly. She battled it out with teammate Adelaide Meuter who touched 2nd in a 1:57.62. Nethercutt swam a best time by over a second as her previous best was a 1:58.93 from Big 12s.

Houston’s Elizabeth Jimenez won the 200 back in a 1:56.62, a huge best time for the sophomore. She swam the event at Big 12s as a freshman and posted a 2:00.45 then. She already surpassed that time this season in numerous dual meets, coming into the meet with a best time of a 1:58.90.

New Mexico’s Arianna Stokes was one of four women under the 50-second mark in the 100 free. Stokes touched in a 49.80 making her the second swimmer in school history to crack the 50 second mark. Houston’s Liya Goupil finished just behind Stokes touching in a 49.84.

Nevada earned the final win of the meet, winning the 400 free relay in a 3:18.96. The relay consisted of Abby Parks, Enkhkhuslen Batbayar, Noelle Harvey, and Evie Floate. Harvey had the fastest split with a 49.35.

