Watch: Gretchen Walsh Cracks NCAA Record in 100 Butterfly (Tennessee Invite Day 2 Race Videos)

2024 Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
The third day of the 2024 Tennessee Invite saw lots of action, with the unique setup of the meet, the A-finals were contested in a 1-on-1 format that brought many fans to their feet and proved to bring an extra layer of excitement to the meet. UVA’s Gretchen Walsh built on that excitement to continue her record-breaking streak, shattering her own American, US Open, and NCAA Record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.35.
Even though the day might be over, you can relive all of the action with the race videos below. Courtesy of the University of Virginia.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia- 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76
- Virginia A- 1:32.58 A
- Tennessee A- 1:34.35 A
- Virginia B- 1:35.89
- Tennessee B- 1:37.94
- Kentucky A- 1:39.66
- Kentucky B- 1::41.35
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90
- Tennessee A- 1:21.71 A
- Tennessee B- 1:25.31
- Kentucky A- 1:26.75
- Kentucky B- 1:27.48
- Virginia A- DQ
- Virginia B- DQ
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 202447.35, Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.34
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 47.35 *New NCAA Record*
- Claire Curzan (UVA)- 49.50 A
- Josephine Fuller (TENN)- 51.51 B
- Sara Stolter (TENN)- 52.15 B
- Maggie Schalow (UVA)- 52.33 B
- Emily Brown (TENN)- 52.85 B
- Lydia Hanlon (UKY)- 53.85
- Maddy Hartley (UKY)- 54.33
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 46.80
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37
- Jordan Crooks (TENN)- 43.77 A
- Spencer Nicholas- 44.41 A
- Gui Caribe (TENN)- 45.18 B
- Hayden Bellotti (UVA)- 45.85 B
- Martin Espernberger (TENN)- 46.29 B
- Ryan Merani (UKY)- 47.12
- Simon Lins (UVA)- 47.43
- Logan Ingerick (UKY)- 48.29
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 4:16.78
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74
- Leah Hayes (UVA)- 4:01.34 A
- Ella Jansen (TENN)- 4:06.29 B
- Ella Bathurst (UVA)- 4:09.53 B
- Emma Redman (4:11.33)- 4:11.33 B
- Kate McCarville (TENN)- 4:11.39 B
- Emily Brown (TENN)- 4:13.17 B
- Marie Bell (UKY)- 4:17.57
- Fernanda De Goeij (UKY)- 4:19.56
MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 3:49.53
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93
- Levi Sandidge (UKY)- 3:42.52 B
- Tony Laurito (TENN)- 3:44.06 B
- Matt Styczen (UVA)- 3:44.95 B
- Dillon Wright (UVA)- 3:45.45 B
- Colin Bitz (UVA)- 3:46.13 B
- Gus Rothrock (TENN)- 3:46.47 B
- Aidan Crisci (TENN)- 3:47.84 B
- Jackson Mussler (UKY)- 3:54.39
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:46.85
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80
- Aimee Canny (UVA)- 1:42.67 B
- Camille Spink (TENN)- 1:43.57 B
- Anna Moesch (UVA)- 1:43.12 B
- Cavan Gormsen (UVA)- 1:44.85 B
- Julia Mrozinski (TENN)- 1:45.64 B
- Sara Stolter (TENN)- 1:46.33 B
- Lauren West (UKY)- 1:46.46 B
- Katy Jost (UKY)- 1:48.10
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:35.35
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93
- Nikoli Blackman (TENN)- 1:32.12
- Sebastien Sergile (UVA)- 1:32.38
- David King (UVA)- 1:33.19
- Joaquin Vargas (TENN)- 1:34.67
- Jack Stelter (TENN)- 1:35.82
- Connor Boyle (UVA)- 1:36.54
- Justin Peresse (UKY)- 1:36.66
- Caue Gluck (UKY)- 1:36.93
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:01.22
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75
- McKenzie Siroky (TENN)- 58:00
- Aimee Canny (UVA)- 58.64
- Emelie Fast (TENN)- 58.41
- Emma Weber (UVA)- 58.67
- Zoe Skirboll (UVA)- 59.23
- Bridget Engel (UKY)- 59.83
- Hannah Marinovich (TENN)- 1:00.54
- Olivia Mendenhall (UKY)- 1:03.08
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.43
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89
- Noah Nichols (UVA)- 51.32 B
- Adomas Gatulis (UKY)- 52.85 B
- Kevin Houseman (TENN)- 53.10 B
- Jed Garner (TENN)- 53.30 B
- Jay Gerloff (UVA)- 53.40 B
- Jonathan Rom (UKY)- 53.73
- Grayson Nye (TENN)- 53.79
- Matt Heilman (UVA)- 53.84
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.53
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28
- Claire Curzan (UVA)- 49.37 A
- Josephine Fuller (TENN)- 51.06 B
- Charlotte Wilson (UVA)- 52.01 B
- Reilly Tiltmann (UVA)- 52.51 B
- Lexi Stephens (TENN)- 52.55 B
- Sophie Brison (TENN)- 53.21 B
- Grace Frericks (UKY)- 53.47 B
- Torie Buerger (UKY)- 53.83
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48
- 2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 47.16
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56
Results:
- Harrison Lierz (TENN)- 45.25
- Jack Aikins (UVA)- 45.84
- Lamar Taylor (TENN)- 46.32
- Nick Simons (TENN)- 46.67
- Will Thompson (UVA)- 46.99
- Devin Naoroz (UKY)- 47.06
- Szymon Mieczkowski (UKY)-47.67
- Max Berg (UKY)- 48.93
Could we please normalize showing splits on DQ’d relays? We want to know splits regardless
I concur, but it’s tough when DQ’d results disappear on Meet Mobile, there are no live results for this meet, Tennessee reposted last night’s results PDF on their web story about tonight, and Virginia’s and Kentucky’s web stories didn’t include results PDF.
Why only two swimmers?
Super A Final