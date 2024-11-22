Julian Smith Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s SEC Record With 49.98 100 Breast, #4 Performer All-Time

2024 Georgia Invitational

November 20 – 22, 2024

Gabrielsen Rec Center — Athens, GA

Competing teams: Georgia Southern University, UGA (host), LSU, Alabama, Missouri, U of SC, Florida

Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET Watch: SECN+ Network

Live Results: “UGA Fall Invitational 2024” on MeetMobile

Day 2 Finals Recap

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

NCAA Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell, Cal (2024)

SEC Record: 50.03 — Caeleb Dressel , Florida (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.43

Top 8:

Florida senior Julian Smith set a new SEC record in the men’s 100 breaststroke swimming to a 49.98 at the Georgia Fall Invite. That swim broke the previous record of a 50.03 that Caeleb Dressel set during his time at Florida in the 2018 SEC Championships.

Split Comparison

Smith Dressel 50 23.45 23.42 100 26.53 26.61 49.98 50.03

The two had similar splits, although Smith came home fast enough to sneak under the record.

Today’s swim also moves Smith up to the #1 time in the NCAA this season. The previous top time stood at a 50.39 from Texas sophomore Nate Germonprez that he swam during this morning’s prelims session at his home midseason meet.

In addition to posting the top time in the NCAA this season, Smith also climbs the all-time rankings. He previously sat out of the top 10 performers as his old best time was a 50.94 that he swam in prelims at 2024 NCAAs. Smith went on to finish 7th in finals, although his time from tonight would have been 2nd.

Top 10 Performers All-Time, Men’s 100 SCY Breaststroke