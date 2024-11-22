Watch: Gretchen Walsh Cracks NCAA Record in 100 Butterfly (Tennessee Invite Day 2 Race Videos)

2024 Tennessee Invite

The third day of the 2024 Tennessee Invite saw lots of action, with the unique setup of the meet, the A-finals were contested in a 1-on-1 format that brought many fans to their feet and proved to bring an extra layer of excitement to the meet. UVA’s Gretchen Walsh built on that excitement to continue her record-breaking streak, shattering her own American, US Open, and NCAA Record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.35.

Even though the day might be over, you can relive all of the action with the race videos below. Courtesy of the University of Virginia.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia- 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76

Virginia A- 1:32.58 A Tennessee A- 1:34.35 A Virginia B- 1:35.89 Tennessee B- 1:37.94 Kentucky A- 1:39.66 Kentucky B- 1::41.35

Race Video:

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

Tennessee A- 1:21.71 A Tennessee B- 1:25.31 Kentucky A- 1:26.75 Kentucky B- 1:27.48 Virginia A- DQ Virginia B- DQ

Race Video:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024 47.35, Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 47.35 *New NCAA Record* Claire Curzan (UVA)- 49.50 A Josephine Fuller (TENN)- 51.51 B Sara Stolter (TENN)- 52.15 B Maggie Schalow (UVA)- 52.33 B Emily Brown (TENN)- 52.85 B Lydia Hanlon (UKY)- 53.85 Maddy Hartley (UKY)- 54.33

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 46.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37

Jordan Crooks (TENN)- 43.77 A Spencer Nicholas- 44.41 A Gui Caribe (TENN)- 45.18 B Hayden Bellotti (UVA)- 45.85 B Martin Espernberger (TENN)- 46.29 B Ryan Merani (UKY)- 47.12 Simon Lins (UVA)- 47.43 Logan Ingerick (UKY)- 48.29

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 4:16.78

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74

Leah Hayes (UVA)- 4:01.34 A Ella Jansen (TENN)- 4:06.29 B Ella Bathurst (UVA)- 4:09.53 B Emma Redman (4:11.33)- 4:11.33 B Kate McCarville (TENN)- 4:11.39 B Emily Brown (TENN)- 4:13.17 B Marie Bell (UKY)- 4:17.57 Fernanda De Goeij (UKY)- 4:19.56

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 3:49.53

2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93

Race Videos:

A-Final

No Race Video Currently Available

B-Final

C-Final

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:46.85

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:35.35

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 1:01.22

2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.43

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.66

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 53.53

2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2025 NCAA “B’ Cut: 47.16

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56

Results:

Race Videos:

A-Final

B-Final

C-Final