Newly Minted American Record Holder Rex Maurer Posts 3:34.19 400 IM, #5 Performer All-Time

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

(ASU) – 2023 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93

Rex Maurer of Texas continued his momentum into tonight swimming to a 3:34.19 in the men’s 400 IM to become the 5th fastest swimmer in history. Last night, Maurer posted the #2 performance in history in the 500 free.

All-Time Top Performers Men’s 400 IM

Leon Marchand, 3:28.82 Hugo Gonzalez, 3:32.88 Chase Kalisz, 3:33.42 Carson Foster, 3:33.79 Rex Maurer, 3:34.19

Maurer dropped almost four seconds off his previous best time of a 3:38.10 that he swam in March at the Pac-12 Championships. He went on to swim the event at 2024 NCAAs swimming a 3:44.58 for 30th. Maurer spent his freshman season at Stanford but was one of numerous transfers to Texas this offseason.

Tonight’s swim just missed the Texas school record of a 3:33.79 that Carson Foster swam at 2022 NCAAs.

The Texas men have been on a roll this weekend and the 400 IM continued that trend. The team had zero swims in the event at 2024 NCAAs. Maurer’s swim would have finished 2nd, only behind Leon Marchand, while David Johnston swam a 3:39.55, a time that would have been 7th.