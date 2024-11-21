Jordan Crooks Anchors 200 Medley Relay In 17.57 50 Free, #2 Performance All-Time

2024 Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90
- Tennessee A- 1:21.71 A
- Tennessee B- 1:25.31
- Kentucky A- 1:26.75
- Kentucky B- 1:27.48
- Virginia A- DQ
- Virginia B- DQ
Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks swam to the #2 50 freestyle split in history with a 17.57 to anchor the team’s 200 medley relay tonight. Crooks sits right behind Caeleb Dressel who swam a 17.30 at 2018 NCAAs.
All-Time Top Performances 50 Free Splits
|1
|17.30, Caeleb Dressel (2018 NCAAs)
|2
|17.57, Jordan Crooks (2024 Tenn Invite)
|3
|17.71, Caeleb Dressel (2017 NCAAs)
|4
|17.86, Caeleb Dressel (2017 SECs)
|5
|17.86, Vlad Morozov (2013 SECs)
|6
|17.90, Caeleb Dressel (2017 SECs)
|7
|17.93, Caeleb Dressel (2017 NCAAs)
|8
|17.94, Jonny Kulow (2024 NCAAs)
|8
|17.94, Chris Guiliano (2024 NCAAs)
|10
|17.96, Caeleb Dressel (2018 NCAAs)
Crooks notably had never been under the 18-second mark before as his previous best flying start split was a 18.06 from 2024 SECs. This was quite the contrast compared to his success in the flat start 50 freestyle as he holds five out of the top 10 performances, including the #9 performance last night with a 18.12 to lead off the team’s 200 free relay.
Crooks won the 2023 NCAA title in the 50 free swimming an 18.32. He finished 2nd in the event at 2024 NCAAs in a 18.09. The senior represents the Cayman Islands at the international level and made the Olympic Final in the long course 50 free.
