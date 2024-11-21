Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jordan Crooks Anchors 200 Medley Relay In 17.57 50 Free, #2 Performance All-Time

Comments: 3
Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 3

November 21st, 2024 College, News, SEC

2024 Tennessee Invite

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90
  1. Tennessee A- 1:21.71 A
  2. Tennessee B- 1:25.31
  3. Kentucky A- 1:26.75
  4. Kentucky B- 1:27.48
  5. Virginia A- DQ
  6. Virginia B- DQ

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks swam to the #2 50 freestyle split in history with a 17.57 to anchor the team’s 200 medley relay tonight. Crooks sits right behind Caeleb Dressel who swam a 17.30 at 2018 NCAAs.

All-Time Top Performances 50 Free Splits

1 17.30, Caeleb Dressel (2018 NCAAs)
2 17.57, Jordan Crooks (2024 Tenn Invite)
3 17.71, Caeleb Dressel (2017 NCAAs)
4 17.86, Caeleb Dressel (2017 SECs)
5 17.86, Vlad Morozov (2013 SECs)
6 17.90, Caeleb Dressel (2017 SECs)
7 17.93, Caeleb Dressel (2017 NCAAs)
8 17.94, Jonny Kulow (2024 NCAAs)
8 17.94, Chris Guiliano (2024 NCAAs)
10 17.96, Caeleb Dressel (2018 NCAAs)

Crooks notably had never been under the 18-second mark before as his previous best flying start split was a 18.06 from 2024 SECs. This was quite the contrast compared to his success in the flat start 50 freestyle as he holds five out of the top 10 performances, including the #9 performance last night with a 18.12 to lead off the team’s 200 free relay.

Crooks won the 2023 NCAA title in the 50 free swimming an 18.32. He finished 2nd in the event at 2024 NCAAs in a 18.09. The senior represents the Cayman Islands at the international level and made the Olympic Final in the long course 50 free.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bub
32 seconds ago

#3 Dressel was also 17.37

0
0
Reply
BR32
1 minute ago

Wtf are these mid season times

0
0
Reply
swim shady
3 minutes ago

Kinda Fast ngl

1
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!