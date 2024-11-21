2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Georgia Invitational

November 20 – 22, 2024

Gabrielsen Rec Center — Athens, GA

Competing teams: Georgia Southern University, UGA (host), LSU, Alabama, Missouri, U of SC, Florida

Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET Watch: SECN+ Network

Live Results: “UGA Fall Invitational 2024” on MeetMobile

Tonight’s session of the 2024 Georgia Invitational will be a busy one, as it will consist of 5 individual events and 2 relays: the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. The 200 medley relay will kick off day 2, while the 800 free relay will wrap it up.

Top Seeds:

This morning, the Florida women put on a show to start the day when they qualified 7 swimmers for the ‘A’ final in the 400 IM. Emma Weyant, a 2x Olympic medalist in this event, holds the top seed and will lead a pack of 6 Gators, including fellow Olympian Bella Sims.

Jake Magahey, last night’s 500 free champion, returns as the top seed in the 400 IM. He blasted a 3:44.14 this morning for a season best, and will look to hold off 5 Gators in this final.

Josh Liendo and Scotty Buff lead a 1-2 punch for Florida tonight in the 100 fly, while fellow Gator and SEC Champion Olivia Peoples is the top seed in the women’s 100 fly. Several other Gators also hold top seeds, with Catie Choate and Jonny Marshall are leading the women and men’s 100 back, and Anita Bottazzo and Aleksas Savickas leading the 100 breast.

Georgia responded to Florida’s 400 IM performance by also placing 7 women in the championship final of the 200 free, although the 2024 NCAA Champion in this event, Bella Sims, opted to swim the 400 IM instead. Marie Landreneau, a freshman, set a huge PB of 1:43.67 to qualify in first, besting her previous best of 1:44.59. Florida’s Julie Brousseau will be the sole non-bulldog in this final.

Bama’s Charlie Hawke and Kaique Alves are the top 2 qualifiers in the 200 free, and are separated by just half a second. Florida’s Jake Mitchell, who qualified in 3rd, will look to break up the Crimson Tide duo tonight.

Heading into day 2, the top 3 teams are identical for the men and women: Florida is currently in first, with Georgia then Alabama trailing behind.

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:31.73 —Virginia, 2023

SEC Record: 1:33.29 — Alabama, 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76

Top 3:

Alabama ‘A’ — 1:35.12 (A cut) Florida ‘A’ — 1:35.16 (A cut) Alabama ‘B’ — 1:36.84 (B cut)

While tonight’s top seed in the 100 back, Catie Choate, led things off for Florida in a 24.31, Bama’s Emily Jones, the 4th seed, out-touched her with a 23.72. Florida however, quickly took the lead, with Bottazzo’s 26.55 besting Avery Wiseman‘s 27.10 and Olivia Peoples splitting a 22.60 to Jada Scott‘s 23.00. By the 150 mark, the two teams were neck and neck, with Florida just ahead, 1:13.46 to Bama’s 1:13.46. Peoples handed the lead to Bella Sims, who anchored in a 21.70, but was ran down by Cadence Vincent‘s quick 21.30 as the Crimson Tide finished in 1st by .04 seconds.

Both teams were under the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Bama showed off their depth with their ‘B’ relay of Ella Menear (24.76), Kasia Norman (27.03), Kailyn Winter (23.04), and Charlotte Rosendale (22.01) finishing in 3rd to beat out LSU’s ‘A’ relay, who finished in 1:37.29.

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024

SEC Record: 1:20.15, Florida- 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

Top 3:

Florida ‘A’ — 1:21.49 (A cut) LSU ‘A’ — 1:23.44 (A cut) Missouri ‘A’ — 1:24.19 (B cut)

The Florida men ran away with this win, nearly besting second place LSU by two full seconds. Jonny Marshall, who led things off in 20.83, established a lead that the Gators would never relinquish. Marshall, Julian Smith (22.57), Josh Liendo (19.30), and Alex Painter (18.79) combined for a 1:21.49 to take over ASU’s nation leading time of 1:21.83.

While Louisiana State was only a second behind Florida at the 100 mark, as Stepan Goncharow (20.90) and Mitch Mason (23.37) combined for a 44.27, Liendo’s 50 fly split, which broke into the top 10 quickest in history at T-8, made the difference. He was nearly two seconds ahead of LSU’s Griffin Curtis, although the Tigers’ anchor, Jere Hribar, was able to gain some ground on the anchor leg by splitting a quick 18.14.

Missouri’s ‘A’ team, consisting of Grant Bochenski (21.10), Logan Ottke (23.74), Jan Zubik (20.52), and Luke Nebrich (18.83), finished in 3rd.

Women’s 400 IM

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

SEC Record: 3:58.23 – Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.68

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:16.78

Top 8:

While the order shifted, Florida held onto the top 7 spots, showcasing their IM dominance. Bella Sims bested her teammate Emma Weyant for the win thanks to an opening 100 fly split of 53.19. She went on to split 1:00.22/1:11.57/55.46 for a combined 4:00.44 and has taken over the nation leading time by just under 7 seconds. Weyant, who is known for her strong back half, split a 1:08.60/55.29 on the second to creep up on Sims during the breaststroke leg. Sims’ opening 200 however (1:53.41), gave her enough cushion compared to Weyant’s 1:57.12, as she was able to hold on to the win.

Sims’ best time of 3:56.59 remains from 2022, while Weyant’s 3:59.00 holds from NCAAs this past year. Weyant was however, faster than she was at last year’s UGA invitational, where she swam a 4:03.65 for 2nd.

Zoe Dixon, who was 7th at the 2024 NCAAs in this event, swam a strong 4:03.99 — just .6 off her best time.

Men’s 400 IM

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 3:33.42 — Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:49.53

Top 8:

Magahey held on to the top seed tonight with a dominant swim that takes over Rex Maurer’s 400 IM as the nation leading time. He split 49.73/55.99/1:03.55/50.29 to establish a lead from the onset and never let it up. Giovanni Linscheer

Women’s 100 fly

NCAA Record: 47.42 — Gretchen Walsh, UVA (2024)

SEC Record: 48.51 — Maggie McNeil, LSU (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.34

Top 8:

Men’s 100 fly

NCAA Record: 42.80 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 42.80 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 46.80

Top 8:

Women’s 200 free

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 — Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

SEC Record: 1:41.21 — Megan Romano, Georgia (2012)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:46.85

Top 8:

With Julie Brousseau opting to swim the 400 IM, this was an all-Georgia show.

Men’s 200 free

NCAA Record: 1:28.81 — Luke Hobson, Texas (2024)

SEC Record: 1:29.48 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:35.35

Top 8:

Women’s 100 breaststroke

NCAA Record: 55.73 — Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

SEC Record: 56.64 — Mona McSherry, Tennessee (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:01.22

Top 8:

Men’s 100 breaststroke

NCAA Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell, Cal (2024)

SEC Record: 50.03 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.43

Top 8:

Women’s 100 backstroke

NCAA Record: 48.10 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 49.92 — Bella Sims , Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.56

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.53

Top 8:

Men’s 100 backstroke

NCAA Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

SEC Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 47.16

Top 8:

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford, 2017

SEC Record: 6:48.59 — Florida, 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.56

Top 3:

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 6:02.26 —Cal, 2024

SEC Record: 6:06.36 — Florida, 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:15.80

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 6:18.42

Top 3:

Scores Thru Day 2

Women:

Men: