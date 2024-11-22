Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Julian Smith Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s SEC Record With 49.98 100 Breast, #4 Performer All-Time

Comments: 3

2024 Georgia Invitational

  • November 20 – 22, 2024
  • Gabrielsen Rec Center — Athens, GA
  • Competing teams: Georgia Southern University, UGA (host), LSU, Alabama, Missouri, U of SC, Florida
  • Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET
  • Live Results: “UGA Fall Invitational 2024” on MeetMobile
  • Day 2 Finals Recap

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

  • NCAA Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell, Cal (2024)
  • SEC Record: 50.03 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.43

Top 8:

  1. Julian Smith (FLOR) — 49.98 *NEW SEC RECORD*
  2. Aleksas Savickas (FLOR) — 51.36
  3. Mitch Mason (LSU) — 52.08
  4. Trey Sheils (BAMA) — 52.31
  5. Alex Ochsenbein (UMIZ) — 52.60
  6. Connor Haigh (UGA) — 52.76
  7. Arie Voloschin (UGA) — 53.03
  8. Logan Ottke (UMIZ) — 53.25

Florida senior Julian Smith set a new SEC record in the men’s 100 breaststroke swimming to a 49.98 at the Georgia Fall Invite. That swim broke the previous record of a 50.03 that Caeleb Dressel set during his time at Florida in the 2018 SEC Championships.

Split Comparison

Smith Dressel
50 23.45 23.42
100 26.53 26.61
49.98 50.03

The two had similar splits, although Smith came home fast enough to sneak under the record.

Today’s swim also moves Smith up to the #1 time in the NCAA this season. The previous top time stood at a 50.39 from Texas sophomore Nate Germonprez that he swam during this morning’s prelims session at his home midseason meet.

In addition to posting the top time in the NCAA this season, Smith also climbs the all-time rankings. He previously sat out of the top 10 performers as his old best time was a 50.94 that he swam in prelims at 2024 NCAAs.  Smith went on to finish 7th in finals, although his time from tonight would have been 2nd.

Top 10 Performers All-Time, Men’s 100 SCY Breaststroke

  1. Liam Bell, Cal – 49.53 (2024 NCAAs)
  2. Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.69 (2018 NCAAs)
  3. Max McHugh, Minnesota – 49.90 (2022 NCAAs)
  4. Julian Smith, Florida – 49.98 (2024 UGA Invite)
  5. Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 50.03 (2018 SECs)
  6. Kevin Cordes, Arizona – 50.04 (2014 NCAAs)
  7. Carsten Vissering, USC – 50.30 (2019 NCAAs)
  8. Nate Germonprez, Texas – 50.39 (2024 Texas Invite)
  9. Caspar Corbeau, Texas – 50.49 (2022 NCAAs)
  10. Van Mathias, Indiana – 50.57 (2023 NCAAs)

Sarah Sjöström’s Cats
31 minutes ago

Ok its crazy that up until today Caleb was #4 all-time in the 100 BR….what a funny kooky guy

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Sarah Sjöström’s Cats
oxyswim
55 minutes ago

First person there to break a Dressel individual school record is pretty cool.

swim shady
1 hour ago

Bro’s a stud

