Jordan Crooks Anchors 200 Medley Relay In 17.57 50 Free, #2 Performance All-Time

2024 Tennessee Invite

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

Tennessee A- 1:21.71 A Tennessee B- 1:25.31 Kentucky A- 1:26.75 Kentucky B- 1:27.48 Virginia A- DQ Virginia B- DQ

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks swam to the #2 50 freestyle split in history with a 17.57 to anchor the team’s 200 medley relay tonight. Crooks sits right behind Caeleb Dressel who swam a 17.30 at 2018 NCAAs.

All-Time Top Performances 50 Free Splits

Crooks notably had never been under the 18-second mark before as his previous best flying start split was a 18.06 from 2024 SECs. This was quite the contrast compared to his success in the flat start 50 freestyle as he holds five out of the top 10 performances, including the #9 performance last night with a 18.12 to lead off the team’s 200 free relay.

Crooks won the 2023 NCAA title in the 50 free swimming an 18.32. He finished 2nd in the event at 2024 NCAAs in a 18.09. The senior represents the Cayman Islands at the international level and made the Olympic Final in the long course 50 free.