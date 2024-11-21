Nate Germonprez: Texas’ Un-Real Breaststroker Becomes #7 Performer in History

2024 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
- When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
- Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU, Cal Poly
- Meet Info
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite”
The Texas Longhorns entered the summer with a lot of weaknesses on paper that needed to be addressed, and via the addition of high profile transfers and international recruits, they have addressed many of those.
The big question mark, though, was the breaststroke leg and whether the Longhorns had someone good enough to challenge for an NCAA title.
The group was led last season by 5th year Jake Foster, who swam 51.22 at a dual meet, and Will Scholtz, who was 52.09 at Big 12s. 52.0 is a nice time by almost any measure, but for a team hoping to climb several rungs on a ladder and challenge for an NCAA title, it wasn’t going to be enough.
The comments read things like “where are the Longhorns going to find a true breaststroker,” referencing the fact that Texas didn’t have a swimmer finish higher than 16th at NCAAs in the 100 breast last year.
But on Thursday morning, they may have found their guy as Nate Germonprez, now a sophomore, turned a corner with a 50.39.
That makes him the 7th-best performer in the history of the event with the 15th best performance ever in a flat-start 100 yard breaststroke. Every time ranked ahead of him was done at a season-ending championship, making Germonprez’s swim the best mid-season time in history.
Top 10 Performers all-Time, Men’s 100 SCY Breaststroke
- Liam Bell, Cal – 49.53 (2024 NCAAs)
- Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.69 (2018 NCAAs)
- Max McHugh, Minnesota – 49.90 (2022 NCAAs)
- Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 50.03 (2018 SECs)
- Kevin Cordes, Arizona – 50.04 (2014 NCAAs)
- Carsten Vissering, USC – 50.30 (2019 NCAAs)
- Nate Germonprez, Texas – 50.39 (2024 Texas Invite)
- Caspar Corbeau, Texas – 50.49 (2022 NCAAs)
- Van Mathias, Indiana – 50.57 (2023 NCAAs)
- Brian Benzig, Towson – 50.59 (2024 NCAAs)
Germonprez is a bit of a paradox as a swimmer. He was a very good breaststroker in high school, winning an NCSA title in the 100 breaststroke in 2023. But he was so versatile that his 52.59 as a high school senior was almost overlooked, when in most classes that would make him a big ‘breaststroke’ signing.
We wrote several articles and did interviews in tribute to his versatility (here and here, for example).
He didn’t even swim a breaststroke race at the Olympic Trials, instead opting for the 50 free (53rd) and 200 IM (12th). He would later swim the 100 free (49.46), 200 IM (1:58.11), and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.48) at the Austin Futures meet, winning and going best times in each. His 100 breaststroke time would have put him into the semifinals at Trials.
Is he a real breaststroker? He’s not a pure breaststroker, if that’s what we mean when we say “real,” which is understandable because for most of swimming history, breaststrokers were sort of a different breed.
But he broke the school record of Caspar Corbeau (50.49), who is most certainly primarily a breaststroker (though he can sprint a little bit too).
When Germonprez and Modglin both committed to Texas, it was fun to daydream about what that tandem of versatility could bloom into in the college ranks, and now we’re seeing it happen. As much as Texas needed guys like Chris Guiliano and Kacper Mawiuk and Hubert Kos to move back into the national title picture this quickly, they really needed a breatstroker, and now they have one.
Okay yes sure but can he become our new LC 100 breaststroker? Because I care about very little else, tbh.
broke Corbeau’s school record!! dang
“We might see, from this meet, from some people, that might be their best swim of the year” – Ray Looze (from TX/IU dual meet)
That didn’t age well…
Bitterness rarely does
Looks like with Giuliani anchoring, the should be favored to win the 400 medley relay at NCAAs
Not sure about that but top 5 finish looks very likely
I’ve maintained since summer that if Texas could average 4-5th in the relays they have a very good chance of winning and that was before Chris G.
I’ve seen enough, give Texas the trophy now
I’m also confident Scholtz drops a 51 flat/51 low tonight, which could sneak him under what top 8 was last year (51.2)
His 200IM yesterday was good but not fantastic for him, he’s been over 2 seconds faster. I wonder if his training focus has completely shifted.
Maybe but all Bowman does is pump out fast IMers so it’s a bit odd that his breast was so quick and he was a little off in the IM.
Texas peaking early again nothing new
Look at the coach and his history ….0
Ehh. Bowman’s athletes have peaked too early sometimes in the past. IDK if you can say “0” when there are plenty of examples of it.
They certainly didn’t last year, and he certainly hits more than he misses.
I seem to remember ASU peaking at PAC 12s a few years ago, but they had a small NCAA contingent, so peaking at PAC 12s may have been the plan.
I don’t disagree but every team has “that year” and Texas certainly hasn’t been immune in fact has had that problem quite often.
But my point stands. It’s got nothing to do with “Texas” as if it’s some cultural disease.
The only thing that peaked early this season is the Michael Andrew hype