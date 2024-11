2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 2 Finals Race Videos

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mizzou, and South Carolina (diving only) head to Athens, GA for this all-SEC Georgia Invitational.

2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap The 2024 Georgia Fall Invite wraps up the last prelims session with heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly.

Newly Minted American Record Holder Rex Maurer Posts 3:34.19 400 IM, #5 Performer All-Time Maurer set the American Record in the 500 freestyle last night and climbed the rankings in the 400 IM tonight with a 3:34.19.

Julian Smith Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s SEC Record With 49.98 100 Breast, #4 Performer All-Time Smith dropped almost a full second off his previous best of a 50.94 that he swam in prelims at 2024 NCAAs. He becomes the 4th swimmer under 50-seconds.